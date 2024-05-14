grinvalds

May 13 ended up being a very interesting and monumental day for shareholders of Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP). For those not familiar with the company, it operates as an all-in-one platform that provides its customers with a variety of tools to help said customers boost sales and presence. I understand this is vague. So it does require a bit of additional detail. In short, the company offers designs that can be used to create websites, as well as services to aid in the acquisition of web domains. It offers customers commerce solutions to help facilitate transactions of physical products, subscriptions, and more. And it also engages in marketing activities like helping customers to launch e-mail campaigns, keep track of analytics, and more.

Although I have long been bullish on the Internet, I have never really been bullish on Squarespace. While the company has done well to grow its top line and, recently, has improved its bottom line, it remains a rather pricey prospect. This led me, back in May of 2022, to take a rather neutral stance and rate the company a ‘hold’. But the market has so far disagreed with me. Shares are up 94.8% since then, a return that dwarfs the 31.1% rise seen by the S&P 500 over the same window of time. A sizable chunk of this increase came on May 13 of this year when management announced that the company would be taken private in an all-cash deal valuing the equity at $6.6 billion and valuing the company, on an enterprise value basis, at $6.9 billion.

Shares of the firm managed to spike 13.3% in response to this development. Unfortunately, further upside from here seems improbable. While there always is some possibility that something could change, the market seems to think that there is a high chance of this going-private transaction coming to fruition. Because of this, I would argue that further upside is minimal at best. And while the company has been growing nicely as of late, I would say that it now makes sense to rate the business a ‘sell’ because of the limited upside that remains.

Going bye-bye

On May 13, before the market opened, the management team at Squarespace announced that certain shareholders of the company would be acquiring the entire business in a multi-billion-dollar all-cash transaction. Heading this transaction is a private equity company called Permira. And participating in this maneuver is the founder and CEO of Squarespace, Anthony Casalena, who has committed to roll over a ‘substantial majority’ of his equity in the firm in order to remain one of the company’s largest shareholders once it is no longer publicly traded.

The effective price agreed upon is $44 per share. That translated to a 29% premium over the 90-day volume weighted average trading price of the stock, and it was up 15% compared to where shares closed on May 10. This sent shares up 13.3% for the day, closing at $43.25. Assuming the purchase price remains unchanged, this implies additional upside of only 1.7% for shareholders. Considering that the deal is expected to close by the fourth quarter of 2024, this not only prices in a near certainty that the deal will go through, it also leaves no significant reason for shareholders to buy more of the stock. In fact, for many, it may even make sense to look elsewhere for opportunities.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

I understand why many investors might be unhappy with this development. The fact of the matter is that the firm has been growing at a rather rapid pace recently. In the chart above, for instance, you can see financial results covering the 2022 and 2023 fiscal years. Revenue for the business shot up 16.8% from $867 million to $1.01 billion during this window of time. The firm's net loss narrowed significantly while operating cash flow, adjusted operating cash flow, and EBITDA managed to improve year over year. In the chart below, meanwhile, you can see that growth continued into the first quarter of 2024 relative to the same time of the 2023 fiscal year. Revenue of $281.1 million was 18.6% above the $237 million generated one year earlier. While net profits did decline, the company's other profitability metrics grew without exception.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

There have been a few key drivers for the business as of late. For starters, the number of unique subscriptions to the platform has grown rather nicely. In 2022, it came out to 4.20 million. This number rose to 4.63 million in 2023 before shooting up further to 4.91 million in the first quarter of this year. The first quarter reading actually happens to be 15.2% higher than the 4.26 million the company reported only one year ago. Management has attributed this increase to two primary factors. First would be the stable retention of existing subscriptions. And the second would be continued acquisition of new subscriptions as the company becomes more well-known.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

With a rise in subscriptions also comes a growth in bookings and a metric called gross payment volume. Total bookings includes cash receipts for all subscriptions that are purchased, as well as payments that are due to the company as part of contractual agreements between it and its customers. Bookings managed to grow from $906.1 million in 2022 to $1.08 billion last year. For the first quarter of 2024, they came in at $325.9 million. That's well above the $265.8 million reported for the first quarter last year. Meanwhile, gross payment volume represents the value of physical goods and services, inclusive of content, time sold, and a variety of other things, that are sold on the company's platform over a specific window of time. This number rose from $6.06 billion in 2022 to $6.21 billion in 2023. In the first quarter of 2024, we saw an increase from $1.53 billion to $1.65 billion.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

It should not be a surprise that an increase in the number of subscriptions would result in a rise in both bookings and gross payment volume. However, another contributor to these increases has been higher ARPUS (average revenue per unique subscription). This number rose from $209.16 in 2022 to $228.02 last year. In the first quarter of 2024, this metric hit $226.63. While this may seem like a decrease from what was seen last year, it's actually 6.5% above the $212.76 reported for the first quarter of 2023. Rolling out additional products, getting customers to purchase those products, and increasing prices, all play a role in pushing this metric up.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Given this growth, it wouldn't be a surprise to see financial performance for 2024 outpace what was seen in 2023. In fact, management asserted that to be likely. They said that revenue should be between $1.19 billion and $1.21 billion, between 18% and 19% higher than what was seen in 2023. Operating cash flow should be between $275 million and $297 million. This should translate to adjusted operating cash flow of about $177.5 million. And based on my estimates, EBITDA for the company should be around $291.3 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

In the chart above, you can see how these results help us to value the company on a forward basis. The chart also shows how shares are priced relative to 2023. I also decided to look at the picture through the lens of the price to sales multiple. On a forward basis, shares do look cheaper than what we would get using data from last year. But that should be expected. I then compared the firm, as shown in the table below, to five similar enterprises. Of the four that had a positive price to operating cash flow multiple, three ended up being cheaper than it. Three of the five with a positive price to sales multiple were cheaper than it as well on that basis Meanwhile, of the three companies with a positive EV to EBITDA multiple, only one was cheaper than it.

Company Price / Sales Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA Squarespace 6.5 46.0 29.3 Wix.com (WIX) 4.9 93.6 30.5 DigitalOcean Holdings (DOCN) 5.1 15.0 28.2 GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) 1.1 5.4 30.2 Couchbase (BASE) 7.0 N/A N/A Fastly (FSLY) 2.2 55.9 N/A Click to enlarge

Takeaway

What we have here is a company that, on an absolute basis, looks quite lofty. Relative to similar firms, it's perhaps around fairly valued. Unfortunately, all this does is tell us that the buyout price is probably adequate. I think some could argue that perhaps the acquirers should have paid a bit more. But in the grand scheme of things, I don't think that the stock is all that appealing at current levels. Furthermore, with how little upside is left for shareholders, it might just make more sense to look elsewhere for opportunities. Given this, I don't think it would be wrong to rate the company a ‘sell’ at this point in time.