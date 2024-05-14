The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.72K Followers

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum May 14, 2024 9:35 AM ET

Company Participants

Andre Schulten - Chief Financial Officer
John Chevalier - Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Conference Call Participants

Bonnie Herzog - Goldman Sachs

Bonnie Herzog

All right. We're going to start up again. So, up next, we have Andre Schulten, Procter's CFO; and John Chevalier, Procter's SVP of IR joining us on stage.

Now, prior to assuming his role as CFO in '21, Andre was the SVP of Procter's North American Baby Care Business, and has served in several key leadership positions at the company over his nearly 30 years of experience. Now, Procter has been one of the most resilient CPG companies over the past several years even as the industry faced a challenging backdrop with COVID-led supply chain disruptions, geopolitical tensions, record-high inflation levels, and a rising rate environment. So, really excited to have both Andre and John here to talk us through the secrets behind the company's operational excellence as it navigated really through this volatile environment and its ultimately path forward. So, thank you again both of you for joining us.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Bonnie Herzog

And I guess, Andre when you sit here today, I wanted to ask you when you first looked at the company from a CFO's perspective about three years ago, what in your view, was really working well, and then maybe what did you see as some of the areas of improvement that you ultimately identified?

Andre Schulten

Sure. Good morning, Bonnie. Thanks for having us. Look, let me pick up on the resilience point, because I think it's true, the team has been able to deliver outstanding results I think prior to the pandemic, during the pandemic in an inflationary environment and obviously coming out of that inflationary

Recommended For You

About PG Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PG

Trending Analysis

Trending News