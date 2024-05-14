JohnnyH5

Introduction

Since I last wrote about LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH), the share price has stayed relatively flat in the mid-to-upper-$90/share range and now running at $100. Investors sold LGI off after releasing Q1 2024 earnings, but their share price has recovered since then.

Fundamentally speaking, the stock price behavior since the release seems appropriate as I interpreted the Q1 results as largely negative, directionally speaking. However, I think there were more temporal factors than any structural degradation in the quarter and thus, I continue to believe what I said last time, which is that at upper-$90/share or around $100, LGI presents an attractive risk/reward as a long. They continued to show their internal growth capabilities and some macro stabilization, although obvious risks like interest rate changes still remain.

Sales: Long-Term Still Intact

Q1 2024 sales were ~$391M, ~20% lower than $487M last year and ~36% lower than $608M in Q4. Q1 closings were 1,083 (Wholesale + Retail), and ASPs were ~$361K. Retail sales were ~$362M on 981 closings, and Wholesale sales were $28.6M on 102 closings.

If we start with the Retail side of the business - selling homes to individual buyers - sales declined ~31% from $524M in Q4 2023 when they posted ~1.8K closings (~45% sequential decline). This is not-so-great trend, but before we dive in, we need to break this out by community count and absorption rates. They had ~112 average communities in Q4 versus ~117 in Q1, so a sequential increase of 5, resulting in absorption rates declining ~41% to 3.1 from 5.2 in Q4.

First, most of the sequential efficiency decline is just seasonality. For instance, they posted a 7.2 absorption in Q4 2018 versus 4.9 in Q1 2019, a 32% decline. However, 41% is more than just a seasonality-driven decline and indeed, if we look at results on a year-over-year basis, Q4 sales were 25% higher y/y while Q1 sales were 20% lower y/y, a clear step down.

What’s behind this, I’m frankly not too sure, but it wasn’t a consistent decline across the quarter. As they noted on the call, they reported a materially soft January for what they attributed to seemingly randomness (implicitly). Actually, they seemed to suggest they were almost pulling forward closings into Q4 2023 to hit their numbers, but I may be totally misinterpreting Eric’s comments here. Either way, they then noted how February through April outperformed, so if January didn’t exist, Q1 would convey a different reality.

Still, on net, demand was down in the quarter, so let's evaluate this to see if anything has changed given the trend they were experiencing before Q1. With respect to absorption rates, growth in their community count results in a higher mix of new communities, which is partially impactful (headwind) as newer communities carry lower absorption rates. However, total closings declined ~45%, so even existing communities did worse on a net basis.

From a macro angle, as we noted last time, there’s not really much impact this variable has on demand speaking from an individual consumer budget/spending perspective as housing is non-discretionary. To this end, discretionary spending has seemingly declined since Q4 judging by LOW and HD as a proxy, but people ultimately have to live somewhere, so budget changes don’t really result in demand impacts.

There is a correlation though in that when spending tightens up, available jobs are declining and unemployment rises, resulting in more cautious behavior and less turnover. E.g., Perhaps that job that was going to take your family to another city is no longer available. But turnover didn’t decline considering that single-family home sales are flat-to-up versus Q4.

There’s not a value proposition argument either. From a use case perspective, this is straightforward - people need somewhere to live - and from a cost perspective, this was more a headwind than anything. Sequentially, ASPs increased from $346K to $361K, although there’s perhaps a higher mix of Terrata homes in Q1, so the price increases aren't huge. And FHA mortgage rates are, on average, flat with Q4 in the mid-6% area. But clearly, this hasn’t impacted market demand.

Thus, if one were to assume that January was worse-than-average because February and March were better-than-average such that Q1, on a collective basis, was more indicative of demand in the quarter, that implicitly means LGI lost market share. However, one, that assumption is weak, and two, at least from my perspective, I’m not aware of any change in LGI’s housing type/build/quality or sales process to justify a structural decline in demand. And the same goes for their competitors, although I’m happy to hear if I missed something. But I also don’t think any one competitor making value prop improvements would take material share, considering how little of the market LGI is. Change would need to come from all competitors, which is an unlikely occurrence.

So, I don’t precisely know what contributed to the Q1 softness and thus, can’t confirm they’re not losing market share for organic reasons. But when we think about this from a base rate perspective, it becomes even more unlikely this was what happened. For instance, as we talked about last time, in Q4 2023, Retail sales were 44% higher than Q4 2022, going from $364M to $524M.

Sure, part of this came from more communities, going from an average community count of 92 in 4Q22 to 104 in 4Q23. But absorption rates still increased though from ~5.2 to ~5.6, and this was despite (1) Wholesale sales being down resulting in a reported efficiency headwind, and (2) as noted earlier, new communities are rate dilutive given that they’re immature on average versus existing communities, so that was a headwind too. As we discussed, this trend was seemingly the result of both increased market demand and potentially some market share gains.

Added all together, objectively, Q1 sales worsened for what I find to be inexplicable reasons and thus, one bet is that I’m missing something structural and their efficiency will be permanently lower from continued share loss. But I think there’s a higher probability neither the market nor their share is structurally impacted given (1) their history and Q4 y/y growth (2) the February through April data, and (3) no identifiable value proposition change.

If this is true, per the Q1 sequential market demand trend, LGI should post better absorption rates in Q2, consistent with the 6+ absorption rate reported post-January. Seasonally adjusted since Q1 is seasonally low, annual absorption rates would likely be in the high-4 range today. If their Wholesale business worsens, this’ll ding today’s absorption rates, which could happen given the Q4 to Q1 trend here, but it’s a relatively small percentage of sales, so I’m not worried about it. Market demand can change this too, but the trend has been positive lately. So, net, even if we assume minimal benefit from a declining mix of new communities, a 5x absorption rate by ~2026 seems reasonable.

Their guide agrees with my hypothesis too - unchanged from Q4, they’re guiding for 7,500 closings in FY24 and 150 communities by year-end versus 117 at year-end 2023, so they’ll average ~130-ish. Indeed, they’re expecting absorption rates between “4.5 to 5.3,” down from FY23’s 5.4, implying Q2-Q4 absorption rates of ~5+ rate versus low-3 in Q1, a seasonally consistent improvement.

They’re guiding for Wholesale volumes to decline 50% from 2023, dinging the above absorption rates (Wholesale closings are in the 7,500). And they’re expecting ~$355K ASPs, down from Q1’s ASPs. Incentives are increasing which creates risks missing this, however, LGI prices to a margin and less to share, so absorption rates are at more risk. Net, they’re guiding for sales of $2.66B in 2024, up from $2.358B posted in 2023.

Internally, by 2026 or 2027 sales, I'm modeling a 5x absorption rate - assuming ~10 new communities annually, and ASPs growing LSD% to $360K from inflation, they’d average ~170 communities resulting in ~10K home sales and total sales of $3.6B (versus $2.4B in 2023).

Margins: Continued Stability

LGI’s margins came in about where I expected for Q1. Q1 adjusted gross/GAAP EBITDA margins were 25.3%/~4.9% versus 22.1%/5.4% in the prior year Q1, and ~25%/~12.8% in Q4. (D&A is marginal at 0.1% of sales.)

Addressing the sequential trend - flat gross margins and lower EBITDA margins - contribution margins may have improved, although it’s hard to tell precisely. We can see that ASPs were up ~4% sequentially - $346K to $361K - but that seems partly seasonal from what I’m thinking is a slight mix benefit from a higher mix of Terrata sales. E.g., From 4Q18 to 1Q19, they went from $229K to $234K, a ~2% increase.

Either way, they’re talking about how their pipeline ASPs are higher than reported, and that they’re still experiencing cost inflation which is resulting in higher prices. Concurrently, they noted no additional incentives or discounting in the quarter, which is obviously positive. The net effect of price offsetting inflation, we don’t know for sure and thus, can’t confirm contribution margin growth, but it’s at least looking like there could have been some. But if anything, they’re successfully offsetting price inflation without (seemingly) losing market share.

This trend is a positive change from prior quarters. As we noted last time, in prior quarters, they were talking about “moderating” inflation and stable input costs (in Q3 2023). And in Q4, incentives increased as LGI offered more rate buy-downs to get the monthly payment down (to increase loan qualification), and by their competitors as well. Resultantly, in Q4, gross margins declined 230 basis points sequentially (from Q3) “primarily due to higher financing incentives offered to buyers in the fourth quarter.” Evidently, that trend hasn’t continued into Q1, which is an obvious positive.

There was a comp tailwind for Q4 on a year-over-year basis as they “decided to move older, higher cost inventory resulting in lower overall margins,” but in terms of the Q4 to Q1 trend, this is unimpactful. Per the Q1 2023 call, they called out “moving higher cost inventory” during this period too, so they benefited year-over-year as well.

From a different angle, fixed cost leverage obviously worsened given the sequential sales decline, so this perhaps supports the idea that there was a modest contribution margin improvement. However, it’d be modest nonetheless as variable costs - land costs, development amortization, subcontracting costs - comprise most of COGS.

At the operating margin level, while sales declined materially sequentially and adjusted gross profit went from ~$153M to ~$99M, opex declined from $83M to $73M, so you can see the deleverage here. This is as expected and a normal seasonal trend with sales declining in Q1. They most likely added some costs sequentially, however, despite costs being down - i.e., it likely wasn’t just sales deleverage. That is, my sense is that their ad expenses, which tend to scale with demand, came down sequentially with sales. But I also suspect that they may be added some headcount to support the additional communities and anticipated growth.

I say this because that’s what has happened over the past 12 months, and my suspicion is that it hasn’t slowed. Indeed, on a year-over-year basis, both selling expenses and G&A were roughly flat year-over-year despite sales down 20%. As we noted last time, LGI’s seen some cost deleverage, not just from fixed cost deleverage, but from additions to their cost profile. Specifically, they’ve had to add people to support their community growth - they need reps for each community - and two, they’re spending more on ads and commissions.

With 5 additional communities versus Q4, I wouldn’t be surprised then if costs were higher. They confirm ad expenses started growing in mid-2023, which isn’t unexpected - ad expenses are basically per community to grow awareness. And then with a higher mix of “new” communities, they thus have less productive communities within sales.

Then finally, mix should've been a tailwind as Wholesale is lower as a percentage of sales and has lower gross margins (undisclosed). I don’t know if Terrata carries a material margin difference, but I wouldn’t expect it to - it’s just a higher cost, higher price segment of the market, but that shouldn’t really change the margins.

Thinking about what this means going forward from the margins posted in Q1, I’m really watching incentives and the impact it can have on ASPs, but per the sequential trend, this isn’t going in the negative direction. It’s also true that LGI is pricing at levels historically consistent - e.g., in 2019, adjusted gross margins were ~26%.

As noted last time, they’re expecting the incentives environment to be consistent with what they saw in Q4, so that’s seemingly been correct thus far. To the extent that this is competitively sustainable, today’s ~25% adjusted gross margins are reasonable considering the variable-cost nature of COGS. Indeed, they’re guiding for adjusted gross margins of ~25.5% in FY24. Input costs are going up, but they price to a margin anyways and not share, so that 25% figure is a high probability outcome.

Seasonally and over time, as absorption rates grow, they’ll concurrently capture EBITDA margin growth. They’re guiding for SG&A as a percentage of sales to be ~13% in 2024 (versus 13.1% in FY23), although they’re also guiding for absorption rates to be slightly lower than FY23. But with more communities, sales should be higher, thus seemingly resulting in some G&A leverage, as that should be relatively independent of community growth.

All in all, their guided margins are unchanged from Q4 - the aforementioned amounts to ~12.6% EBITDA margins (adding 10 bps for D&A), or ~$328M on their guided sales. While I do think that today’s cost profile should become incrementally more leveraged with community maturity over time, I’m keeping my modeled 2026 EBITDA margin at 12.75% EBITDA margins on $3.6B in sales (~$460M in EBITDA).

Valuation: Still Attractive

One of the variables I’ve been watching is how much more inventory they’re going to keep acquiring. As I noted last time, inventory as a percentage of sales has gone from ~80% pre-COVID to over 130% today, as they’ve been continuously acquiring more land/lots. Consequently, this has been pressuring operating cash flow. Well, in Q1, they grew inventory sequentially by over $100M, signaling that they’re still focused on growing their inventory.

Either way, I think the net outcome between the two routes is positive. Should they grow their inventory, judging by their 20%+ ROEs historically which we think are sustainable, this should generate additional sales growth in the future at attractive margins. Should they slow inventory growth - which will eventually happen - most of the free-cash-flow will be funneled back to shareholders via share repurchases (see 2021 and 2022), which I think would be highly accretive at today’s price. Notably, they just repurchased 89K shares from $10M in Q1.

At today’s price of ~$100/share with 23.567M basic S/O, that’s a $2.357B market cap. Net of $49M of cash and $1.383B of total debt, that’s an EV of ~$3.69B.

My model is still unchanged from last time in terms of the cash flows I think they can be posting by 2026 thereabouts, which is $3.6B in sales and $460M in EBITDA (12.75% margins). Net of D&A, capitalized interest to sales, “other income” tied to their JV, and tax, this generates a net income amount of ~$272M.

If they keep allocating cash to build inventory, that means less cash flow allocated to repurchases, so maybe my prior assumption of $400M in allocated cash flow (cumulatively) between FY24 and FY26 is potentially overstated, but either way, (1) inventory won’t grow forever, and (2) they’re still committed to repurchasing stock. So, it’s seemingly more a question of when, not if, they’ll spend it. So, give or take the timing of repurchases, they’ll seemingly reduce shares by probably somewhere around 4M by FY26, putting my modeled net income at an EPS of ~$14 thereabouts.

At 12.5x, despite being evident that LGI deserves a higher multiple given their growth rate and differentiation, this results in a fair value of ~$175/share, or ~$130/share discounted back. This is all unchanged from my model last time.

Conclusion

Ultimately, there are a few risks that I worry about including increased price or closing costs incentives, and/or a competitive deterioration. And then there’s the uncontrollable interest (mortgage) rates variable, which could have a negative (or potentially positive) impact on demand.

Even when adjusted for those risks, however, I think there’s a good probability that LGI is a bigger business years from now. I’m happy to hear evidence or reasoning for why they can’t grow their community count over time, which should run alongside growing absorption rates. Or said differently, if the future looks anything like the past, LGI is likely undervalued today.