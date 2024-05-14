Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (DUERF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.72K Followers

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:DUERF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Andreas Schaller - Head, IR
Jochen Weyrauch - CEO
Dietmar Heinrich - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sven Weier - UBS
Nicolai Kempf - Deutsche Bank
Philippe Lorrain - Bernstein
Peter Rothenaicher - Baader Bank AG
Christian Cohrs - Warburg Research
Holger Schmidt - DZ Bank AG

Operator

Welcome to the Dürr Conference Call. Dr. Jochen Weyrauch, CEO; and Dietmar Heinrich, CFO of Dürr AG will present the Dürr Group’s Figures for First Quarter of 2024, followed by a Q&A session.

I will now hand over to Andreas Schaller, Head of Investor Relations of Dürr AG.

Andreas Schaller

Good afternoon and good morning ladies and gentlemen. Welcome everybody to our Q1 earnings conference call. As just mentioned with me on the call today are our CEO, Jochen Weyrauch; and our CFO, Dietmar Heinrich, and they will present the Q1 results as well as the outlook, and we’ll be happy to answer your questions afterwards.

As always, our earnings presentation is available on our Investor Relations webpages, and we assume that you have it in front of you. Please be aware of our disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements on Slide 2.

And now it’s my pleasure to hand over to our CEO, Jochen, please go ahead.

Jochen Weyrauch

Thank you, Andreas for the short introduction, and a very warm welcome from my side to all participants on this call.

Let's take a look at the highlights of Q1 on Slide 4. Overall, we had a very solid start into 2024. We achieved a new quarterly record order intake of €1.5 billion. This was slightly higher than the previous record level that we reached in Q1 of last year. The main driver of this strong order intake was our Automotive business, where we booked a

Recommended For You

About DUERF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DUERF

Trending Analysis

Trending News