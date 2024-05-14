SweetBunFactory

I last wrote about Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) in December 2023, and since then a lot has happened. For one thing, this stock went up to around $8 per share after my last article, but it has since dropped to just under $5 per share over the past few months. In spite of this drop, the company seems to be making significant progress, and now the stock appears even more undervalued. I would even say incredibly undervalued. That's because this little known chip stock is now trading at a level that is quite close to the actual cash it has on the balance sheet.

This means that the market is essentially valuing the chip business for almost nothing. This is almost unheard of in the stock market, and usually this would only occur in a situation where the company had some type of massive problem such as litigation that was going to potentially bankrupt the company or the business is in an industry that is not going to be around for much longer. However, the prospects for Magnachip Semiconductor appear much better. Let's take a closer look:

The Chart

As the chart below shows, this stock went up to over $8 in early 2024, but then declined in March after a disappointing earnings report was released. However, this company recently reported better than expected results for Q1 2024, and we will get into those results later in the article. The 50-day moving average is $5.29 and the 200-day moving average is $6.94. With the stock now below both those levels, it could be poised to rebound back towards those key trendlines in the short term, and of course, I believe it has far more significant upside potential in the long run.

Insider Accumulation And Ownership

Young-Soon Kim (the CEO) bought around $100,000 worth of shares in March 2024. He bought nearly 18,000 shares at a price of $5.61, and he has made similarly-sized purchases of Magnachip Semiconductor shares in August 2023, and in other transactions in the past at even higher prices. This shows steady accumulation of this stock and the CEO now owns nearly 525,000 shares, which indicates he is aligned with other shareholders. These repeated purchases could suggest he views the stock as being undervalued, and this significant stake in the company provides strong incentives for the CEO to create shareholder value.

After the stock declined to the $5 level, other insiders purchased shares in March 2024. Shinyoung Park is the CFO and in March, she purchased 9,000 shares for $5.56 in a transaction valued at just over $50,000. This brings her ownership to just over 77,000 shares. Theodore Kim is the Chief Compliance Officer, General Counsel and Secretary at Magnachip and (also in March), he purchased about 7,000 shares in the $5.55 to $5.60 range, in a transaction valued at nearly $40,000. This brings his ownership to just over 239,000 shares.

Q1 2024 Earnings, Guidance

The company beat expectations and reported about $49.1 million in revenues for the first quarter of 2024, with a loss of $0.28 per share. This was a slight beat on revenues and a beat on the estimates for a loss of $0.33 per share. During this quarter, the company repurchased about $4.1 million in stock (roughly 600,000 shares). The company also announced some very positive operational updates, which included securing a new high-end smartphone OLED DDIC design of a "top tier" China smartphone maker. It also secured a new electric vehicle OLED DDIC design for a "leading European automaker". In addition, it commenced operations of a new entity and headquarters in China under the name of "Magnachip Technology Company" and started the initial ramp up for first-generation OLED DDIC chips for China.

Magnachip Semiconductor also said it had new design wins from a China-based SUV company and from a Korean company. Another positive development was that it was seeing signs of inventory reductions in the distribution channels for its power analog solutions products. The CEO detailed some of the positive developments this company is now seeing by stating:

YJ Kim, Magnachip’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “In Q1 we started the initial revenue ramp for OLED DDICs for the after-service market, and we were awarded two new designs targeted for a leading China smartphone OEM and also for a leading European EV maker. Our Power Analog Solutions (or PAS) business revenue grew 12% sequentially driven by smartphones, e-motors, consumer appliances and server power applications, and we now are launching a slate of next-gen power products to help sustain our momentum. We also are encouraged that the power channel inventory showed signs of improvement in the first quarter.”

Kim continued:

“Looking forward, we expect sequential revenue growth in Mixed-Signal Solutions and PAS to continue in Q2 and we reiterate our prior full-year guidance for double digit growth in both MSS and PAS businesses.”

Signs This Stock Is Massively Undervalued

Magnachip Semiconductor ended Q1 with $171.6 million in cash and about $29.7 million in debt. So if you subtract the $29.7 million in debt from the $171.6 million in cash, this leaves $141.9 million in net cash. This company has about 38.26 million shares outstanding. If you divide the net cash amount of $141.9 million by the 38.26 million shares outstanding, this is equivalent to about $3.71 per share in cash. With Magnachip shares now trading in the $4.80 range, the market is currently valuing Magnachip Semiconductor's business operations for just about $1 per share above the net cash on the balance sheet. This appears to be an absolute bargain, especially because its chip business is expected to return to growth later this year, and see accelerated growth in 2025 and beyond.

To look at this in a slightly different way, with this stock at about $4.80 per share, and with 38.26 million shares outstanding, the market capitalization is just over $183 million. Incredibly, the cash this company has on the balance sheet is almost equal to that amount, with it being at $171.6 million. Again, if you subtract the debt from the cash, about $141.9 million remains in cash for a company with a market capitalization of around $183 million. If you subtract the cash from the market cap, it shows the business is being valued at just around $41.1 million. This business, currently valued at that extremely low level (as shown in my previous article) is expected to bring in revenues of around $370 million in 2025. Many tech stocks trade for a multiple of their revenues, and this company is trading for a fraction of its revenues. I don't think this valuation is justified, nor do I think it will last. As the saying goes, "Good things tend to happen to undervalued assets."

There are signs that the cycle for the chip industry has hit the trough, and this also appears to be true for Magnachip Semiconductor. If we want to see the potential this company might have during the peak of the next upcycle, it makes sense to look at what it has done in terms of earnings in the recent past. In 2020, this company reported $1.23 per share in earnings, and in 2021, it earned $1.19 per share. I believe this company can get back to that level of earnings in 2025, or 2026, especially since the company has become leaner, and it has reduced its share count in the past couple of years. When I see a stock with a sum-of-the-parts value that implies around $3.71 per share for the cold hard cash on the balance sheet and just about $1 per share for a chip business that as recently as 2021, earned well above $1 per share, I see a potentially huge buying opportunity, tremendous value and upside.

The repeated buying of shares by multiple insiders, and the company share buybacks, are additional signs of deep undervaluation. I also see the fact that this company was a buyout target from a private equity company for $29 per share in 2021, as another major sign that this stock is trading far beneath its longer-term value.

Legendary Value Investor Howard Marks Owns A Big Stake In Magnachip Semiconductor

Howard Marks is the founder and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management. This firm specializes in value investing and Howard Marks is a multi-billionaire. He has written a number of books that are revered in the investment community. Oaktree Capital Management owns about 2.8 million shares of Magnachip Semiconductor, and this represents 7.5% of the outstanding shares. That's a significant percentage of ownership. When I read about the investment strategy that Oaktree Capital Management pursues, it seems to be describing what Magnachip Semiconductor shares offer. The investment strategy listed for equities on Oaktree's website states:

"Our value equities strategies seek to identify sound but undervalued companies trading at sizeable discounts that have substantial asset values and strong business franchises. In these strategies we seek to make investments in equity and equity-related securities in various regions, employing a bottom-up, value-oriented investment approach and collaborating with other Oaktree teams for additional industry and analytical insights."

Magnachip Semiconductor Appears Poised For Multi-Year Growth And Upside

Here is where the upside and growth could come from:

1) New contract wins which management discussed during Q1 results.

2) New entity formation and operations in China. Plus, the economy in China is showing signs of a return to growth, with data for the 1st quarter coming in stronger than expected.

3) Magnachip Semiconductor seems to be benefiting from China's new domestic mobile phone boom, as the government is discouraging the purchase/use of Apple iPhones. The new design wins in this market are expected to increase revenues when production is expected to begin in the second half of 2024.

4) An industry upcycle for chip companies that is likely to be driven by PC upgrades and new AI-enabled smartphones and other tech products.

5) In the Q&A session during the Q1 earnings call transcript, one analyst asks about the opportunity in AI power servers and the CEO stated: "And we do hear that the AI portion of servers are the fastest growing within the server segment. So, we look forward to see whether we get more subsequent design (wins) in the AI servers in the future...". If Magnachip Semiconductors can benefit from the growth in AI servers, that could be a potentially significant new growth driver for the company, so I hope we hear more about this in the coming quarters.

6) I believe humanoid robots are going to be one of the biggest new industries in the coming years as AI converges with hardware that enables humanoid robots to become part of our everyday lives. Magnachip Semiconductor could play a role in this future growth industry by providing power systems and chips to robot manufacturers. According to a recent research report, Goldman Sachs (GS) expects the market for humanoid robots to reach $38 billion by 2035. This research report suggests that Western companies will likely have the most advanced AI software for humanoid robots, and that Asia will probably be the manufacturing hub for humanoid robot components. It also says that the Chinese government has started a fund to support robot R&D. With Magnachip Semiconductor's facilities in Korea and the new operations in China, it seems well positioned within Asia for this potentially significant growth opportunity.

7) Private equity firms and larger chip companies could be looking to buy smaller semiconductor companies. For example, a recent report suggested that a private equity firm was interested in acquiring indie Semiconductor (INDI). These deals could be blocked in some cases by CFIUS for national security reasons, just as the deal at $29 per share was for Magnachip Semiconductor. However, after the deal was blocked, Magnachip Semiconductor made a strategic decision to separate their power and display businesses into two businesses. I believe this strategic move may allow Magnachip Semiconductor to sell one of these businesses without being blocked by CFIUS.

8) A May 13, 2024, Seeking Alpha article states that South Korea just announced plans for a $7.3 billion package to boost the chip industry, and in March, China announced plans for a $27 billion chip fund. Since Magnachip Semiconductor has operations in South Korea and China, it might be able to benefit from these funds either directly or indirectly.

Potential Downside Risks

I view any company with exposure to China as having significant upside and downside potential. The upside potential comes from China being such a large and growing market. The downside comes from China being at odds with the United States and other Western countries in terms of trade policies and geopolitical issues such as a potential takeover of Taiwan. So, having business in China has pros and cons and investors should consider the potential downside risks that come from investing in companies that have exposure to China, whether it is a mega-cap tech stock like Apple (AAPL) or a small-cap like Magnachip Semiconductor.

This company has a very strong balance sheet, although it has posted losses recently; so if the losses continue for many years, this will erode the balance sheet cash and that could make this stock a melting ice cube. Magnachip Semiconductor is a relatively small player in the chip industry, and there are larger competitors that could put margin pressures on smaller companies and also outspend in terms of R&D. In terms of macroeconomic risks, a global recession or continued economic weakness in China could lead to weaker than expected demand for chips.

In Summary

As I mentioned in my last article on Magnachip Semiconductor, I wrote a bullish article on AMD (AMD) when it was unloved and beaten-down at $2 per share, so I enjoy bottom-fishing in this sector because it can be extremely rewarding to buy when the "chips are down". Back then, many investors believed AMD was going to go out of business since it did not have a great balance sheet, and it was losing a significant amount of money. But, AMD and many other chip and tech companies have made remarkable turnarounds, especially during industry upcycles, which is what appears to be on the horizon for Magnachip Semiconductor and the chip business in general.

There are so many extremely positive factors to consider with Magnachip Semiconductor. It has a history of strong earnings per share power during chip upcycles, it has an incredibly strong balance sheet, multiple insiders are accumulating shares, and the company itself is buying back shares. The company appears to be poised for growth, with it potentially benefiting from resurgent demand for Chinese smartphones in China and with new design wins with electric vehicles and for other products. On top of all this, the future looks very bright for the chip industry in the coming years due to new growth drivers such as AI, a potentially massive PC upgrade cycle in 2025, and even more as humanoid robots are expected to create a huge new market for chips. If Magnachip Semiconductor gets even one of these things right, I would not be surprised to see this stock eclipse the highs it held of around $30 per share and beyond.

It's a rare opportunity to be able to buy a stock for not much more than the cash on the balance sheet, and one that is in a very promising growth industry for years to come. I also think the timing is right to get into this stock now as management affirmed expectations for growth later this year and beyond, plus the industry forecasts suggest strong growth for PC and other tech products going forward.

