Preparing For New All-Time Highs, As Disinflation Reasserts Itself

Yesterday felt like the quiet before a storm for the major market averages, which were relatively flat in light trading before a deluge of inflation data is reported this week. The bears are convinced that this so-called storm will be a disastrous one for stocks and bonds, as sticky inflation during the first quarter continues into the second, while the economic expansion starts to crack under the weight of higher interest rates. From their perspective, our only options are a hard landing, stagflation, or recession. The problem with such pessimism is that if your timing is not accurate, you miss a tremendous amount of upside, as most have over the past year, as well as lead a lot of investors astray. The storm looks more like a sun shower to me. The prudent approach is to prepare for new all-time highs as disinflation reasserts itself during the second quarter and a soft landing comes into view.

Despite the disappointment with monthly inflation readings over the past three months, the preconditions for lower prints moving forward are all in place. The labor market is starting to show signs of softening, and the rate of consumer spending growth in the service sector is clearly slowing. Spending is what fuels job creation, and both create the demand that drives prices higher. Therefore, we should continue to see the incremental improvements in the annualized rates that the pessimists like to ignore, despite that being the Fed’s focus, while the monthly numbers fall back in line with expectations.

As inflation abates with slower rates of economic growth, the consensus expectation for rate cuts should move forward and increase to as many as three quarter points by year end. That should also be accompanied by a lower 2-year Treasury yield, which will support risk asset prices. The good news doesn’t stop there because corporate profits are on track to meet or exceed expectations in this soft landing environment. I always focus on rates of change in my analysis because they are more important than absolute numbers when it comes to the market performance. Analysts are raising estimates for the current quarter, which is not what we typically see in advance of poor performance.

Furthermore, estimates for the year have not come down as they typically do. The norm is to see a gradual reduction in the consensus expectation for the calendar year, with the average decline over the past two-plus decades being 4%. The fact that we have held steady up to this point is another positive rate of change.

Lastly, the latest meme-stock craze this week in names like GameStop (GME) may have some worrying about the kind of speculative fervor that accompanied prior market tops, but we are far from that level of greed. According to CNN’s Fear & Greed Index, investor sentiment is far more subdued. This is what the bulls want to see, as it allows the market to keep climbing the wall of worry.