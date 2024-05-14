Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare (Transcript)

May 14, 2024 11:18 AM ETIllumina, Inc. (ILMN) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.72K Followers

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Call May 14, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ankur Dhingra - Chief Financial Officer
Salli Schwartz - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Conor McNamara - RBC Capital Markets

Conor McNamara

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to RBC Capital Markets 2024 Global Healthcare Conference. I am Conor McNamara, the life science tools and diagnostics analyst at RBC. It’s my pleasure to welcome Illumina to our conference. With me on stage are Ankur Dhingra, new CFO of Illumina and Salli Schwartz with Investor Relations.

Ankur Dhingra

Thank you, Conor.

Conor McNamara

Thank you for joining us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Conor McNamara

Ankur, you just joined Illumina, maybe just could you give us some background what attracted you to Illumina? And yes, let’s start that.

Ankur Dhingra

Yes. So I have been – well, there is a lot to like in Illumina, and I view this as an excellent opportunity overall based on where Illumina is today. But as a background, I spent 18 years at Agilent Technologies, so I have been very much from the industry. I was CFO of the life sciences business within Agilent, so did watch Illumina over the last decade and decade and a half, doing all the cool stuff that they’ve done with the genomics. And thereafter, I was CFO within the molecular diagnostics industry, so did use Illumina products within our laboratory and actually launched a test using that technology. And from there, I was a CFO in a biopharma company where we were using some of the sequencing at a little bit lower scale, but still using sequencing for the purpose of profiling the tumors of the patients that were in our clinical trials, so did see the size of change that Illumina has brought the overall genomics revolution. So watching from outside, it was great to see what happened and then when the opportunity came

Recommended For You

About ILMN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ILMN

Trending Analysis

Trending News