Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare (Transcript)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Call May 14, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Ankur Dhingra - Chief Financial Officer

Salli Schwartz - Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Conor McNamara - RBC Capital Markets

Conor McNamara

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to RBC Capital Markets 2024 Global Healthcare Conference. I am Conor McNamara, the life science tools and diagnostics analyst at RBC. It’s my pleasure to welcome Illumina to our conference. With me on stage are Ankur Dhingra, new CFO of Illumina and Salli Schwartz with Investor Relations.

Ankur Dhingra

Thank you, Conor.

Conor McNamara

Thank you for joining us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Conor McNamara

Ankur, you just joined Illumina, maybe just could you give us some background what attracted you to Illumina? And yes, let’s start that.

Ankur Dhingra

Yes. So I have been – well, there is a lot to like in Illumina, and I view this as an excellent opportunity overall based on where Illumina is today. But as a background, I spent 18 years at Agilent Technologies, so I have been very much from the industry. I was CFO of the life sciences business within Agilent, so did watch Illumina over the last decade and decade and a half, doing all the cool stuff that they’ve done with the genomics. And thereafter, I was CFO within the molecular diagnostics industry, so did use Illumina products within our laboratory and actually launched a test using that technology. And from there, I was a CFO in a biopharma company where we were using some of the sequencing at a little bit lower scale, but still using sequencing for the purpose of profiling the tumors of the patients that were in our clinical trials, so did see the size of change that Illumina has brought the overall genomics revolution. So watching from outside, it was great to see what happened and then when the opportunity came by and I evaluated it, there were multiple factors there, right, just the – as I thought about it and thinking about how much more that can be done not just in genomics, but broadly in the multiomic space. It still seems like a sizable opportunity and that Illumina was very well positioned to capitalize on it, provided they do the right things. And then second, of course, the CEO is a big factor. So Jacob and I worked together back in Agilent. I was his CFO when he was the President of the life sciences industry. So when I talked to him at length about the opportunity and what he was trying to do, that seemed exciting. And the strategy the way he was laying out for me seemed like the right thing to do. And he is wicked smart. I have a lot of respect for him. So those two factors combined kind of made this pretty much a no-brainer.

Conor McNamara

Great. Well, thank you for that background. And just your first 30 days at Illumina, you started after the end of the quarter. Can you just walk through how involved you were with – how you thought about guidance and where guidance stood, started after the quarter?

Ankur Dhingra

Yes. Is there a better way to compress the learning curve?

Conor McNamara

Yes, sure.

Ankur Dhingra

Yes, joined at the end of the quarter and take you through the earnings. So – but jokes aside, I walked in – I joined in the middle of April, the quarter was already done. So I was very much deeply involved both in terms of going through the earnings process, in terms of development of the guidance in terms of taking it through the board, the audit committees and whatnot. So, pretty intense type 3 to 4-week classes to come in front of all of the investors that lay out the earnings as well as the guidance for the year. And I was – I can say lucky because in some of my previous jobs, you didn’t have the previous CFO available even as an adviser. So in some ways, have enjoyed, but as an adviser, it was positive that he was there, but very, very deeply involved.

Conor McNamara

Okay, thank you for that. And just based on your experiences both at Agilent and where you were following Agilent, just – as you look at Illumina today, are there any low-hanging fruits that you can come in and implement very quickly, things like process or audit and I think on the ERP side? Just anything that you see that it was like, hey, this is something that I can bring to the table on day 1?

Ankur Dhingra

Yes. So, great question. And I see lots of fruit, some low hanging, some are little bit higher hanging that will take a little bit of developing the muscle to get through, but lots of opportunity. Listen, the way Jacob has outlined the three priorities of the company, he has spoken openly about it in terms of driving the top line growth, driving operational excellence as well as resolving GRAIL and the team is making good progress around it. We are getting close towards the timeline that we have communicated towards GRAIL. But in terms of operational excellence, which is going to be a strong part of my wheelhouse as well as thinking about where the next range of growth would come from I see opportunities in the ops excellence side across all of the lines of P&L, right, at the gross margin within R&D as well as in the SG&A space with lots of opportunity. As you look at our Q1 earnings, we are beginning to see some of the proof point in our numbers, the margin expansion of 190 basis points, you saw the OpEx now reducing year-over-year, which means that the actual executive leadership team is very well aligned and energized towards those key priorities, they are working on it. And when I’ve come in and started questioning or throwing ideas, they are being wrapped up very quickly where the team just and thought about that, let’s go after it. So that focus on execution to move the results quickly is high in the team. They are very well energized around it. So, lots of opportunity and a team that’s just going after those.

Conor McNamara

Okay, great. And you touched on GRAIL and the Q1 results, which we’ll come back to – just – if I just think about one other high level question is,. is there anything that you are going to – that you have thought about changing from a reporting perspective as far as either segments or the amount of information that’s giving because there is areas like clinical versus research, there is high throughput versus low throughput and you get those questions on every quarterly call. So have you thought about just changing what types of revenue segmentation you give or any metrics that you’ll give on an ongoing basis?

Ankur Dhingra

Yes. Let me make some high-level comments having gone in that level of depth yet or for my opinions very specifically about changes there, but I’ll tell you how I think about it and do what my philosophy on that and it will welcome Salli to add a few more comments into that as well. But generally, my intent would be to lay out a level of detail that is commensurate or required to understand the main drivers of our business as well be able to explain to you if we are putting certain strategies in place, then how are we measuring them and to the extent we can shine the light on any metrics that will help the investors understand them better, we will continue to do so. I’ve looked at the disclosures from the past at Illumina and I’ve looked at what some of the other companies do. Illumina has been fairly open about the extent and the depth of metrics that they have been providing. So philosophically, I see a good alignment in terms of the intent to disclose and help people understand where the performance is coming from. So, that’s the approach. I think I’ll let Salli add more.

Salli Schwartz

Sure. So, a few things on the details as you mentioned, Conor. So on clinical versus research, one thing we have been asked a number of times is just how that was in the quarter and the clinical sequencing consumables revenue in the quarter was up high single-digits. So I know that’s something that a lot of people are tracking. I just wanted to share that and help you understand that piece. Also, with regard to the NovaSeq X sales, so we’ve historically given in some cases, a clinical versus research split in terms of where the shipments are going out. And so last year, we had about 35% of the shipments go to clinical customers. The first quarter was roughly in-line with that as well. One more pull-through because you asked about that, we gave ranges in February for all the different instruments that we typically give, and we were very well in-line across all of our instruments with those ranges that we previously gave. So, just for your modeling purposes and to help with some of those details.

Conor McNamara

Great. Thanks for that. Now you mentioned the strength of Q1. So you beat your guidance for Q1, you’d be above on the top line and on the margin and you kept guidance in-line at the same spot for the year. So can you just walk through that outperformance? And what are some things that will continue throughout the year and why didn’t you use it as an opportunity to raise guidance with it?

Ankur Dhingra

Yes, sure. Yes, lots to unpack there. So thank you, and always good to come into your first quarter with the beat story right here and then quickly becomes, how you’re going to raise. Why not? So very pleased overall, and encouraged with how the year has started, right? Jacob did lay out for the entire year, we expect 2024 to be similar to 2023 overall with the operating margin closer to 20%. So when I came in and up at the performance for Q1, so very encouraging. Good overall revenue beat pretty sizable revenue beat overall. And for the most part, it was driven by consumables and a good X placement story as well. We saw our backlog build as well as it seasonally does, but it was a good backlog build over the quarter as well, which was adding to that encouragement. And then the P&L side, broad beat on gross margins as well as OpEx leading to a pretty healthy operating margin start.

So when I started evaluating and looking at all the metrics and started thinking about the guidance there, a couple of thoughts around that. One was just in general, being early in the year. We just completed one quarter three to go. And then you juxtapose that against to say, has anything materially changed in my end markets right? Has the capital investment environment changed answers not really has China changed materially in the answers no.

So when you look at the pieces to say, yes, we executed very well in the market. We have good confidence about our execution capabilities, but the underlying market conditions on the capital investment side really didn’t see any change on the positive side. So it’s early not seeing any material changes bank this part for myself kind of de-risk my full year guidance for now, would be probably be a prudent approach to me at this point and see how the second quarter goes out. By the time we get to the second quarter guidance, obviously, everyone can mathematically build every quarter in the full year by then, right? So that’s the thinking behind not raising the full year. I feel good about the operating margin pathway that we are on and the actions that the team is taking overall.

Conor McNamara

Right. And a couple of pricing questions. Now there was a pricing initiative that Jacob called out to cover operating expenses. And then there has been some pricing pressure from a competitive perspective. So can you just walk through within the quarter and as we think about ‘24, what the headwinds and the tailwinds, what’s the net impact of that is priced dynamic?

Ankur Dhingra

Yes, and I’ll make a few comments, and Salli will probably add. So two dynamics. I’ll take the simpler one first, we do our annual price increases every year. And we saw very good realization relative to what our plan was both across instruments as well as consumables on those. We did pocket that is good. And kind of points to the – just the underlying position that you has irrespective of how much of a competitive pressure there is or not, right? So from a pricing perspective, being able to realize that, that increase more than we anticipated was a net positive.

Now the overall step back and think about the transition from into X or into the XLEAP in both mid throughput and the high throughput portfolios. That’s going as expected, right? We expect people to buy these high throughput or higher volume instruments, be able to drive higher sequencing throughput out of it, which we’re seeing with over 35% sequencing growth, which naturally results into a lower cost of sequencing and impacts what you would call as a net price that we end up realizing – we modeled that. That was part of our thinking when we guided that the 2024 would look similar to 23%, where anticipating was volume consumption goes up but we get the lower part of it, and that has progressed in-line with our expectations as well overall. So Salli, anything I missed.

Salli Schwartz

I mean I’ll just reiterate we impacted the pull-through ranges in the guidance that we gave at the beginning of the year. So we took those moving parts into account and a view on them and pull through in the quarter across instruments, mid-throughput, high throughput, low throughput was in-line with the ranges that we gave. One other piece on the P4 flow cell. I know we just launched that in March. So we only had a few weeks before we gave earnings and with that out in the market, but it was very well received, and we had a belt roughly 25% of our customers that are using the 1K, 2K have actually adopted the software that allows them to take advantage of that flow cell. So that’s pretty early good indications of uptake there.

Conor McNamara

Great. Thank you for that. And just on the – you talked about on the mid throughput with the new XLEAP chemistry. What was the dynamic in the quarter? Was there a pause from customers for buying new equipment until that was launched? And just what’s the initial feedback? And how should we think about that impacting the consumable stream on the mid-throughput customers?

Ankur Dhingra

Yes, a little bit. We launched it towards that middle of March.

Salli Schwartz

Yes.

Ankur Dhingra

Right, so towards the end of the quarter. So overall impact I wouldn’t say it was very material relative to the past, but we did see some customers. I don’t know if you can add more color on that.

Salli Schwartz

Basically, the comments I mentioned, I think, are what we’re seeing early is just really good uptake of this new chemistry that we’re offering and the work that can get done with it, things like single cell work, spatial work, all the thesis that people are talking about quite a bit right now.

Conor McNamara

What’s the lag between technology launch and when customers start adopting some of those new uses? Is that a 3-month or 6-month lag? Or does it really vary by customer?

Ankur Dhingra

Yes. I don’t know if there is a specific time into that.

Salli Schwartz

Which you said between the quarter and maybe two quarters depending on what the work is. That’s really more on the research side, clinical can take longer because they – especially if they’re moving work over, they do revalidation, redocumentation, but if they’re building something new, they will work to do as well, but they can get started sooner. No, I think we do try to work closely with our customers to let them know what’s coming and help them think through how they might be able to take advantage of it. So we’ll continue to do that and maybe even do more of that going forward so that it’s not a surprise that they then have to think about after that.

Ankur Dhingra

Yes. As you would expect, the excitement becomes visible on the research side of things. There is a lot of less specifically on the multiomics side, where that our customers who would get a sense of the new launches that might be coming in the customers we’re talking about would begin to get a view into some of the new launches that are coming. So there are – many of them are preparing, many of them are waiting with the research side gets really excited about either the new research programs they can run or more samples that they can run within the constrained grant environment that they have. So, many of them are looking in different ways.

Conor McNamara

Great. Alright. Thank you for that. And one of the things you talked about that gaming was things on the R&D side. And Illumina has historically spent around 20% of sales in R&D, which has allowed the company to launch innovative products like the X, the XLEAP chemistry. Do you think that is 20% the right number? And do you think that’s required to stay ahead of the market and maintain your leadership position, or is that not necessarily the case going forward?

Ankur Dhingra

Yes. So, I will make some comments, which are not based on early just the understanding of the industry, right. One, if I have to invest 20% of revenue into R&D, then they better be your returns, a good return on it, right. And I can tell as a CFO, I would. But if I can’t justify a return on it, then it doesn’t make sense, so that’s the basic philosophy. They are now having come in and look to now having spent some time with our R&D teams and looking at the pipeline that is there, I am really excited about the stuff that’s in that pipeline. Now that I expected anything different, but I can tell you, part of it is I am blown away by looking at the kind of stuff that the team is working on. That makes my job a little bit harder right to say, okay, I am not going to grow the R&D, how they had to keep all of this, not just some of this alive and kicking. But that’s a good problem to have in the grand scheme of things, the kind of stuff that Illumina has coming out. The focus is broad, right, not just in the core instrumentation and some of the front-end stuff that the team is doing, but also thinking about multiomics thinking about software and how the team can continue to be the leading innovator within this space and redefining it. In the end though, it has – there has to be a return at the end of it or during it, we are talking about a lot of things internally. My personal goal is to keep that innovation in live and kicking, but at the same time be able to find cost opportunities here and there. And we are talking about a lot of things, how do you run an R&D program more efficiently. How many times do you have to change the entire box, that are there reuse capabilities within that without really changing the innovation dimension of that. So, we are doing all of those kind of conversations in the company so that you keep the innovation alive, but can still keep driving the margin side of things. I still have more levers to achieve the margin, whether it’s in the gross margin on the G&A stuff.

Conor McNamara

You care to share any of those programs that you are excited about…?

Ankur Dhingra

We will at some point, we will at some time.

Conor McNamara

Excellent. Fair enough. Historically, Illumina has been one of the innovative companies in healthcare, and you guys have…

Ankur Dhingra

It’s still is.

Conor McNamara

Okay. Thank you. Well, you are still an innovator, but historically, you have grown revenue well above life science tools peers. And you have had margins at the high end of the space. Through the macro headwinds that’s been pressured, so when you just think about the longer term, do you think that Illumina can return to a growth number that’s higher than the market. And had the company return to kind of the 35%-ish EBITDA margins you had in the past?

Ankur Dhingra

Yes. Great question, and that’s the top of the mind question for me as well, not in terms of an open question, but kind of where I am forming my opinion as I think about the resource allocation for the company. But the pieces that give me a lot of encouragement and confidence on things like that the sequencing activity in Q1 still grew more than 35%, right. And this is huge. You still – if I come back from Agilent day, we were very happy if we could get the company to go from a mid-single digit to a high-single digit rate. That required a substantial change to be able to do that. If I look at the – just the fundamental demand for sequencing and the capacity utilization there, it gives us a lot of encouragement to stay, we have launched a new product, there is a change in the GB output that is coming out of each of the products. So, we have to go through that cycle. But the underlying activity that we are enabling, the underlying research that we are in and the way our customers are using our instrumentation gives me a lot of confidence that this business can come back towards a much better growth profile. The – and we haven’t even layered on any of the multiomics stuff that we are thinking and talking about either through partnership or otherwise, on top of what’s going on today, right. So, we will, and we have talked about we will lay out a strategy that we have said during the fall. And both Jacob and I would love to have multiple shots at the goal in terms of our ability to drive that growth. And we laid out, but the way we now gone ahead, and I know several of Illumina customers I was one of them, more on the clinical side, less on the research. But as I think about them, as I have talked to – gone out and talk to several of them, most of them still look at significant capacity that they are anticipating that they would need. Most of them are still talking about tests that take much more higher compute power and speed with the newer instruments enables them to now run the research and think about it, maybe I can bring a new test to the market because now I economically can. So, those discussions give me confidence that we can get there. But we will lay it out and probably a little bit more detail during the rest of the year.

Conor McNamara

Okay. And you mentioned the fall, is there a specific, that will be…

Salli Schwartz

We haven’t given an exact date, but it will be very soon. And we will do a – we put in a virtual event, so you won’t necessarily have to travel and we will make sure that our executives are available both to give the strategy, do the financial algorithm, so we could help you understand if we execute against that strategy, what it delivers, and then putting time for Q&A, as you all like.

Conor McNamara

Okay. Great. Looking forward to that. Just in the last couple of minutes, I did want to talk about GRAIL. I think there has been some confusion from the investor community about all of the appeals and the next steps and the options and the Form 10 that you filed. So, if I just look at – and you talked about this in a quarter, but if you end up having – you can’t find a strategic buyer and it’s going to be a spin, what is the maximum capital that Illumina would have to make, because you have the fine that you have accrued for in the balance sheet and then you talked about this $1 billion that you would have to fund their operations. Is that kind of the match that we should think about as the match pressure to Illumina balance sheet in a worst-case scenario, or is there anything else that’s out there that we should be worried about?

Ankur Dhingra

Okay. Let me lay it out and Salli add as needed. So, we have talked about two potential factors here, both of them being worked in parallel. There is a possibility of a sale if we get an offer that makes sense and a potential spin-off. You are asking about the spinoff option. And your question is what is the possible maxim of outlay, right. So, as per our agreement with EC, European Commission, the maximum capital that we have to put on GRAIL’s balance sheet is roughly $1 billion, okay. So and that’s at the time of the divestiture. So, that’s one in the near-term that will happen. The second part, which is on the EC fine that you are talking about, that EC fine is accrued. It is on appeal right now, so depending on the outcome of the appeal, will we end up little mining exactly how much, if anything has to be paid. And the timeline of that is still in 2025, potentially, ‘26.

Salli Schwartz

So, there is the European Court of Justice appeal that we have underway that we are expecting a decision on maybe later this year. And if we win, then the fine just goes away because the European Commission didn’t have the right to assess it. If we lose that, then as Ankur said, we do also have an appeal of the fine itself that goes out to 2025. So, the fine is stayed pending the outcome of that second appeal, if it’s not extinguished beforehand. And right now, we have a guarantee on the line, and we are weighing all these things out. So, that will play out in the background. To your point, if it all happens and we lose everything, and we have to pay that out, that will be not this year.

Conor McNamara

Okay. Alright. Well, thank you for that. It looks like we are out of time. Ankur and Salli, thank you for joining us. Really appreciate your time.

Ankur Dhingra

No, I appreciate the opportunity.

Salli Schwartz

Thank you.

Ankur Dhingra

Thank you.