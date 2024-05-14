Magnachip: Buy The Stock For Cash On The Balance Sheet, Get The Chip Business For $1 Per Share

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
12.25K Followers

Summary

  • Magnachip Semiconductor's stock has dropped to just under $5 per share, making it incredibly undervalued.
  • Insiders, including the CEO, have been accumulating shares, indicating confidence in the stock's undervaluation.
  • The company reported better than expected Q1 2024 earnings and has secured new design wins, suggesting future growth potential.
Close-up of Silicon Die are being Extracted from Semiconductor Wafer and Attached to Substrate by Pick and Place Machine. Computer Chip Manufacturing at Fab. Semiconductor Packaging Process.

SweetBunFactory

I last wrote about Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in December 2023, and since then a lot has happened. For one thing, this stock went up to around $8 per share after my last article, but it has since dropped to just under $5 per share

This article was written by

Hawkinvest profile picture
Hawkinvest
12.25K Followers
Long-time stock market investor focused on strategic buying opportunities with dividend and value stocks. This investment strategy has resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers on Seeking Alpha. Follow me on Twitter for my latest trading ideas: @Hawkinvest1

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MX Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News