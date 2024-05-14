luismmolina

Topline Summary and Update

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) is an oncology-focused biotech trying to develop novel engineered cell therapies for blood cancers. In my last article from December 2023, I expressed optimism for the stock based on the late stage they've moved into (having submitted a BLA for their lead candidate in acute leukemia). This application has since been accepted, putting them on the clock with the FDA for consideration of approval by the end of 2024. Given this news, let's explore why the stock has fallen 20% since that article, as well as the reasoning I have for continuing to be optimistic.

Pipeline Updates

Obecabtagene autoleucel (obe-cel)

I covered obe-cel's clinical data to date in my previous article at some length, so I do not want to revisit those findings. This is a CD19-directed chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T-cell) therapy that is designed to iterate on the approved products in the space of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and B-cell lymphomas. These therapies are potentially curative for patients, and they are especially important after the failure of other lines of therapy.

We saw a data update for the pivotal FELIX study at ASH 2023, which demonstrated activity that was nominally comparable to other CD19-targeted CAR T-cell therapies, with possibly lower incidence of cytokine release syndrome. There aren't many conclusions we can draw relating to how these drugs compare, since the FELIX study is still pretty small and includes different patients compared with the pivotal studies of products like Kymriah, Breyanzi, and Yescarta.

Since ASH, the only major news to come with respect to obe-cel has been the ongoing saga with the FDA, as AUTL submitted a marketing authorization application back in November, which was accepted back in January and given a PDUFA action date of November 16, 2024. In April, the EMA accepted a similar application for approval.

AUTL will also be presenting updated findings from the FELIX study in an oral presentation at ASCO 2024.

AUTO4

A more recent project to emerge in the pipeline for AUTL is AUTO4, which is now in phase 1 clinical study. This CAR T-cell therapy is directed against TRBC1, a marker of mature T cells present on T-cell lymphomas. Peripheral T-cell lymphoma is the subject of an ongoing study for AUTO4, with an ASH 2023 presentation highlighting manageable toxicity among the first 10 patients treated. Half of these patients achieved a complete remission with AUTO4, painting an encouraging early picture of efficacy.

AUTO4 is related to another peripheral T-cell lymphoma-focused treatment: AUTO5. The difference is that AUTO5 targets TRBC2. Back in March, AUTL published a paper focused on a method for identifying T-cell cancers that have TRBC1 and/or 2 rapidly, potentially opening the door for rapid identification of this biomarker they hope to exploit.

Financial Overview

At the end of the year 2023, AUTL held $239.6 million in cash and equivalents. The Q4 expenses were not broken out in the filing, but the 2023 annual operating expenses reached $179.7 million, and after interest expenses and income, the recognized net loss for the year was $208.4 million.

At this estimated cash burn rate, AUTL has a cash runway of approximately 1 to 1.5 years. However, this filing did not take into account proceedings from a public offering conducted back in February, which raised around $350 million. It also did not take into account the proceedings from initiating a collaboration with BioNTech (BNTX), which brought in another $250 million in upfront cash and investments.

Adding these in, the current cash runway for AUTL exceeds 3 years easily and is currently estimated at around 5 years. I don't expect this to hold up, however, as the costs to run business change dramatically if and when the company is able to enter commercial stage.

The company was originally due to have a 1st quarter earnings report on May 14, but recently announced that they were seeking a delay for 5 days, with a planned webcast on May 17 instead. There's the possibility of a big surprise in this earnings report, but we already know about AUTL's efforts to raise funds, which has given them the aforementioned long cash runway. Given that the company does not currently have a commercialized product, it is doubtful that we'll see any significant "earnings" surprise.

However, in conjunction with this delayed filing, I do anticipate that AUTL will provide further guidance on clinical timelines, especially with respect to their cell therapies outside of obe-cel. Any hint of catalysts coming on their non-main platforms could be important for informing the investment thesis between now and November, and I intend to add a comment to this article providing further guidance once the earnings are announced.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - Cash issues now off the table

With the public offering and BNTX partnership, AUTL now has funds to continue operations well through the FDA's decision and potentially the initial commercial stages. If I were to make a purchase of AUTL at this time, I would rest assured that another dilutive round of financing is basically off the table for the foreseeable future.

Strength - Strong likelihood of approval

The findings we've seen from FELIX do not give a strong signal that the FDA might end up having truly worrisome questions when it comes to approving obe-cel. Unlike the CD38-directed CAR T-cells in myeloma, anti-CD19 cell therapies have shown the potential to cure patients with B-cell blood cancers. I would be very surprised if there was a serious delay to the approval of obe-cel.

Strength - Broad pipeline of other candidates

AUTL is not resting its feet on a potential approval of their CD19 program, which you might view as something of an also-ran. A lot of these are too early in the pipeline to focus on for the near term, but they are promising enough to have drawn BNTX's attention and investment.

Risk - Competition in CD19 CAR T-cell therapy has ramped up in recent years

The progress we've made with cell therapies since their initial approval back in 2017 has been staggering. Now, there are 4 approved CD19 CAR T-cell therapies, with no head-to-head trials dictating which one should be used on any individual patient.

In short, that means that there is little cause to assume that AUTL is going to come in and dominate this market, which was estimated to be over $8 billion globally in 2023. I will admit that this is a somewhat-soft risk, though, since CAR T cell therapy continues to face manufacturing bottlenecks, which means that there is a legitimate need for more options, at least for now, and I expect that AUTL will have no problem carving out a niche.

Bottom-Line Summary

AUTL provided no guidance on why there was a delay in their first quarter earnings filing, but it's certainly tempting to hope that there is some kind of good news that they would like to announce in conjunction with that report. It's not common for companies to have some kind of administrative issue that prevented them from filing, so I believe there is an opportunity for a speculative increase in the price in anticipation of a good surprise being the reason for the delay.

Beyond that, there's still a lot to like about AUTL, even at a $1 billion market cap despite having no approved therapies (yet). They have a deep pipeline of product candidates; they sit on the cusp of a drug approval later this year; they have the cash on hand to fund both their research and commercialization; and they continue to hold most of the revenue for their most advanced product.

While there are no guarantees of approval, or post-approval marketing success, AUTL sits in a highly enviable position, and I continue to view them as undervalued, since their market cap is approaching their potential cash on hand. Unless there is some kind of calamitous news for the company, it's hard to see the current share price as anything but a bargain. For that reason, I am optimistic, and maintain a "Buy" sentiment.