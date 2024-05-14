PM Images/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) is a boutique investment without balance sheet - i.e. not involved in providing capital itself - focused on a broad range of advisory mandates. They are particularly strong in the restructuring space, where they obtained a record number of engagements that generated higher-than-expected earnings in the last quarter. We believe the bank is set for more earnings surprises in the coming months as the overall credit and economic environment remains favorable for more restructurings. Additionally, firms like HLI stand to benefit from a lower interest rates environment, which drives demand for IPOs and capital raises higher.

Earnings overview: diversified stream of income and high growth

HLI has three main offerings: Corporate Finance (CF), which consists of M&A and capital markets advisory, Financial Restructuring (FR), and Financial and Valuation Advisory (FVA), which is focused on helping clients in their evaluation process of illiquid and non-conventional assets. The CF segment is by far the largest, with more than $1 billion per year in commissions and fees. But this segment is also the most susceptible to the highly volatile M&A market, where deal values are generally negatively correlated with interest rates.

Revenue by Segment (Latest Presentation)

This is well-supported by a brief look at financial results over the last few years. The CF segment contributed a record 70% of revenues in 2022 (the fiscal year for HLI ends in Q1), a record year for the company. However, as interest rates increased in late 2022 (FY 2023) and 2023, the income from M&A advisory rapidly retraced. On the other hand, there is a new shining star in the portfolio of offerings of Houlihan: financial restructuring (FC). The bank advises clients on complex restructurings and bankruptcies, where the debt burden has become excessive and borrowers are unable - or will soon be - to meet their obligations.

FC Segment Revenues (10-Ks)

This is the revenue from commissions and fees on the FC segment. 2024 has been an extraordinary year and is somewhat comparable to the record reached in FY 2021 (calendar year 2020 mostly). However, the nine month figures up to December 2023 show aggressive growth (more than 30% YoY) on almost every quarter. As companies embrace the higher-for-longer narrative on rates, they are willing to engage in much-needed (and long-awaited) restructurings.

A favorable macro rate will support this narrative into 2024

The high interest rates have forced several so-called “zombie businesses”, which are unhealthy companies that cannot sustain their high debt levels, to feel the pain again. Almost a decade of zero interest rates left them unprepared to face a normalized environment of borrowing costs above 5%.

YoY Bankruptcy Filings (Bankruptcy Watch)

Data on Chapter 11 and Chapter 7 filings shows the drastic increase YoY by running a comparison between 2024, 2023, and 2022. This is mostly the result of higher borrowing costs since economic growth hasn’t really stalled yet, which is supported by data on GDP and unemployment. However, also credit ratings have been changing, with a relatively growing number of “fallen angels” - companies whose credit rating is cut.

Fallen Angels - S&P (S&P)

Data from a recent S&P report shows that the US, where rates have been higher, exhibits a modest increase in downgrades of corporates in the investment-grade space (BBB and above). While we are still shy of the 2020 highs, we have not experienced any sort of economic decline (as happened in 2020), and thus we do not really know the extent of this potential expansion. One factor is, however, clear: the correlation with Houlihan’s financial restructuring revenue. For this reason, we are confident that either way the rates move, this bank will likely take advantage of the newly formed market conditions, and will book higher profits.

The bottom line: higher profits ahead

What we aim to show with this analysis of HLI is that it is somewhat of a win-win situation. If capital markets open up again, and lower interest rates favor the pick up of IPOs and capital raises, the bank will take advantage of higher corporate financial revenues. On the other hand, if rates continue to stay high and/or the economy enters a downturn, the much-needed restructuring advice that HLI can offer will bring more FC revenues.

Revenue Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

According to Seeking Alpha data, analysts are expecting between 10% and 17% YoY growth in revenue for the next 6 quarters. This is pretty much aligned with our previous discussion around the 30% growth on FC, with corporate finance remaining flat. It is fairly easy to see how HLI can beat these expectations by improving the revenue mix as the capital markets open up again.

Earnings Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

Another interesting point is on profits. Expectations on this front are much brighter, with YoY growth expected at above 20% for almost every quarter. This is a clear sign that analysts think there is a large opportunity of keeping the cost structure of the business fairly stable while the expansion happens. This bodes well with the historical data MD (managing director) count.

MD Count (Latest Presentation)

As shown, HLI has been able to keep this figure mildly growing, with the exception of the 2022 (calendar 2021) expansion. Since then, in the last three years the bulk of revenue growth has clearly been organic. We think this can continue into the future, supporting positive surprises in earnings.

Risks: a business based on reputation

The key aspect of Houlihan’s business model lies in its reputation. Clients are happy to engage this particular investment bank for its ranking and its quality of work, which brought it to the top of the league (especially for restructuring). However, the largest underlying risk is also tied to this current strength. If the company fails to retain its leadership position, this will start a spiral of underperformance, which could also harm its long-term prospects.

The other important risk to consider is labor. While investment banking is a capital-light model, its largest cost component is labor cost. The MDs need to be remunerated fairly (and sometimes more than fairly) to keep up the deal flow, and avoid that they leave for the competition. For this reason, there is an underlying risk that the company will be forced to increase compensation as revenue grows, lowering margin expansion opportunities.

Conclusion

Houlihan Lokey is a prestigious boutique investment bank that conquered the rankings and established a strong position in restructuring advisory. We think the bank is set to beat its earnings estimates, and the topline growth opportunity remains large also in the long term.