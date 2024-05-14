Frank Rossoto Stocktrek/DigitalVision via Getty Images

To uncover winners in the aerospace industry, I am increasingly looking into the European aerospace industry and expanding my coverage. So, far that has worked rather well. One of the European coverage I earmarked as a buy is up 71%, while another European defense contractor stock more than doubled. We cannot promise any returns, nor do I wish to, but it appears that the strategy to look for aerospace and defense winners in Europe is working and resulting in market outperforming returns.

In this report, I am adding Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCPK:NSKFF) (OTCPK:KBGGY) to my coverage. I will discuss the company's activities, the most recent earnings, and my stock price target for the stock.

What Does Kongsberg Gruppen Do?

Since this is my first time covering Kongsberg Gruppen, I am providing a company description sourced from my stock screener:

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA is a Norway-based international technology company, whose objective is to engage in technological and industrial activities in the maritime, defense, and related sectors.

The Company has three operating segments organized by industry:

Kongsberg Maritime

Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace

Kongsberg Digital

Kongsberg Maritime develops and supplies technology that contributes to the realization of sustainable management of the ocean space, Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace supplies various systems and services to the defense industry, while Kongsberg Digital is focused on taking up new and strengthening existing positions related to digitalization within the oil and gas, wind and merchant marine markets.

Kongsberg Gruppen

One thing that is clear is that Kongsberg Gruppen is not your average aerospace and defense company. The company also focuses on offshore and maritime vessels such as tankers and LNG tankers and aims to bring digital solutions to ocean-based applications, driving sustainability and durability in the process.

Kongsberg Gruppen Sees Higher Sales And Margins in Q1 2024

Kongsberg Gruppen

Kongsberg Gruppen reports its revenues in NOK. To get a feel of the numbers, NOK1 is $0.092, which means that if you divide the amounts in NOK by 10 you have a rough approximation of the dollar value of the results. Overall, revenues grew to NOK11.45 billion during the quarter, representing 26 year-on-year growth. The revenue growth was carried by all segments, but we see extremely strong growth in Defense & Aerospace and Digital.

Kongsberg Maritime saw 17% growth, with strong growth in revenues driven by newbuild vessels and aftermarket revenues, which were driven by spare parts demand and upgrades and reactivation for offshore vessels. The defense and aerospace segment saw revenue grow by 40% including a significant high-volume delivery flow for a single project. Excluding this non-recurring delivery uptick, sales growth would have been around 28%. Growth was driven by missiles demand as well as higher capacity for remote weapon station capacity. The Discovery segment saw 16% year-on-year growth, driven by delivery of mapping and positioning systems. Kongsberg Digital revenues grew by 34% of which approximately half of the revenues were recurring. The growth was driven by higher maritime simulations and more Kognitwins in operation.

While the digital segment is not the biggest, I do like the approach of driving data to a digital twin to generate more value. Digital twins are quite versatile. It can help centralize data for working groups to make better and quicker decisions, but it is not just a data collection hub or a unifying hub; it also allows for simulations. With complex systems such as offshore platforms and vessels, having the ability to run "what if" analyses based on a digital twin of the physical asset can provide significant opportunities by making faster and better decisions based on the simulation without encountering any downtime related to running a test on the physical asset.

Kongsberg Gruppen

On sales growth of 26%, we saw EBIT growth of 43%, so profits were not only boosted by higher sales but also by higher margins. Maritime margins expanded 290 basis points to 13.9% driven by favorable mix, higher volume, and higher efficiency. Defense and aerospace margins were down 120 basis points to 14.2% and that is driven by a changing mix. As revenues are ramping up significantly, we also do mix shifts and some projects might be in earlier lower margins phases than others, resulting in lower margins. So, that is something to keep in mind. Continued investments in the product lineup and even investing in ramping up production can result in some margin pressure.

Investors should be aware that a high-demand environment for defense systems doesn't necessarily make it a seller's market with higher margins. Continued investments are required, and mix shifts may occur which could bring transitory margin pressure. Discovery margins dropped 190 bps driven by higher development costs and this was the only segment that saw EBIT contribution decline. Digital margins improved significantly from -43.3% to -23.6% and that was driven by better scaling. The Digital segment has huge potential, but unless sufficient scale is achieved it is not a moneymaker.

Kongsberg Gruppen Stock Appears Expensive But Still A Buy

The Aerospace Forum

Kongsberg Gruppen stock has a lot that I like. I like the combination of commercial as well as defense exposure, and I like the digital twin concept, which, I believe, is just in its infant stage currently and is likely to drive significantly more revenues and profits in the years and decades to come when digital twins get a wider adoption.

However, the stock undoubtedly is relatively expensive. Valuing the company against its EV/EBITA, we see that the company is fairly valued. However, for 2025 there is 16% upside, and I would not be quite surprised to see a company such as Kongsberg Gruppen increase its EV/EBITDA multiple closer to the valuation of the peer group, which would unlock significant upside as well. As a result, I rate the stock a buy with an $88.83 price target.

Conclusion: Kongsberg Gruppen Can Capitalize On Several Demand Trends

Kongsberg Gruppen is not your average aerospace and defense play. The company has a big aerospace and defense segment, but it is also in the business of providing commercial solutions offering ocean-based technology and commercial ship building. So, it is a very diverse company with an interesting approach towards capitalizing on sustainability, sustainability targets, and efficiency. I believe demand for digitization, sustainability, and security are perfect growth drivers warranting a buy rating for the stock.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.