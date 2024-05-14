Maskot

Thesis

I believe Intensity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INTS) is one of those gems you rarely come across when doing due diligence in the biotech sector. Its IPO took place in June of 2023, and the stock has been volatile since the IPO. It is currently trading at around $4, which represents a market cap of $54 million.

Partly funded by the NIH, the company has already performed several preclinical tests and has published data on those tests. The Company also tested INT230-6 alone and in combination with immunotherapies in human trials in over 20 different types of cancers. Results have shown up to 95% tumor necrosis with one single shot, tumor shrinkages and prolonged overall survival.

INT230-6 has a unique mechanism of action, as it enables intratumoral delivery of two well-known anti-cancer agents using a unique delivery molecule. In trials to date, the maximum tolerated dose has not been reached. The technology was developed by Emisphere, which was purchased by Novo Nordisk for $1.8 billion for the development of Rybelsus, to allow for oral delivery of the active ingredient in Wegovy/Ozempic.

INT230-6 induces substantial necrosis and creates a significant immune response in different solid tumors, thereby creating a 'vaccine effect'. Drug dosing can be high because very little dispersion into the bloodstream is noticed, and the safety profile is quite favorable. Previous trials in humans have seen tumor stabilization and shrinkage, long periods without the formation of new tumors, and a reduction in disease symptoms.

The initiation of the upcoming Phase 3 and Phase 2/3 studies may impact the company's valuation, also knowing that Intensity wants to file for accelerated approval in TNBC after its Phase 2 trial.

The company's ambitions as expressed in the latest annual report are not little:

We believe that INVINCIBLE-3 will be the first local therapy (though with systemic immune activating properties) to be tested as a single agent in metastatic disease compared to active SOC IV or oral agents.

The company

History and IPO

Intensity Therapeutics had filed for an IPO in 2022 during the biotech bear market, initially to raise $10 million. The IPO closed in July 2023, selling 3,900,000 shares at $5.00. The selling of 585,000 overallotment shares closed in that same month. The IPO garnered Intensity $22 million.

INT230-6 was originally discovered through the company's proprietary DFuseRx platform at a time the company was still private. The delivery molecule was first patented by Emisphere for different treatments. In a $1.8 billon deal, Emisphere was eventually acquired by Novo Nordisk to create an oral version of its weight-loss and diabetes drug ozempic.

At the time, Emisphere used to be interim-led by Lew Bender, who currently manages Intensity and owns about 14.7% of all shares of Intensity on a total beneficial ownership of ~45%. Portage Bio (PRTG), a drug-developing and holding company, used to be a large owner of Intensity as well, even prior to the IPO, but apparently needed the money for the own purposes and has recently divested that stake entirely.

Pipeline

This is INTS' pipeline, and its specific FDA designations, respectively.

INTS pipeline (Company presentation)

The Orphan Drug Designation for sarcoma is a rather recent event, allowing for seven years of marketing exclusivity for products containing the three key components of INT230-6. I do see both the Orphan Drug Designation and Fast Track Designation for metastatic breast cancer as a validation of Intensity's approach by the FDA.

The company has two upcoming pivotal moments namely the initiation of INVINCIBLE-3 and INVINCIBLE-4, two far-advanced and potentially pivotal trials, in soft tissue sarcoma and presurgical (neoadjuvant) triple-negative breast cancer [TNBC] respectively.

This is the totality of anticipated key milestones.

INTS key milestones (Corporate Presentation)

It shows among others a rather quick enrollment and readout of the Phase 2 portion of the Phase 2/3 trial in neoadjuvant TNBC, i.e. the INVINCIBLE-4 study. I believe that is probably the biggest catalyst to look forward to, given the size of the indication and the severity of the disease profile. That means the biggest catalyst is a bit more than a year out, but I believe revaluation may start to occur as soon as the company moves into its two upcoming trials. Neoadjuvant TNBC is the hardest-to-treat breast cancer in a setting prior to surgery. That indication is large, and has a serious unmet medical need, as TNBC does not respond well to traditional standard of care.

Soft tissue sarcoma is the name for an amalgam of sarcomas in softer tissues, and is the smaller indication here. Yet, it is interesting because it seems to have become a go-to due to the high number of patients suffering from this indication treated in earlier trials. Treatment options are limited, and overall life expectancy is low. Intensity received a Study May Proceed letter from the FDA in January 2023.

The trial in metastatic TNBC is dependent upon additional funding, according to the latest annual report, so I don't count that as being part of the company pipeline at this stage, but I am confident it will be one day.

INT230-6: mechanism of action and safety

INT230-6, originating from the company's proprietary platform for identification of combinations of anti-cancer agents and amphiphilic diffuse enhancers called DfuseRx, consists of a penetration enhancing molecule [SHAO] carrying vinblastine and cisplatin as payloads.

INTS MoA (Corporate Presentation)

Inside the tumor cells, the molecule disperses and the payloads exert their function. Cisplatin binds the DNA and causes cell death, and vinblastine shuts down replication. INT230-6 is able to remain present in the tumor micro-environment, which is difficult given the highly dense and fatty nature of tumors.

INTS efficacy photos (Corporate Presentation)

The intratumoral delivery is exceptional, as most oncology drugs are administered systemically, with damaging systemic effects as a result. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has recently considered that intratumoral delivery could make a difference, and others pursuing that same goal are PolyPid (PYPD) and Krystal Biotech (KRYS).

Preclinical studies have shown that INT230-6, although it is basically a molecule carrying two well-known chemotherapy agents, vinblastine and cisplatin, does not appear to harm healthy cells. Substantial efficacy was seen in the majority of the animals, by tumor necrosis and a CD4 and CD8 T-cell response. These T-cell types are known for their memory characteristics, so eliciting such a response seems a big deal.

INTS230-6 advantages (Annual report)

Contrary to immunotherapy, INT230-6 appears to work especially well in solid tumors, which make up 90% of all tumors, including in sarcoma, pancreatic cancer, colon cancer, triple negative breast cancer and brain cancer. A side effect often seen with immunotherapies, namely the attack of normal tissue, is not seen with INT230-6.

INT230-6 does not enter healthy cells but only cancer cells. The drug does not leak into and damage healthy tissue. As a result, INT230-6's safety profile looks rather benign for a treatment, the essence of which it is to kill cancer cells in the body.

It is well tolerated without the typical chemotherapy side effects - including absence of immunosuppression - even though two working anti-cancer agents are its payload. The drug is personalized, as drug dosing is dependent on the amount of tumor burden.

Dosing method (Company presentation)

Data from the IT-01 trial, in which a total of 820 injections into 238 tumors took place with less than 15% of patients having multiple metastases, showed most adverse events were grade 1 or 2, and only rarely was a grade 3 adverse events reported, such as pain, anemia, rash, fatigue or vomiting. A maximum tolerated dose had not been reached. A good summary of all findings can be found in the recent annual report.

The drug therefore seems to solve at least the following problems: (1) cancer therapeutics cannot be injected directly into the tumor because water-soluble drugs are not absorbed into the tumor (2) chemo is done systemically via IV or pill, with absorption throughout the body and damage to healthy and cancer cells (3) the dosage of chemotherapy drugs is limited by what the body as a whole can handle.

Earlier results in soft tissue sarcoma and other tumors

Since 2017, Intensity has been doing several trials with its drug candidate in various cancer indications. The ones that are most relevant are a 110-patient Phase 1/2 dose escalation trial in different difficult-to-treat solid tumors with high unmet medical need (including pancreatic, gall bladder, sarcoma, and non-microsatellite unstable colorectal cancer) called IT-01. One arm had been given INT230-6 alone, another had received a combination with Merck's (MRK) immunotherapy Keytruda, and a third arm had received a combination with Bristol Myers-Squibb's (BMY) Yervoy. Intensity has returned [partial data with Keytruda and Yervoy from 2021] on these trials to these partners in December 2023.

IT-01 study results (Corporate Presentation)

The Phase 1/2 trial was basically patients' last option after previous therapies, and the dose-escalation element means that drug dosing increases gradually insofar as adverse events are tolerable. It also means that the first patients did not receive high enough dosing - which should be different in further trials, as it has been shown that drug dosing can be high.

IT-01 showed that combination therapy with immune checkpoint drugs was well-tolerated, that tumors shrink over time although due to injection, they first appear larger, that overall survival improved compared to synthetic control, and that survival increased with higher dose relative to the patient's tumor burden.

About 30 patients, an unusually high number for such a trial, had soft tissue sarcoma. There are about 80 subtypes of this indication.

Data from that same trial presented at CTOS in November 2023 and ASCO 2023 in June 2023 showed a disease control rate of 93% for subjects on INT230-6 alone, and median overall survival of 21.5 months. Disease control rate measures the percentage of patients who have achieved stable disease, partial response or complete response.

In comparison, Agenus' (AGEN) combination therapy of immune-activating botensilimab and anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor balstilimab, looked at as a very interesting drug candidate for a multitude of solid tumors, has a disease control rate of 63% in a Phase 1b trial, with a median of three prior lines of therapy. INT230-6's 93% disease control rate is well above that, for the same indication. For clarity, the trial's enrolment criterium was patients with metastatic disease having failed one or more approved standard therapies, without a limit to the number of prior therapies. That means the treated patients were very sick and end-stage.

IT-01 median overall survival (Corporate Presentation)

Survival also increased as doses became higher throughout the dose escalation study.

IT-01 study survival and dose response (Corporate Presentation)

Treatment with INT230-6 in these terminally ill patients led to an extended survival by 14.9 months compared to synthetic controls which had a median survival of about 6.8 months.

Already in 2021, Intensity had presented an abscopal effect, namely size reductions of uninjected tumors (see also figures 7 and 8 of the annual report), which could indicate a persistent effect of the drug beyond the place of injection, and which I assume is linked to systemic immune activation. Systemic immune activation had already been established in preclinical work by the activation of T-cell memory. The abscopal effect was mostly seen in patients that receive a dose greater than 40% of their total tumor burden.

Efficacy was also seen across a multitude of other cancer types showing the potentially broad application of INT230-6. That efficacy, taken together with safety as compared to SoC drugs after progression of first line therapy, which cause severe toxicities and require safety monitoring, is remarkable.

The study ended after the normal follow-up had ended, with survival times having tripled. Approximately 75-80% of patients treated with a dose amount of INT230-6 greater than or equal to 40% of their total reported tumor burden were alive at one year. The company believes that survival is due in part to the noted immune response, which may help to keep people alive after dosing stops. Intensity believes results in metastatic patients could have been even better if a higher loading would have been able to be used.

Earlier results in triple-negative breast cancer

Intensity has also done a Phase 2 randomized trial in breast cancer called INVINCIBLE-2, testing INT230-6 as second or third line monotherapy compared to the standard of care with overall survival as an endpoint.

Invincible-2 study (Corporate Presentation)

Data of that trial have been presented at ASCO in June 2023 and at SABC 2023 which had the shares skyrocket from $4 to $10. The data presented in December 2023 showed the ability of a single injection of INT230-6 to induce necrosis of up to 95% in varying cancer subtypes [also: earlier presentation], a systemic increase in the median diversity of T-cell repertoire much larger than in controls, an increase in CD4 T-cells and NK cells in the tumors, and further upregulation of immune pathways and inflammatory responses. INT230-6 was again shown to activate the body's immune system, turning the tumor hot, and this in a cancer that is normally immune quiescent.

Intensity furthermore showed INT230-6 substantial reduction of cancer, dependent on total dosing. The majority of patients' breast tumors significantly necrosed, with near complete necrosis of breast tumors greater than 3 cm [see also: 2021 presentation].

Invincible-2 study tumor necrosis (Corporate Presentation)

The favorable safety profile of the drug was repeated.

The company website also contains several other presentations of earlier or different data.

Phase 3-ready in sarcoma

Intensity has agreed the FDA's go-ahead, and plans to initiate its Phase 3 in soft tissue sarcoma in mid-2024, enrolling 333 patients with overall survival as primary endpoint, and comparing INT230-6 as monotherapy to the three-current standards of care drugs in second and third line soft tissue sarcoma subtypes. This is the trial design.

Invincible-3 study design (Corporate Presentation)

For reference, the median overall survival on standard of care is between 12 and 15 months. Given earlier results and previous rapid enrollment in this indication, the company expects enrollment to be completed by Q3 2025.

This is how the company projects the data may look.

Invincible-3 expected survival improvement (Corporate Presentation)

On this basis, differentiation to standard of care could be seen as early as 6 to 9 months after enrollment is completed, and may become stronger as the trial continues. Interim data readouts are planned at 20%, 40% and 60% of deaths, and final data readout at 80%. In light of historical median overall survival (20% at ~5 months, 40% at ~10 months, 60% at ~15 months), a first topline readout may be some time in 2026 with others to follow repeatedly about five months thereafter.

Phase 2/3-ready in triple-negative breast cancer

INVINCIBLE-4 is the most interesting trial in my eyes, as its readout is less far away and its indication is bigger. It is a randomized Phase 2/3 trial in presurgical TNBC in 54 to 60 patients with at least two tumors, with two doses of INT230-6 being given prior to standard of care, compared to standard of care alone. The endpoint is the pathological complete response rate, which is the absence of cancer of the breast and lymph nodes, an accepted FDA endpoint for accelerated approval. The company expects fast enrollment, and data of the Phase 2 portion to follow in the second quarter of 2025.

Invincible-4 study design (Corporate Presentation)

As a reference, in early-stage, TNBC in combination with chemotherapy, continued as single therapy after surgery, FDA-approved Keytruda had a 63% pathological complete response rate in combination with chemotherapy, compared to 56% for patients on chemotherapy alone. Though 80% of patients had grade 3 or higher adverse events and 0.6% died from treatment, the difference with chemotherapy resulted in an improved event free survival rate for pembrolizumab with chemotherapy comparted to chemotherapy alone at 3 years.

Intensity hopes to get data for accelerated approval 4 to 6 months after enrollment of the last patient. The Phase 3 trial would follow afterwards.

Valuation considerations

Market opportunities (Corporate Presentation)

Intensity's upcoming Phase 3 program in soft tissue sarcoma, for which it has Orphan Drug Designation, has 157,000 patients in the US, 12,000 new cases and 6,000 deaths per year.

There are about 287,850 new cases of invasive breast cancer diagnosed in women in the U.S. each year. The market for TNBC in the U.S. was valued at $ 584.3 million in 2022.

For a company with a unique and high-potential drug profile which is Phase 2 and Phase 3 ready, I believe Intensity is considerably undervalued.

Objectifying chances of success on the basis of various factors such as Orphan Drug Designation and the Phase of the company can help for valuation purposes. The success rate for a Phase 2 drug with Orphan Drug Designation is 86.1% compared to 53.9% percent in oncology without such designation, and the success rate to take a drug from Phase 1 to FDA approval is 52.5% for drugs with Orphan Drug Designation compared to 20.6% in oncology in general.

Phase 1 to FDA approval success rates (D.T. Michaeli et al., Ther Innov Regul Sci. 2022)

The median valuation for a company in Phase 2 trials is $500 million, and for a Phase 3 company that valuation is somewhat below $1 billion. Once approved, the median comes close to $1 billion.

Valuation from pre-clinical to approval (D.T. Michaeli et al., Ther Innov Regul Sci. 2022)

Companies with a more unique mechanism of action have less direct competition. Fate Therapeutics (FATE) or NKarta (NKTX), for example, considered by many as forerunners in the field of NK cell oncology, only have respectively 4 and 2 Phase 1 trials underway, yet have valuations of $800 million and $759 million.

Finances

Intensity ended the first quarter of 2025 with $10.5 million in cash, and expects this to be sufficient to fund operations through the end of the first quarter of 2025, i.e. prior to readout of the Phase 2 portion of its Phase 2/3 study. That also appears to be the primary reason why Seeking Alpha analyst Avisol Capital Partners gave the company a Hold rating. I am looking at things slightly differently. Net loss was $10.5 million in 2023 and $7.6 million in 2022.

Ownership

There are 13.7 million total common shares outstanding. Total beneficial ownership stands at ~45%, one third of which (about 14.7% of all shares) is owned by the CEO Lew Bender.

Risks

As with any biotech stock, the risks are multiple. The company can prematurely end its plans to pursue success in a certain indication, it may add more indications which may raise its necessity for cash, competitive endeavors may find Intensity lagging behind against the competition, etcetera.

The good thing here is the company is already quite far advanced, and with focus on only two indications at this time in light of its finances. Some dilution before any pivotal data readout is highly likely, as explained above, but the question is whether that would be a substantive raise in light of where the company's market cap could be at a given point.

The FDA could always halt trials, or may choose to require more information before allowing the Phase 2/3 trial in TNBC.

Conclusion

I believe Intensity Therapeutics' drug candidate INT230-6 has a unique profile in the oncology space. Its safety profile is exceptionally good, and it has a unique technology. INT230-6 has been able to show up to 95% necrosis and immune effects, potentially explaining the prolonged efficacy that has been noted.

The company has outspoken ambitions for INT230-6, such as making it the first local therapy (with systemic immune activating properties) to be tested as a single agent in metastatic disease compared to active SOC IV or oral agents in soft tissue sarcoma.

The company is far-advanced in two indications, soft tissue sarcoma and neoadjuvant TNBC. The recent IPO may have provided a valuation that is not yet in line with its true potential.

Possibly, the upcoming Phase 3 and Phase 2/3 trial initiations can lead to a higher valuation. Valuations of other companies at that stage of progression are often in between $500 million and $1 billion. Intensity has also received Orphan Drug Designation for soft tissue sarcoma.

INT230-6 has shown up to 95% inducement of necrosis in patients with multiple metastases, a disease control rate of 93% in very sick patients, and no real competitor in sight with a similar mechanism of action.

The company's cash burn is fairly low. That may go up when trials are ongoing, and Intensity may need to raise some cash before its first potentially pivotal readout sometime in the second quarter of 2025. For the coming months at least, it should be well-funded.

For the above reasons, I consider Intensity Therapeutics as a company to definitely keep an eye on in the coming months. A valuation around $50 million for a drug that has shown the efficacy reported above, in a multitude of solid tumors, is a bargain in my eyes.

