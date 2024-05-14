BuzzFeed, Inc. (BZFD) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 13, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Amita Tomkoria - Head, Investor Relations
Jonah Peretti - Chief Executive Officer
Matt Omer - Chief Financial Officer

Operator

Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the BuzzFeed, Inc. First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Amita Tomkoria, Head of Investor Relations.

Amita Tomkoria

Hi, everyone, and welcome to BuzzFeed, Inc.'s first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm Amita Tomkoria, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are CEO, Jonah Peretti; and CFO, Matt Omer.

Before we get started, I would like to take this opportunity to remind you that our remarks today will include forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause these results to differ materially are set forth in today's press release, our 2023 annual report on Form 10-K and our Q1 2024 quarterly report on Form 10-Q to be filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements that we make on this call are based on assumptions as of today, and we undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

During this call, we present both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin. The use of non-GAAP financial measures allows us to measure the operational strength and performance of our business to establish budgets and to develop operational goals for managing our business. We believe adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin are relevant and useful information for investors because they allow investors to view performance in

