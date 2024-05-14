Healthpeak Q1 - The "Best" In The Space With A 15% Upside

Monty Rakusen

Dear subscribers,

Some continue to be dubious about investing in a REIT like Healthpeak (NYSE:DOC), which I have been purchasing for the past 6 months, at prices below $17/share, which has led me to my current cost basis for the company of well below $17.5/share and a yield of over 7% for this BBB-rated equivalent REIT.

With its diverse portfolio of life science properties, outpatient medical care facilities, and continuing care retirement communities, it has a very interesting mix of assets, and is one of the more interesting healthcare REIT plays that we can see here.

To begin with, we can make it apparent that Healthpeak, or DOC as the symbol that it's trading under is currently known, is unlikely to see significant near-term AFFO growth. In this, it's very similar to other REITs in this or adjacent spaces, which are similarly unlikely to see significant AFFO growth.

My play for this company has always been investing in quality at below-fair-value prices - and this is certainly something that is true as things stand here. DOC, as the symbol is now known as, therefore is a high-quality healthcare play in the REIT sector.

In this article, I'll show you what I mean by high quality - because that's key here. Also, you can find my last Buy article on Healthpeak from April here.

Since that article, my TSR has been above market at 3.12%, with a S&P500 RoR of negative 0.7%.

Also, I'll look at why I believe this might be the last opportunity to buy the company at a 15%+ annualized upside while the price is below $20/share.

Healthpeak - A lot of upside to be had, potentially

I'm trying to find the best, undervalued, high-yielding safe businesses out there to construct, enhance, and maintain an income and growth stream that provides me with the best sort of annualized return as well as overall dividend/interest income.

This has led me to maintain a portfolio, both privately and on the corporate side, of dividend-paying stocks that average between 4-5% yield on a portfolio-wide basis.

So, Healthpeak, if you follow my last articles, is a very attractive and interesting combination of sectors. We have, first, a biopharma/lab space portion of the company, which makes up over 45% of the company's mix, with the remaining 50% being 40% outpatient and 10% continuing care communities. So the legacy Healthpeak, which was mostly the latter, is all but gone.

Instead, what do we have?

We have a nationally-scaled player with local competitive advantages with a decent spread, albeit a West Coast focus (but a lab focus, not care), with a very solid 2023A result.

Healthpeak IR (Healthpeak IR)

By very solid results, I mean that in the latest set of results from late April, we have a better-than-expected 2023A result for the company, which delivered an FFO of $1.78 per share, compared to a dividend of $1.20/share which comes to an FFO payout ratio of below 68%, for a 6%+ yield. There are not many companies that can claim this, and certainly not in this space.

In fact, going forward, even with dividend increases, this company's results are set to continue being very conservative. It's likely to remain below this level for a long time.

As I see it in the last few weeks, the market seems to have woken up again to see the company's value in a market that's otherwise relatively highly valued, but where DOC can certainly be considered cheap.

Yes, the company's results are not expected to grow much. At the midpoint, I would expect a flat result for this year, and only a 3-4% growth beyond that. I base this in part on the current rate of renewals and rent increases, the company's above-average forecast accuracy, which when positive misses are included is 100% (Paywalled F.A.S.T graphs link), and overall macro in the sector, where significant growth in a short time is very rare. However, because of the favorable mix of assets, the company's rental growth rate, and historical forecast accuracy, this is my current assumption.

At this growth estimate, this is nothing exciting, and even with dividend increases this will only provide the 6-7% yield we now have - but I view this as very much good enough, given that this company appears to be able to deliver instability.

This is because while one of the company's tenants has around 9% of the ABR, beyond that, it's all 1% of ABR (except another that has 3%). It's extremely diversified, with little worries, as I would see it.

DOC IR (DOC IR)

The company also maintains one of the lowest interest rates across REIT-dom. We have less than 4% in this environment, which can be characterized as very attractive, with a weighted debt maturity of almost 5% years, and a net adjusted EBITDA multiple (to net debt) of 5.2x, while the company maintains a very conservative levels of liquidity of over $3B. The latest annual results confirm the strengths of the company's balance sheet and overall finances. This positive financial situation was confirmed by the company's recent capital raising activity, as well as the refinancing of debt/interest rate swaps at 4.5% for a full five-year term for a $750M loan. The strongest trends in this company's finances should be viewed as the company's earnings and the upside from earnings growth that's above the previous expectations. During 1Q, the company increased guidance to a range of upwards of $0.2/share. It also increased the midpoint 2024 FFO on an adjusted basis and AFFO by 2 cents respectively, and NOI growth guidance by 25 bps at the midpoint. I also see continued strength financially in the company's management internalization (property management). Aside from the strong leasing for 1Q, the company is also presenting strong financial discipline repaying its commercial paper with the proceeds of sales from Poway, leaving the company with $3.1B worth of liquidity, no debt at a floating interest rate, and an AFFO payout ratio of ~75% - as well as nearly $350M on the buyback authorization.

If we were to look for risks on the financial side to oppose or offset this, we could point to the fact that 5.2x is not the best leverage in the sector. Peers are Ventas (VTR), Omega Healthcare (OHI), Healthcare Realty (HR), CareTrust, and Sabra (SBRA) - but all except Ventas are significantly smaller in terms of overall size. We could also look to that Doc's payout, though trending towards 75%, is still above the sector median of below 74%, and its profitability margins are somewhat less than the sector median here - though important to point out that the company is still in the middle of a large integration between what was once DOC and PEAK, into one company - so I consider it likely for this to improve. Therefore, in my view on the company's latest annual results and the quarterly results, the one risk I do see is the company's forward growth potential - but insofar as financial strength goes, I believe the company's mix of assets and geographical diversification makes for a situation where finding clear risks to the overall safety become hard to pinpoint.

The company's continued upside and operational strength can also be seen in the very recent wind-down of the JV with KSP regarding 8 MA lab buildings, with DOC taking over the management, now that they have the scale to internalize management. JV's are a good thing at times - akin to a marriage between two parties, but the same thing that happens with synergies can happen to JV's, often finding that they end up needing more capital or being less profitable than was originally envisioned. That is why, generally speaking, I am not in favor of JV's when other options can be on the table. In this case, the wind-down is a positive in DOC's favor.

Aside from the labs and biopharma segments, the company's Outpatient medical platform deserves mentioning.

Why does it deserve mentioning?

Because 95% of the work is on-campus or affiliated, with relationships with the top 10 health systems in the country, and over 30M visits of patents per year. 60% of the company's tenants are IG-rated, and most of the exposure is in extremely attractive areas, such as Texas, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, and Minnesota. Do you know where the company doesn't have massive exposure? California and the like.

PEAK has an excellent opportunity to now internalize the management of these assets, which it has already begun doing, as we're mentioning and speaking about here. The model through which the company is working here, the outpatient model, is a very solid one, which takes advantage of the current trends in the field.

DOC IR (DOC IR)

The company has a strong tenant credit and has developed its health system exposure, from less than 26% in 2003 to more than 65% as it stands today.

On the twin legs of labs and outpatient, that is how DOC means to conquer and to grow - and as an investor, I believe the company will be able to at the very least generate like-for-like stability over the coming years, due to the sheer appeal of its assets.

Healthpeak is one of those holdings in my portfolio where I already have a, for my circumstances, massive exposure. Over 1% (but less than 1.5%) of my total private and corporate portfolio is in Healthpeak. This may not sound like much, but keep in mind that my portfolio is at the size where even half a percent of my total allocated capital is significant - so ~1% invested in anything is quite a stake in terms of pure cash.

Like many REITs, HealthPeak has had a history of volatile trading. Less than 3-4 years ago, it was up in the $40/share level when interest rates were essentially at zero. We can go back to SA and see that many analysts in fact recommended buying this REIT when it was trading at over 20x P/AFFO. In fact, analysts I follow, and here we have seen declines of 15%, while the S&P500 is up triple digits.

This once again highlights the importance of valuation, and why I'm not just happy, I'm actually thrilled that I can buy the stock at a valuation that is "this cheap".

Let's look at that valuation.

Valuation for Healthpeak - plenty to like, with a 25%+ upside, even at a conservative AFFO multiple

So, to be clear, in my last article about 2 months back, I made a clear case for this company being a very solid "BUY" with a price target of $27/share.

Why do I believe the company is worth this much, and why do I believe it to be the most qualitative and attractive play in this space at this time?

Because even at a sub-15x AFFO multiple, this company generates 21%+ annualized inclusive of dividends, if these forecasts of an annualized AFFO growth of less than 3.2% hold.

F.A.S.T Graphs DOC Upside (F.A.S.T Graphs DOC Upside)

Why is this a conservative estimate?

Because, dear subscribers, DOC tends to trade at 17x P/AFFO.

So pricing it on a 14.8x forward basis, means we're actually expecting it to do a lot worse than it typically does. We're talking about a company with a less than 10% MoE-adjusted negative miss ratio. A company where even if it doesn't break a P/AFFO of 11x, you're still making 8.29% per year under these forecasts. (Paywalled F.A.S.T graphs link)

So by investing into the company at $19, or anything sub-$20/share, you're actually buying this REIT on the very cheap side. I hope this clarifies beyond reason why the company is actually a very solid "BUY" here and why I was thrilled to purchase shares at sub-$17/share, back when DOC still yielded over 7%. Seen in the context of the aforementioned peers, PEAK is currently less attractively valued than most of them - but that would be comparing apples to oranges in terms of size, given that at a market cap of close to $14B, the company is really only comparable to Ventas, which has south of $20B in market cap. The others are sized at between $3.36B and $7.8B, so while arguing that for instance, Omega Healthcare is cheaper on an EV/EBITDA, dividend yield averages, and P/AFFO ratings, that also comes with the consideration that OHI has been far more volatile - as have most of the peers which trades discounted. Ventas is comparable, but Ventas, in comparison, is actually the most expensively valued REIT in this space in terms of multiples. So when you view the REIT as a broad investment and consider sizing and multiples, it actually isn't as expensive as it might first appear.

So my thesis evolves compared to my last article. Of course, Healthpeak is still an attractive play, at a somewhat higher price point - but I also believe that Healthpeak offers the most attractive risk/reward play in the sector today. It lacks the operational volatility of some of the smaller players - Sabra for instance has declined 4.4% per year in AFFO for the last 8 years, while DOC shows growth. OHI might look better from some perspectives, but the dividend payout ratio is at 99% on a cash basis, compared to a sector median of 63.4%, a difference of 56%, as well as an FFO payout of 97.89%, which gives the company a grading on Seeking Alphas rating scale of "F".

So the main reason here that I view PEAK as attractive, and why I continue to buy is that the company, in my view, makes for the most appealing "mix" of yield, safety, and scale that exists in the sector today, compared to the other potentials out there.

Based on this set of estimates and possibilities, I give Healthpeak a high-conviction "BUY" and show you why this 6%-yielding healthcare REIT is a large position in my portfolio, about 1% in personal and commercial.

I'm also not at capacity, but may add more as well.

I believe you can consider the same if you feel that the company suits your investment profile. Either as an income investment or as a dividend/income investment.

I give the company the following thesis.

Thesis

Healthpeak is one of the better healthcare REITs out there. Its portfolio is sound, its fundamentals are safe, the yield is extremely well-covered, and the company has an attractive future prospect based on both stability and slight growth of its prospects. The next few years will be tough for REITs in the space, but I believe that PEAK will be one of the REITs that survive and thrive.

Based on this, I consider this company an attractive "BUY" at a good price, where we can see a conservative double-digit upside. Ever since selling off its senior portfolio, the company's earnings capacity has been declining from 2015 levels - but it's stabilizing, and I see a potential for growth in the next few years.

I give the company a conservative P/FFO of at least 15-17x, implying a long-term PT of $27/share, and an upside of at least 15% here. I maintain this as of this article.

PEAK is a "BUY" and a good one.

Remember, I'm all about:

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

This means that the company fulfills every single one of my criteria, now also being cheap.