We wrote about Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) on multiple occasions in 2023 when we maintained a 'Hold' rating on the stock. Despite our conservative stance at the time, we also acknowledged in our commentary that the sustained increase in the company's asset base was likely to bear fruit once trading conditions aligned for the company.

To recap, Epsilon Energy is not an operator but an investor in assets in the energy industry. Although one may state that Epsilon loses control to a degree (concerning predictive ongoing cash-flow generation, etc) in areas such as the timing of the drilling of a well for example, being an investor also brings some significant advantages. What we mean by this is that when excessive capital does not have to be plowed into operations to generate returns, this very same capital can be used to invest in other assets to ensure value can be consistently created for corresponding shareholders. Regarding shareholder returns, Epsilon's mid-stream assets, specifically the Auburn Gas Gathering System, continues to cover the dividend payment. The yield at present comes in at 4.75% based on an annual distribution of $0.25 per share.

Since our Hold recommendations last year, shares have gained approximately 2% since our June'2023 commentary & almost 7% since our most recent piece in December last year. Furthermore, we are upgrading our rating in Epsilon to a 'Buy' for the following reasons.

Technical Analysis

If we go initially to Epsilon's intermediate chart, we see that shares successfully tested long-term underside support in January of this year. Furthermore, share-price action since late 2022 (when shares surpassed $7 a share) points to a bottoming pattern for multiple reasons.

Firstly, as mentioned, the successful test of underside support means we can extend the horizontal trendline out in time. Therefore, given the rally that ensued out of that bottom and the fact that trendlines with multiple data points become stronger, downside risk under $5 a share now looks limited in Epsilon. Bullish divergences in both the intermediate MACD & intermediate RSI technical indicators point to rising prices ahead. The above two points mean we are confident that shares will continue to trade higher. This means we expect shares to complete a full breakout above the depicted downcycling trendline in the not-too-distant future.

Epsilon Intermediate Technicals (Stockcharts.com)

Small Downside Risk In The Price Of Nat Gas

If we pull up a long-term chart of Natural Gas, we see that the commodity once more tested long-term support in February of this year. More data points on long-term trendlines strengthen the respective area concerning underside support. Furthermore, the moving averages that make up the commodity's long-term MACD indicator have been converging for more than a year now, which again demonstrates the improving fundamentals in this space. As chartists, we believe trends on the technical chart take into account all known fundamentals of the commodity from a pricing & supply/demand standpoint. Suffice it to say, that technical trends on the Natural Gas chart point to limited downside risk at this juncture.

Natural Gas Technical Chart (Stockcharts.com)

Asset-Count Continues To Grow

At the end of Epsilon's most recent quarter, the company's gross assets surpassed $253 million, resulting in shareholder equity coming in at the $100 million level. This means the company's book multiple comes in at 1.15 which looks very attractive compared to how the sector is valued in general (P/B of 1.63).

Asset growth always is a positive trend, given assets are essentially the roots that birth the tree when it comes to generating earnings growth in the long run. Although Epsilon's cash balance has been declining ($14.5 million in cash & ST investments at the end of Q1), the lack of interest-bearing debt on the balance sheet plus the revolver on standby means the company can keep accelerating its investments over time.

Moreover, (as noted on the recent Q1 earnings call announced on the 11th of May), we learned that the lion's share of Epsilon's investments over the past year have yet to be reflected in the company's earnings. Therefore, with meaningful levels of cash flow about to hit the financial statements, we expect investment to remain elevated in the Permian Basin. To this point, additional wells in Ector County (Pradera Fuego) are soon to come on stream.

On the gas side of the business, investment continues in the Marcellus although not on the same scale as in the Permian. Production continues to be managed until a notable increase is registered in the price of Natural Gas. However, being able to warehouse production until trading conditions align demonstrates the significant operating leverage Epsilon continues to have at its disposal.

Successful Business Model Resulting In Strong Insider Buying

This means from a relative standpoint, the company's profitability is much higher than the reported (ROC of 4.19%) as not all of the company's assets are being used to generate earnings. The net income per employee comes in at almost $500k, again demonstrating the significant leverage at the company's disposal (Trailing gross profit margin of close to 70%).

Therefore, due to stability in the mid-stream business, momentum in upstream liquids & strong operating leverage in Pennsylvania, it was not surprising to see the CEO add almost $200k worth of Epsilon stock to his overall holdings in March of this year. The purchase came on the back of multiple purchases already this year ($1+ million in January, etc). Insider purchases are always noteworthy in that aggressive buying always implies a strong bullish overtone among company owners.

Conclusion

Therefore, to sum up, we are upgrading Epsilon Energy to a 'Buy' due to the stock's convincing technicals, strong momentum in the Permian Basin & significant operating leverage in Pennsylvania. We maintain downside risk is limited in this play due to strong underside support on the technical charts discussed above and the lack of debt on Epsilon's balance sheet. Let's see if the price of Natural Gas can keep on ticking upward from here. We look forward to continued coverage.