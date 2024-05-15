sbayram

The ELF Investment Thesis Is Still Too Expensive - Hold Rating Is More Prudent Here

ELF's Pricing & Branding Philosophy

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) is an American-based beauty brand that requires minimal introduction, attributed to its drugstore offerings that have been touted as affordable dupes to luxury brands in terms of quality.

Combined with the company's choice to go cruelty-free, vegan, and fair-trade certified, it is unsurprising that its beauty offerings have been very popular among Gen Zs and Millennials thus far.

ELF's Growing Sales & Domestic Market Share

As a result of the strategic digital marketing efforts through TikTok, Twitch, and Roblox (RBLX) amongst others, ELF has reported growing brand awareness.

This has contributed to its impressive sales growth for twenty consecutive quarters, with a top/ bottom-line growth at a CAGR of +15.9%/ +27.7% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively.

At the same time, the ELF management has strategically opted to go asset-light by relying on third-party manufacturers in China, with the relatively low labor costs naturally explaining the rich LTM gross margins of 70.3% (+4.1 points sequentially/ +9.1 from FY2019 levels).

The same cost efficiency is observed in the expanding LTM operating margins of 16.2% (+3.7 points sequentially/ +11.4 from FY2019 levels) as well, implying its ability to profitably scale its global operations thus far.

Combined with its more than doubled domestic market share from 4.5% in 2019 to 10.1% by December 2023, we can understand why ELF has drastically raised the FY2024 revenue guidance to $985M (+70.1% YoY), adj EBITDA margin to 22.2% (+2.1 points YoY), and adj EPS to $2.85 (+71.6% YoY) during the FQ3'24 earnings call in February 2024.

This is compared to the original FY2024 guidance offered in the FQ4'23 earnings call in May 2023, with revenues of $712.5M (+23% YoY), adj EBITDA margins of 20.4% (+0.3 points YoY), and adj EPS of $1.74 (+4.8% YoY), with the high double-digit growths highly impressive indeed.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

And this is also why we can understand the consensus' raised forward estimates, with ELF expected to generate an accelerated top/ bottom-line growth at a CAGR of +36.6%/ +37.4% through FY2026.

This is compared to the previous estimates of +29%/ +29% and the historical growth at +15.9%/ +27.7% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively.

Lastly, ELF has achieved much of this growth with a healthy balance sheet and very low net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 0.38x, based on the FQ3'24 long-term debts of $164.4M (+164.4% YoY), cash/ equivalents of $72.7M (-16.4% YoY), and adj EBITDA of $59.1M (+61.4% YoY).

This is compared to its historical ratio of 1.90x in FY2019 and the Household & Personal Products sector average leverage of 1.35x.

With ELF also expected to report impressive Free Cash Flow generation ahead, building upon the $60.96M reported over the LTM, we believe that it remains well capitalized to opportunistically invest in its future growth.

ELF Valuations

Perhaps this is why the market has awarded ELF with the very rich FWD EV/ EBITDA valuations of 40.85x and FWD P/E valuations of 55.14x, compared to its 1Y mean of 34.55x/ 52.91x and the 5Y mean of 25.17x/ 42.41x, respectively.

When comparing to its beauty/ personal care peers, such as Ulta Beauty (ULTA) at 10.45x/ 15.09x, L’Oréal S.A. (OTCPK:LRLCF) at 23.58x/ 38.41x, and Estée Lauder (EL) at 23.90x/ 59.04x, it is undeniable that ELF is rather expensive here.

However, it is also apparent that ELF's profitable growth trend is more than impressive, when compared against ULTA's projected top/ bottom-line growth at a CAGR of +5.7%/ +7.8% through FY2026, LRLCF at +7%/ +8.2%, and EL at +4%/ +16.5%, respectively, warranting the market's optimism surrounding its long-term prospects.

Combined with ELF's relative nascency in the beauty sector, the untapped international market, and the projected Beauty Tech/ Cosmetic/ Personal Care/ Skin Care global market size of $696.39B in 2028 (expanding at a CAGR of +4.1%), there appears to be great opportunities indeed.

So, Is ELF Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

ELF 2Y Stock Price

And this is why ELF has charted an impressive rally by +1,918% since the March 2020 bottom, well, outperforming the wider market by +133% over the same time period.

Even so, readers must note that there remains great risks to its near-term investment thesis, with ULTA and LRLCY offering mixed commentaries regarding consumer spending patterns and declining demand across beauty categories, explaining why ELF has drastically pulled back by -24.5% from the March 2024 top of $217.40.

At the same time, with ELF expected to report its FQ4'23 earnings call on May 22, 2024, readers may want to pay attention to its execution while awaiting the management's FY2025 guidance, compared to the consensus revenue estimates of $1.26B (+27.6% YoY), adj EBITDA margin of 23.9% (+1.7 points YoY), and adj EPS of $3.56 (+24.9% YoY).

We reckon that it is very likely for the management to offer a modest FY2025 guidance, as they have for FY2024 in the FQ4'23 earnings call while moderately raising the guidance on every quarterly earnings call, following the trend of beating their own estimates for the past twelve consecutive quarters.

Naturally, assuming a guidance miss from the consensus numbers, readers may expect to see further volatility ahead. This is to be expected after all, since with elevated P/E valuations come great expectations, with any earning misses and/ or underwhelming forward guidance likely to bring forth painful corrections.

Most importantly, with it uncertain if ELF may sustain the high double-digit growth over the next few years, readers must expect a similar uncertainty in the stock's ability to sustain the upward momentum and elevated FWD P/E valuation moving forward.

For now, based on the management's FY2024 adj EPS guidance of $2.85 and the 5Y P/E mean of 42.41x (nearer to its mature peers' P/E), the stock is trading above our fair value estimates of $120.80.

There appears to be a minimal margin of safety to our long-term price target of $182.70 as well, based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $4.31.

As a result of the potential capital losses, the elevated short interest of 6.99% at the time of writing, and the massive insider selling thus far, we prefer to cautiously rate the ELF stock as a Hold (Neutral) here.

Do not chase this rally over the cliff.