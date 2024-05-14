Update On Fiscal Policy - The 'Other' Policy To Watch

May 14, 2024 10:10 AM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHIQ, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, EWI, EWQ, EWP, EWG, FGM, DAX, HEWG, FLGR, EWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.66K Followers

Summary

  • Demographic trends are elevating entitlement spending, and higher spending on infrastructure and other pandemic-era priorities has kept overall government outlays above pre-pandemic levels.
  • Incremental deficit change is what influences growth rates, so a stable deficit for the next several years wouldn’t meaningfully impact GDP growth.
  • Debt distress, delays in sovereign-default processes and debt dispersion have driven the narrative in emerging markets over the past few years.

Text FISCAL POLICY on Office desk table with notebooks, supplies,analysis chart, on the white background. Top view

Iryna Drozd

By Eric Winograd, Sandra Rhouma, & Adriaan du Toit

Lasting fiscal deficits can exact a cost. Here’s how the situation is shaping up for the world’s economies.

Investors have seemed transfixed lately by endless news headlines on

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.66K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News