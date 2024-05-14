FT: Underappreciated CEF Well Positioned For Net Zero And The Provision Of Income

James O'Neil

The Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) is a Closed-End Fund, or CEF, that can be employed by income-focused investors as a method of achieving their goals of receiving a high level of income from the assets that they already own. The fund employs a strategy that should allow it to deliver on this goal without requiring investors to sacrifice the potential for capital gains that is possessed by common equities. This is almost certainly going to make this fund seem rather attractive to many income-focused investors, who would otherwise be stuck purchasing fixed-income securities with much more limited upside potential. Unfortunately, the fund only has a 7.49% current yield, which is nowhere near the yields that can be obtained from the best junk bond or leveraged loan funds. It is still far better than the 1.47% current yield of the S&P 500 Index (SP500), though:

Wall Street Journal

Indeed, even the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI), which consists of dividend-paying blue-chip stocks, only yields 2.13% today. Thus, the Franklin Universal Trust beats that market index in terms of yield as well. Here is how the fund compares to its peers:

Fund Name Morningstar Classification Current Yield Franklin Universal Trust Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 7.49% Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund (ERH) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 7.51% Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (CSQ) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 7.61% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 8.35% John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (HTD) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 8.09% RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV) Hybrid-U.S. Allocation 12.71% Click to enlarge

The strategies used by all of these peer funds can vary dramatically, as the only requirement of the "Hybrid-U.S. Allocation" classification is that the fund invests in a combination of common equity and fixed-income securities. The Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund, for example, includes a significant allocation to convertible securities and the RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a 7% weighting to special-purpose acquisition companies. Despite the radically different strategies, though, we can see that the Franklin Universal Trust has a yield that is not completely out of line with many other hybrid closed-end funds.

The fund's performance over the past few years, unfortunately, looks relatively disappointing. Over the past three years, the fund's shares have declined 12.92%:

Seeking Alpha

As we can clearly see, that is much worse than the 24.69% gain that was delivered by the S&P 500 Index over the same period. The fund's shares did manage to outperform both the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (AGG), which tracks domestic investment-grade bonds, and the Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index (JNK), which tracks domestic junk bonds, however. The initial impression that many investors might have from looking at this performance chart is not likely to be positive, though. This is especially true for most income-focused investors, as many of them are retirees or others that are rather averse to losing any of their principal.

However, as I stated in a previous article:

A simple look at a closed-end fund's price performance does not necessarily provide an accurate picture of how investors in the fund did during a given period. This is because these funds tend to pay out all of their net investment profits to the shareholders, rather than relying on the capital appreciation of their share price to provide a return. This is the reason why the yields of these funds tend to be much higher than the yield of index funds or most other market assets.

The distributions that are paid out by the Franklin Universal Trust provide a real return to the investors that is in addition to the share price performance. As such, investors in this fund will always do much better than the share price performance would indicate. When we include the fund's distributions into the performance chart above, we get this one:

Seeking Alpha

As we can see, shareholders of the Franklin Universal Trust actually realized an 8.94% total return over the past three years. This is still worse than the S&P 500 Index managed to deliver over the same period, but at least it is not a loss. However, investors who did actually spend the distributions that the fund paid out over the period are still poorer than they were three years ago. This problem could have been easily mitigated by using the distributions to purchase shares of this fund or something else, though.

As we are all very well aware, a fund's past performance is no guarantee of its future results. As such, we should still take a look at this fund today and attempt to determine whether it could be a reasonable investment going forward. The remainder of this article will focus on that.

About The Fund

According to the fund's website, the Franklin Universal Trust has the primary objective of providing its investors with a very high level of current income. The fund states that it has the secondary objective of growing its income through dividend growth of the companies held in its portfolio and capital appreciation of the underlying stocks. The fund's objectives make a great deal of sense given its strategy, which the website only describes as:

The fund focuses on high yield bonds and utility stocks with the goal of providing relatively high yield. We use fundamental research to select a diversified portfolio of high yield corporate bonds and stocks with attractive dividend yields.

This really does not tell us too much about the fund, except for the fact that it invests in both junk bonds and utility stocks. This is very similar to the strategy used by a few other closed-end funds, such as the Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund. The John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund also employs a strategy of investing in utilities and fixed-income, although that fund uses preferred stock instead of junk bonds as its fixed-income vehicle of choice. As we can see in the introduction, each of those funds has a similar yield to this one.

As regular readers likely know, utility companies frequently raise their dividends annually. I have frequently pointed out this fact in articles about utility companies. The common equity of utilities also has the potential to deliver capital appreciation over time, just like the common equity of any other company in the market. Utilities and junk bonds both make regular payments to their owners that serve as a source of income. Therefore, the fund's objectives make a lot of sense given its strategy.

The utilities sector is not the only sector in which this fund invests, however. The semi-annual report states that the fund held common equity of all the following companies as of February 29, 2024:

Fund Semi-Annual Report

We do mostly see domestic electric and natural gas utilities on this list. We also see mining companies like BHP Group (BHP), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), and South32 (OTCPK:SOUHY) among the fund's positions. There are also various both upstream and midstream oil and gas companies in the fund. Personally, I do not have a problem with this, as I suspect that the United States could be entering a period of stagflation. Commodities tend to do pretty well at protecting investors against inflationary pressures, as was the case back in the 1970s. As Taurus Financial points out, the best things to own in the 1970s were gold, real estate investment trusts, farmland, and raw materials.

Today, a good case could be made for copper and uranium as well due to their necessity as governments in developed nations continue to push towards electrification and net-zero emissions. Copper and uranium are also both necessary to fulfill the power generation and distribution demands of artificial intelligence and similar things. Electrical utilities will also benefit from these things.

Meanwhile, as subscribers to our Investing Group are well aware, the demand for crude oil continues to grow, and we could very well be looking at a shortage of these products within the next few years due to a decade-long underinvestment in traditional sources of energy that will drive prices up. Thus, the fund's portfolio appears to be very well-positioned right now given its stated objectives.

Unfortunately, the common stock holdings are a minority of the fund's total portfolio. The semi-annual report provides the following asset allocation:

Security Type % of Net Assets Common Stock 45.9% Preferred Stock 0.3% Warrants 0.0% Corporate Bonds 78.0% Senior Secured Loans 0.1% Marketplace Loans 4.2% Asset-Backed Securities 0.2% Escrows and Litigation Trusts 0.0% Money Market Funds 2.8% Click to enlarge

This asset allocation is as of February 29, 2024. The website provides this asset allocation as of April 30, 2024:

Franklin Templeton

Clearly, we can see that this fund is much more invested in junk bonds than it is in common equity. This will have the effect of increasing the fund's income compared to what it would have if it were invested entirely in common equities. After all, as of the time of writing, the Bloomberg High Yield Very Liquid Index has a 7.77% average yield-to-worst. The iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (IDU) has a trailing twelve-month yield of 2.52% right now. Thus, junk bonds have significantly higher yields than most utility stocks, and therefore the outsized weighting to junk bonds will almost certainly result in the fund's income being higher than it would be if its equity allocation was larger.

The downside here is that it limits the fund's upside potential, as well as the fund's ability to grow its income. As mentioned earlier in this article, most utility stocks increase their dividends on an annual basis. Naturally, these dividend increases would result in the fund's income getting larger with the passage of time. Junk bonds do not increase their coupons over time, so unless the fund is actually using the coupon payments to purchase new bonds, it will not be able to grow its income from this part of the portfolio. As is the case with most closed-end funds, it is paying out the coupons to the shareholders instead of reinvesting them.

The second downside is that the upside potential of junk bonds is limited compared to the common stocks of utilities. In theory, common stocks have no limit on their upside, and they can continue to appreciate indefinitely. Junk bonds, meanwhile, do have a maximum price that they can achieve because interest rates can only go so low before market participants stop purchasing bonds.

Thus, the fund's current asset allocation appears to be sacrificing a great deal of its upside potential and income growth in exchange for a much higher level of income today. This is a trade that may be reasonable for income-focused investors, especially because we could always grow the income ourselves by using some of the money that the fund pays out in distributions to purchase additional shares.

A look at the largest positions in the Franklin Universal Trust reveals a number of utility companies:

Franklin Templeton

This is somewhat what we would expect, even though common stocks in general are a minority of the portfolio's holdings. Bond funds in general tend to have a much higher number of individual securities than common stocks to limit default risks. As we saw earlier in this article, the fund does not have a significant number of common stocks in its portfolio. Indeed, the entire common stock portfolio of this fund took up about half of a single page in the semi-annual report. The junk bond holdings take up 8-1/2 pages, so obviously every individual bond position will be smaller than the common stock positions, despite the junk bonds accounting for a larger proportion of the portfolio in general.

Regular readers are likely to be familiar with most of the companies shown on the fund's top ten holdings list. After all, I have discussed all of them except for Constellation Energy (CEG), Duke Energy (DUK), and The Southern Company (SO) in numerous previous articles. For the most part, these are some of the largest utility companies in the United States and are probably reasonably safe holdings. After all, utilities tend to have remarkably stable cash flows regardless of the conditions in the overall economy because the product that they provide is considered to be a necessity for most modern people. As mentioned earlier, many of these companies should also benefit somewhat from any demand increases due to artificial intelligence deployments, electrification of transportation, and similar things. While I do not expect that the American economy will achieve full electrification by 2030 or 2035, as some politicians are pushing for, it is still likely that the next few decades will be characterized by rapidly growing demand for electricity that will benefit companies such as the ones held by this fund. Naturally, that should also benefit the fund's shareholders.

Leverage

As is the case with most closed-end funds, the Franklin Universal Trust employs leverage as a method of boosting the effective yield and total returns that it earns from the assets in its portfolio. I explained how this works in a recent article:

Basically, the fund borrows money and then uses that borrowed money to purchase common stocks of utility companies and junk bonds. As long as the purchased assets deliver a higher total return than the interest rate that the fund has to pay on the borrowed money, the strategy works pretty well to boost the effective yield and total return of the portfolio. This fund is capable of borrowing money at institutional rates, which are considerably lower than retail rates. As such, this will usually be the case. However, it is important to note that the use of leverage as a method of boosting returns is less effective today with interest rates at 6% than it was a few years ago when borrowing costs were basically nothing. The use of debt in this fashion is a double-edged sword. This is because leverage boosts both gains and losses. As such, we want to ensure that the fund is not employing too much leverage because that would expose us to an excessive level of risk. I generally do not like a fund's leverage to exceed a third as a percentage of its assets for this reason.

As of the time of writing, the Franklin Universal Trust has leveraged assets comprising 23.77% of its portfolio. This is a fairly reasonable leverage ratio that is easily under one-third of the assets level that we would ordinarily prefer the fund to maintain.

Here is how the Franklin Universal Trust compares to its peers in this respect:

Fund Name Leverage Ratio Franklin Universal Trust 23.77% Allspring Utilities and High Income Fund 23.10% Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund 30.56% Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 18.50% John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund 34.97% RiverNorth Opportunities Fund 31.99% Click to enlarge

(All figures from CEF Data

As we can clearly see, the current leverage ratio of the Franklin Universal Trust appears to be reasonably in line with that of its peers. The fund generally employs less leverage than most of them, but it is not the lowest levered fund shown here. This suggests that the fund's leverage ratio is reasonable for its particular strategy.

Overall, it appears that the Franklin Universal Trust is striking a reasonable balance between the risks of using leverage and the potential rewards that accompany it. Investors should not have too much to worry about here.

Distribution Analysis

As mentioned earlier in this article, the primary objective of the Franklin Universal Trust is to provide its investors with a very high level of current income. To that end, the fund pays a monthly distribution of $0.0425 per share ($0.51 per share annually). This gives the fund a 7.49% yield at the current share price, which is reasonably in line with its peers. The fund has generally been consistent with its distribution over the years:

CEF Connect

We can see that the fund has not been perfect here, and it has varied its payout a few times over the years. However, for the most part, it should be stable enough to appeal to most investors. The fact that the fund did not cut its distribution in 2022 when interest rates started rising and asset prices declined is particularly attractive since we all need more income than ever to maintain our lifestyles.

We should take a look at how well the fund can afford its distribution, since we do not want to be the victims of a distribution cut. As of the time of writing, the fund's most recent financial report is the semi-annual report for the six-month period that ended on February 29, 2024, which is recent enough that it should work to provide a good idea of the fund's ability to cover its distribution. A link to this document was provided earlier in this article.

For the six-month period, the Franklin Universal Trust received $1,745,099 in dividends and $5,892,626 in interest from the assets in its portfolio. This gives the fund a total investment income of $7,637,725 for the period. It paid its expenses out of this amount, which left it with $4,566,957 available for shareholders. The fund's distributions totaled $6,408,633 for the period, so obviously, it could not cover its distributions solely with net investment income.

Fortunately, the fund managed to make up the difference with capital gains. For the six-month period, the fund reported net realized losses of $2,013,839, but these were fully offset by $5,247,979 net unrealized gains. Overall, the fund's net assets increased by $1,392,464 over the six-month period after accounting for all inflows and outflows.

Thus, the fund did manage to cover all of its distributions over the period, but it needed to rely on unrealized capital gains to accomplish it. As we all know, unrealized capital gains can be erased by a market correction. Thus, we should keep an eye on the fund's net asset value to ensure that it does not decline too much.

Valuation

Shares of the Franklin Universal Trust currently trade at a 12.85% discount to net asset value. This is a reasonable price, but it is not quite as good as the 13.32% discount that the shares have averaged over the past month. For the most part, though, the current discount is sufficiently large to justify a purchase of the fund's shares.

Conclusion

In conclusion, the Franklin Universal Trust is a unique fund that may be attractive to investors who are seeking to earn a high level of income from their assets. The fund invests in a combination of utility common stock and junk bonds, which allows it to deliver both income and capital gains. The fund appears to be pretty well positioned for growth in electric demand, as its portfolio also includes some copper mining companies and similar things. That is a good thesis and overall, this fund should turn out to be decent for many investors, as long as the overweight to junk bonds is acceptable for your goals.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.