Overview

Within the Business Development Company sector, there are tons of high-quality options to choose from. However, they tend to often times trade at a significant premium to their actual net asset value as investors pile in because of the quality offered. This can make it difficult to find a deal within BDCs, and this has been especially challenging in this higher interest rate environment. BDCs typically have a portfolio full of floating rate debt that's able to utilize the current high-interest rate environment as a way to pull in higher levels of income than ever before.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) operates as a business development company that focuses on investing in middle market companies that have an EBITDA between $10M to $150M. Their portfolio is structured in a way that ensures quality investments within portfolio companies, and it also takes advantage of the higher interest rate environment. While the stock's price has run up considerably compared to other BDC peers, BCSF still trades at a discount to NAV despite the quality it offers. We can see that BCSF's price movement outpaces that of some more popular BDCs such as Main Street Capital (MAIN), Ares Capital (ARCC), and Blackstone Secured Lending (BXSL). For reference, all of these peer BDCs trade at a premium to NAV, with MAIN having the largest premium over 67%.

BCSF currently offers a 10% dividend yield, which makes it attractive for investors seeking a high level of income from their investment. While this fund has a shorter history of inception in 2018, I believe that the current distribution is likely to be well maintained and is less vulnerable to interest rate changes that may take place in the future because of the strong net investment income cushion. First, let's dig into the specifics around the portfolio and what aspects make this a high quality BDC.

Portfolio

BCSF's portfolio is well diversified across different industries and the weighting between each is balanced. The top sector is within aerospace & defenses, which makes up 15% of the portfolio. This is closely followed by high tech industries making up 12% and service businesses accounting for 7%. The top ten portfolio companies represent approximately 23% of the portfolio at fair value. The portfolio is mainly concentrated on North America focused investments, which account for 74% of the total exposure. The remaining slices of region exposure are made up of Europe and Australia.

The weighted average portfolio yield at fair value sits at 13% and the total investment portfolio consists of 153 portfolio companies. These portfolio companies are comprised of 94.3% floating rate debt investments and the remaining 5.7% is one a fixed rate basis. This majority weighting to floating rate exposure has helped BCSF bring in elevated levels of income as a higher interest rate directly translates to higher interest income generated from the debt investments.

However, this does leave into question how BCSF will handle future interest rate cuts. While interest rates are anticipated to remain unchanged for the next quarter, the consensus may shift by year end. It all depends on what inflation data looks like in combination with employment data. If both the inflation levels high and the job market remains strong, then rates may be untouched for even longer.

In addition, the majority of their portfolio is held as first lien senior secured debt. This ensures the likelihood of BCSF getting their capital back in the event of a portfolio company going through a bankruptcy or liquidating assets. First lien debt sits at the top of the capital structure. This means that this debt has the highest priority of repayment, and this adds a layer of risk management for BCSF.

Financials

Bain reported their Q1 earnings in early May and the results were strong. NII per share came in at $0.53 while total investment income for the quarter totaled $74.5M. Taking a look at the prior results, we can see that NII increased by $0.03 per share from the prior year's Q1. In addition, net income per share increased from $0.45 in Q1 of 2023 up to $0.55 per share.

The overall results have been increasingly positive and as time passes, we see slight improvements to the portfolio. For example, in Q1 of 2023 there were only 138 portfolio companies compared to the present 153 portfolio companies, which means that BCSF has increased the number of revenue sources within their portfolio. The portfolio's weighted average yield at fair value also increased from 12.5% from last year, up to 13%.

The most important metric has been the fact that NAV continues to grow over time. When a BDC has a consistently growing NAV, this indicates that they are earning in excess of the distribution, making quality investments that increase in value, and are able to continue reinvesting back into their business to continue growing in size. NAV in Q1 of 2023 was $17.37 and has since grown to $17.70 per share. A growing NAV typically means that the share price will follow, as we've seen based on the 35% growth in price over the last year.

This growth is likely to continue when you consider the additional investments management has initiated during the quarter. New investment fundings totaled $403M throughout 83 portfolio companies. Out of this 83, this included new investments into 7 different portfolio companies totaling $238.4M. These new investments will likely contribute to the future growth of the portfolio.

Dividend

As of the latest declared quarterly dividend of $0.42 per share, the current dividend yield sits at 10%. In addition to this base distribution, management has announced an additional dividend of $0.03 per share to be paid out at the end of June, 2024. This brings the total distribution amount up to $0.45 per share. As previously mentioned, NII per share was $0.53 for the quarter. This represents dividend coverage of approximately 118% including the additional dividend. This means that when excluding the additional dividend, the base dividend coverage sits at a comfortable 126%.

A coverage amount this high leaves plenty of confidence that the distribution will continue to be well-covered through this high-interest rate environment. In addition, it also indicates that if rates are cut in the future, the current distribution may be sustained despite lowered NII. Something to keep in mind with this higher level of income is that it is not tax efficient income. The dividends received from BCSF throughout 2023 were all considered ordinary dividends, which are taxed at higher rates than qualified dividends.

For an asset with such a high starting yield, the dividend growth in these recent years has been quite impressive. For context, the dividend has increased by a CAGR (compound annual growth rate) of 14.87% over the last 5-year period. Of course, this is due to the higher interest rates but, nonetheless, still impressive! This has directly translated to a high growth in dividend income over time.

Using Portfolio Visualizer, we can see how an initial investment of $10,000 would have resulted in dividend income growth. This calculation assumes no additional capital was ever added, but dividends were, however, reinvested every quarter. In 2019, your annual dividend income would have been $1,010. However, we can see the spike in income for 2023 and your annual total would have been $1,534.

I anticipate 2024 to be another high-income year considering that rates are still elevated, and they have already announced an additional dividend payment. As interest rates remain higher, we may even see more additional dividends issued throughout the next few quarters if performance remains strong.

Valuation

Since BCSF is relatively new, I believe that it was strongly affected by the pandemic strong back in 2020. This BDC never really got the fair chance of an ideal market condition to fuel growth. Even through rates are higher now, which has meant more NII per share growth, it also means less portfolio companies looking to borrow capital. Higher rates make this environment a lot less attractive for potential portfolio companies, as borrowing capital can be a lot more costly and ultimately unsustainable if their performance doesn't keep up with the required interest payments.

Despite this, BCSF has thrived and NAV continues to grow. I believe we are still early here, as we still have the opportunity to acquire shares at a discount to NAV. Although the price only trades at a discount to NAV of 5.76%, I think this would be a great entry based on the high-quality nature of the BDC. This is a BDC that will likely prove itself over time with continued quarters of outperformance and will eventually trade at a consistent premium level as many peers do.

As previously mentioned, many high-quality peers have consistently traded at a premium to NAV over the last decade. This includes BDCs like MAIN, ARCC, and BXSL. This is because of the strong performance and high-quality portfolio makeup, and I believe that BCSF fits right into the mix. Over time, we shall see if this plays out to be true. Here are the current price to NAV premiums of similar business development companies:

Main Street Capital (MAIN):67.23%

Hercules Capital (HTGC): 71%

Capital Southwest (CSWC): 59.27%

Ares Capital (ARCC): 8.04%

For reference, the price of BCSF still trades below its pre-pandemic price range, which sat closer to the $19 - $20 per share mark. I believe that the continuous investments that management has taken to grow the fund's value will ultimately push the price back up to these levels. This would indicate a potential upside of about 20% in combination with an already higher dividend yield of 10%. For further reinforcement, Seeking Alpha's Quant rates Bain Capital as a Strong Buy.

Risk Profile

We get more reassurance of their high-quality portfolio when looking at the investment ratings of their portfolio companies. BCSF uses an internal numbered rating system based on a scale of 1–4. A rating of 1 indicates the highest quality, where the investment is performing above expectations and risk factors are favorable. A rating of 2 indicates that the investment is performing as expected and there are no concerns. A rating of 3 means that a portfolio company is performing below expectations and there may be concerns about future performance. Lastly, a rating of 4 is the worst and means that an investment in significantly underperforming and most or all of their debt is in delinquent status.

Taking a look at their latest breakdown for the quarter, we can see that the majority of their portfolio lies within the 2-rated category. I also notice that the amount of portfolio companies in the 3 rated area has decreased, which is great. Thankfully, the percentage of companies that are significantly underperforming only account for 1.2% of the total portfolio at fair value.

In addition, BCSF saw a decrease in the amount of non-accruals in their portfolio. As of the latest earnings call, we received confirmation that investments in non-accrual status was 1% at fair value. For reference, here are the non-accrual rates of peer BDCs:

ARCC: 0.6% non-accrual rate at fair value

HTGC: 0.1% non-accrual rate at fair value

MAIN: 0.5% non-accrual rate at fair value

CSWC: 2.2% non-accrual rate at fair value

So while there are improvements that can happen to place BCSF in the same low range as some of these peers, I believe the portfolio still remains high quality. As time passes and the overall portfolio continues to grow in size, the rate should reduce if BCSF management continues to wisely pick new investments.

Takeaway

In conclusion, Bain Capital Specialty Finance is a high quality BDC that currently trades at a slight discount to NAV despite being high quality. The current dividend yield in combination of a growing portfolio of investments offers the ability for superior total returns that will potentially be made up of high income and price appreciation. The high dividend coverage also offers reassurance that the current distribution will be maintained in the higher interest rate environment. In addition, there's a chance that future rate cuts have a very minimal impact on the current distribution since NII leaves such a comfortable coverage cushion above the distribution. BCSF also has a low non-accrual rate, with most of the portfolio companies operating at or above expectations. For this reason, I rate Bain Capital as a Strong Buy.