The futures business has been booming for years, with volumes increasing and profits for the two leading exchanges, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange owned by CME Group Inc. (CME) and the Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The CME and ICE have had a virtual monopoly on the futures business that offers contracts on stocks and bond derivatives, commodities, currencies, and even Bitcoin.

Over the past weeks, Howard Lutnick, the Chairman and CEO of BGC Group and Cantor Fitzgerald LP, leading financial service companies, rolled out Fenics Markets Xchange ("FMX") with an impressive list of trading powers. However, this new entrant could potentially disrupt the futures markets, posing a significant threat to the CME and ICE’s hold, decreasing market share, and even causing fees to decline. This potential upheaval could have profound implications for the two exchanges that have enjoyed a virtual monopoly for decades. It's crucial for investors to exercise caution and be prepared for potential changes in the market dynamics.

A bullish trend in ICE shares, reaching a new high in 2024

ICE shares have been in a bullish trend since opening at $7.80 in November 2005 and trading at a $6.25 low.

As the long-term chart highlights, ICE has made higher lows and higher highs, with the most recent $140.43 peak coming in March 2024. At over the $133.65 level on May 14, ICE remains in a bullish trend, with technical support at the October 2022 $88.60 low.

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange has been on a similar path, rising from a $7.78 low in 2022 to its latest $256.94 high in February 2022. At near the $208 level on May 14, CME shares remain in a bullish trend, with the first technical support level at the January 2023 $166.54 low.

FMX threatens the CME and ICE’s grip on futures markets- A collaborative effort

In the world of futures, the CME and ICE have had a virtual stranglehold monopoly. Fenics Markets Xchange, a new emerging futures arena from BGC Group, Inc., is rolling out futures for SOFR and U.S. Treasury products. Cantor Fitzgerald, the brokerage company that spawned BGC Group, is already a leading over-the-counter broker in interest rate products, and many other financial and commodity products. FMX is launching a suite of London Clearing House cleared and cross-margined interest rate futures complex. It may not be long before FMX expands to offer many more products traded on the CME and ICE.

An April 25 Reuters article outlined that Citadel Securities, Goldman Sachs (GS), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM) made minority investments in FMX, valuing the exchange company at $667 million. The impressive list of investors will likely be the company’s leading customers in the highly liquid treasury futures markets. Moreover, success in competing with the CME will likely lead to other futures markets, creating far more competition for the CME and ICE over the coming years.

Competition is healthy but could cause a price war

The CME reported Q1 2024 earnings on April 24, beating analyst estimates by 5.0 cents per share, with EPS beating the consensus forecast by $12.66 million. At $207.70 per share, the CME trades at a 21.45 P/E ratio.

The ICE reported Q1 2024 earnings on May 2, missing EPS forecasts by 1.0 cents per share and revenues missing by $22.18 million. At the $133.70 per share level, ICE trades at a 22.36 P/E ratio. Seeking Alpha Factor Grades give the CME and ICE a failing grades of "D-" and "F" in valuation, as the price-to-earnings metric is above the S&P 500 average.

Increasing competition from FMX over the coming years could significantly erode CME and ICE earnings. This competition is likely to exert pressure on exchange fees and other revenue sources. The nearly two-decade monopoly for the leading exchanges could be at risk, leading to substantial cost and other revenue pressures. This potential scenario should be a cause for concern and urgency for investors and stakeholders.

ICE and CME shares may experience a downdraft

After reaching a record $140.43 high on March 7, 2024, ICE shares have made lower highs and lower lows.

The three-year chart highlights the bearish price action over the past two months, setting up the potential for a bearish double-top formation. Technical support on the three-year chart is at the late August 2023 $118.79 high.

The CME chart highlights the correction from the early 2022 $256.94 peak. CME shares have traded in a $195.54 to $222.63 range in 2024 and were just below the midpoint of the 2024 trading range.

Given the above-market valuations, ICE and CME shares are in a precarious position, vulnerable to a potential downdraft with competition on the horizon. This situation underscores the need for investors and stakeholders to remain vigilant and engage in strategic planning.

An F in ICE valuation could be a warning sign

ICE’s company profile states:

The company’s latest Seeking Alpha Factor Grades after Q1 earnings were:

While the “F” in valuation is a warning sign, competition in the futures arena could impact ICE’s “A+” profitability grade over the coming years. Squeezing fees and profit margins could be on the horizon if FMX experiences success in the bond futures products and expands to cover other markets.

The significant factor that could cause pressure on Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (and CME) shares is FMX’s investors, which include leading active traders and hedgers in the futures arena, such as Citadel Securities, Goldman Sachs, and JPMorgan Chase. These investors, by cutting fees and supporting FMX to increase competition with ICE and the CME, could potentially decrease the franchise value of the established exchanges, enhancing their own profitability.