Berkshire's Acquisitions

I've owned Berkshire (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) for nearly 15 years, which is the majority of my serious investing career, prior to selling it all this February. I really did not want to sell it and pay the IRS a ton of money; I hoped this was a forever holding.

I've spent thousands of hours studying Berkshire. I've read every 10-Q from the last 20 years, every 10-K from even further back, and watched every interview with Buffett I could find.

I'm about to say a few things in this article which will sound heretical to Berkshire fans, but I believe are true. I encourage everyone to read with an open mind because this was done in good faith. They are:

Berkshire is not good at M&A and has been on the short end of almost every deal they've been involved in for the past 15 years. Their transformation from an insurance company that purchases stocks to an operating company has had disappointing results. On top of being poor at M&A, they're also viewed as flawed business operators for most businesses outside the insurance companies. Almost every major business Berkshire has purchased in the past 15 years has gotten worse under their ownership. I believe Berkshire's disclosures in its financial filings about how its businesses are performing are lacking for an enterprise of its size. It's very difficult to figure out earnings and free cash flow for most businesses in Berkshire's portfolio, and they're inconsistent in what numbers are disclosed year to year.

I do not expect perfection, but the issues of the past 10-plus years have been too great, and I think Berkshire's size precludes it from being successful with the current strategy in the future. If Berkshire had simply invested its excess cash in the S&P 500, it would probably be 50% higher right now.

Let's look into the major acquisitions for the past 15 years and take an honest view on how they've gone.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF)

Let's start with the crown jewel, the railroad, Burlington Northern Santa Fe, or BNSF. This has been long touted as a prime example of Buffett's genius when he purchased the remaining 77.4% of shares he did not already own for an additional $26.5 billion on Nov. 3, 2009, valuing the company at $34 billion, or 18x 2010's estimated earnings.

Buffett called it "an all-in wager on the economic future of the United States." In truth, it was a below-average purchase. Buying most things in November of 2009 worked out pretty well. The same $34 billion for BNSF, if invested in the S&P 500, would be worth $222 billion now.

BNSF earned $5.1 billion in 2023, down from $5.9 billion the year before, and earnings in Q1-24 are down 8% from 2023.

As for the job Berkshire has done since owning them, you can review Buffett himself from the 2023 letter to shareholders.

Though BNSF carries more freight and spends more on capital expenditures than any of the five other major North American railroads, its profit margins have slipped relative to all five since our purchase.

Some key points with this acquisition that I believe:

Buffett got it right by buying something in 2009 (unlike what he did in 2020.) But his choice was actually a poor one. BNSF has underperformed the index since, and worse, its capex needs are high (BNSF capex is regularly more than M&A).

is regularly more than M&A). Berkshire paid a 31.5% premium to purchase BNSF. I think buying anything at a big premium in 2009 was a bad move. Why not just buy slivers of many companies at market value? There were plenty of great companies on sale.

The acquisition wasn't all cash. It was $15.9 billion in cash and ~95,000 equivalent Class A shares, which alone would be worth $59 billion today.

Think about how often this acquisition is used to highlight the brilliance of Berkshire, and then look at the actual results. Berkshire would have been far better off investing in the index and not diluting existing shareholders.

Precision Castparts Corp (PCC)

Acquired in 2015 for $37.2 billion, at a premium of 21% over the current market price. The $37.2 billion Berkshire used to buy PCC would be worth $107.6 billion today if it were invested in the S&P 500 instead.

Unlike BNSF, which publishes its full financials, it's impossible to understand how much free cash flow PCC generates since Berkshire does not disclose it. They only began reporting pre-tax earnings as of 2020, but the breadcrumbs dropped along the way allow us to compute 2016-2109. All numbers from 10-K filings on Berkshire's Website

2023: Pre-tax earnings of $1.5 billion in 2023.

2022: Pre -tax earnings of $1.2 billion in 2022.

-tax earnings of $1.2 billion in 2022. 2021: Pre -tax earnings of $1.2 billion in 2021.

-tax earnings of $1.2 billion in 2021. 2020: Pre -tax earnings of $650 million in 2020. Notes "a decrease of 64.5% compared to 2019."

-tax earnings of $650 million in 2020. Notes "a decrease of 64.5% compared to 2019." 2019: No number given, but pre-tax earnings "increased 5.1% compared to 2018." We can use 2020's note to deduce 2019 was ~$1.8 billion.

2018: No number given; we can use the 2019 note to deduce $1.7 billion. Notes PCC’s pre-tax earnings increased 16.0% in 2018 compared to 2017.

2017: No number given. We can use 2018's note to deduce ~$1.45 billion. Notes PCC’s pre-tax earnings decreased 12.5% in 2017 "due to certain one-time inventory and impairment charges that were recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017."

2016: No number given. We can use the 2017 note working all the way back to show around $1.65 billion.

In any case, we have $1.5 billion in pre-tax earnings instead of $108 billion in the S&P500. This acquisition was a disaster.

Lubrizol

Purchased in September 2011 for $9.7 billion. Putting this money into the S&P 500 would be worth $53.1 billion today. I did the numbers below just on the original purchase price, but Berkshire invested another $1.4 billion in this business to buy Phillips 66's (PSX) specialty products division in 2013.

I believe many Berkshire owners believe Lubrizol was a big win, but I don't believe that it was, and in hindsight looks very expensive.

Lubrizol has averaged $750 million in pre-tax earnings over the past four years, and looks to be settled into $750 million-$1 billion run rate, which has been down since 2018.

From the Berkshire 10-K's in recent years, we see the following:

2023: No number given, "relatively unchanged" from 2022, so ~ $731 million .

. 2022: No number given, notes pre-tax earnings are 48.6% higher than 2021, or ~ $731 million . This included $242 million of insurance recoveries. (Remember, if you lose 50% and then gain 50%, you are not even!)

. This included $242 million of insurance recoveries. (Remember, if you lose 50% and then gain 50%, you are not even!) 2021: Stops reporting actual number, mentions down 50.8% (so ~$492 million ). Reports several reasons: A fire at one of their plants, an impairment in an underperforming division, raw material costs and a "temporary shutdown."

). Reports several reasons: A fire at one of their plants, an impairment in an underperforming division, raw material costs and a "temporary shutdown." 2020: $1.0 billion pre-tax earnings.

pre-tax earnings. 2019: $1.0 billion pre-tax earnings. Lubrizol’s pre-tax earnings in 2019 for the year decreased 14.6% compared to the same periods in 2018.

pre-tax earnings. Lubrizol’s pre-tax earnings in 2019 for the year decreased 14.6% compared to the same periods in 2018. 2018: No number given, says Lubrizol’s pre-tax earnings in 2018 increased 43.5% compared to earnings in 2017. This looks like the high watermark at $1.15 billion, and it's been downhill since.

2017: No number given, says Lubrizol’s pre-tax earnings increased 17% in 2017 compared to 2016.

2016: No numbers given, mentions "Lubrizol’s earnings in 2016 included pre-tax losses of $365 million in 2016 related to the disposition in the fourth quarter of an underperforming business."

2015: No numbers given.

2014: No number given, notes pre-tax earnings increased 10% compared to prior year.

2013: No number given, notes Lubrizol’s pre-tax earnings in 2013 were relatively unchanged from 2012.

As far as finance disclosure, Berkshire seems to mention actual numbers in an inconsistent basis. It gives pre-tax earnings and revenues some years, but not others.

Kraft-Heinz

Berkshire and 3G Capital together acquired Heinz in 2013, and then acquired and merged it with Kraft in 2015. Berkshire's investments were as follows:

2013: $12.3 billion in 2013 to acquire Heinz with 3G

2014: $3 billion (additional Investment in Heinz)

2015: $5.3 billion (Kraft acquisition and merger with Heinz)

Berkshire investment in KHC (Berkshire 2015 10-K)

The $20.6 billion invested in Kraft Heinz (KHC), including all the dividends collected, is worth around $24 billion today. If Berkshire had instead invested this money in the S&P 500, it would be worth ~$92 billion today.

Worth noting that 3G Capital sold off its 16.1% stake in Kraft Heinz at the end of 2023, while Berkshire still has their share.

Duracell

Berkshire exchanged the 52 million shares of Proctor & Gamble (PG) stock it owned for Duracell. The deal was announced in late 2014 and closed on Feb. 29, 2016.

Those 52 million shares would be worth $8.7 billion today, plus another ~$1.5 billion in dividends paid.

As far as how Duracell has done, again, the disclosures from Berkshire are inconsistent from year to year. (All numbers taken directly from Berkshire 10-K filings on Berkshire's Website.)

2017: Pre-tax earnings from Duracell were $82 million in 2017.

2018: Stops giving a number, notes "Duracell’s pre-tax earnings increased in 2018 compared to 2017, reflecting the favorable effects of ongoing operational improvement efforts and a comparative decline in restructuring charges.

2019: No earnings number given, notes Duracell revenues up 1.3%.

2020: No earnings number given, notes Duracell revenues up 10%.

2021: No earnings number given, notes Duracell revenues up 2.4%.

2022: Duracell revenues down 5.2%. Notes overall Consumer products earnings declined $456 million YoY, notes 30.6% of the decline ($139 million) was from Duracell.

2023: Duracell revenue flat, notes slightly positive earnings from consumer products group were "partially offset by lower earnings from Forest River and Duracell."

I think P&G had a big informational advantage over Berkshire and knew Amazon and other players were about to take a huge chunk of the household battery market, and PG shares are far more valuable than Duracell is today.

Pilot

In 2017 Berkshire acquired a 38.6% interest in Pilot for $2.8 billion and agreed to acquire the additional 41.4% interest in 2023, with the Haslam family retaining a 20% interest (and getting to decide when they sold it, a disadvantageous arrangement for Berkshire).

The 2023 acquisition terms are not disclosed in Berkshire's filings, but after the fact we found out that they were based on Pilot's 2022 results, and wound up being far more pricey, costing $8.2 billion. They bought the final 20% for $2.6 billion earlier this year.

Additionally, in March, "certain Berkshire insurance subsidiaries loaned $5.7 billion to Pilot, which Pilot used to prepay its then outstanding third-party borrowings." Berkshire effectively has used another $5.7 billion to pay off Pilot's 7.2% debt.

From the 2023 Annual Meeting, in response to a question of “Was it a big mistake to base the final price in 2022 earnings, which has unusually high fuel margins?" Buffett said

We arranged to buy it in three stages, with the third stage being at the option of the owner of 20%. The first stage we bought at what turned out to be a very attractive price. The second stage turned out to be a very good year for the diesel business, which means that the seller got a very good price. And I would say that overall, we feel very good about the fact that we own the 80% at the price that we do, but we would’ve been better if we just bought the 80% to start with. And the last 20% the seller has the option, and that’s always an unintelligent way of structuring something.

All in, that's $13.6 billion plus another $5.7 billion loan for a business that earned $603 million after tax in 2023. Just on the purchase price, that's a paltry 4.4% earnings yield.

This year isn't starting any better for pilot. In Q1-24 Pilot earned just $70 million pre-tax, down almost 50% from $136 million the year before (with likely a more favorable interest rate on its debt for some of the quarter).

This looks like another poor acquisition to me.

Conclusion

I'm not cherry-picking, nor do I feel that I'm being unfairly critical. These are all of the major non-insurance acquisitions outside of BHE since 2009, and the numbers are what they are. There's not a single winner here.

Any other company would have had shareholders revolting with these results, but Berkshire has skirted any real criticism from their owners, I believe for a few reasons:

Warren Buffett's previous track record when Berkshire was far smaller, and before it started accumulating large non-insurance businesses.

The Apple (AAPL) investment.

Multiple expansion in Berkshire shares themselves, so its market price has kept pace with the broader indexes. It's likely that the share repurchases have a lot to do with this.

Yes, the Apple investment was a big win and the Japanese firms were a small win, but that goes with the investment failures with IBM, dumping the airlines at the bottom, dumping Wells Fargo (WFC) in the $20s, and the general issues of omission in not investing in much of anything of substance in the past decade outside Apple, especially during the COVID drawdown. So I do not believe the strength in Berkshire shares is because the equity book is outperforming.

As an owner, I got tired of the happy compounder talk and folksy stories about See's Candies and remained focused on the results. The Pilot deal, plus the performance at BNSF, BHE, and GEICO were the final straws for me. I think the share price and operating performance has diverged too greatly, and Mr. Market is far too enthusiastic on Berkshire right now, and I sold.

I still think the current share price is a gift. Maybe it goes higher based on repurchases and lots of low-cost basis owners that are hesitant to sell, but all is not well here. I originally was hoping Berkshire would retreat to the mid $300s, so I could repurchase my shares, but I no longer want to. I really believe the results are that poor, and unlikely to improve in the future absent a drastic change in strategy.