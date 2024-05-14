Perion Network: Risks All Priced In, Time To Buy The Cash Play

May 14, 2024 10:11 AM ETPerion Network Ltd. (PERI) StockMSFT
Atlanticus Capital profile picture
Atlanticus Capital
66 Followers

Summary

  • Perion Network's current valuation barely accounts for its robust cash position, representing 75% of its market cap.
  • The company is poised for growth in the digital advertising sector, despite short-term setbacks from a renegotiated Bing contract.
  • Strategic share buybacks and potential market revaluation offer a strong upside potential.
ChatGPT, Bing and Google

kenneth-cheung

Investment Thesis

With substantial cash reserves accounting for 75% of its current market capitalization, and a strong position within the growing digital advertising sector, Perion (NASDAQ:PERI) is well positioned to rally in the next 12 to 18 months. Despite a

This article was written by

Atlanticus Capital profile picture
Atlanticus Capital
66 Followers
Atlanticus Capital brings extensive experience in investment banking, venture capital, and private equity, to provide insightful analysis focused on sector-agnostic, value-growth hybrid investing in developed markets. Combining deep industry knowledge with rigorous financial screening, we uncover undervalued investment opportunities with growth potential and share nuanced perspectives on market trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PERI Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PERI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PERI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News