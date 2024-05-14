Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference (Transcript)

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.72K Followers

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) MoffettNathanson Media, Internet & Communications Conference May 14, 2024 9:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Sowmyanarayan Sampath - EVP and CEO for Verizon Consumer Group

Conference Call Participants

Craig Moffett - MoffettNathanson

Craig Moffett

Welcome, everybody, and thank you for joining us. Hopefully, my mic has been fixed since the last session. So -- for those of you that are joining us on the webcast. This is the 11th Annual MoffettNathanson Conference. And I started the last session by pointing out my own gray hair and pointing out that I've been on the stage with somebody for 22 years. You and I have known each other that long. We're part of the BCG mafia of the telecom industry. And so it is delightful to welcome you back, not only as a guest, but also as a friend. So thank you for being here.

Sampath, I want to talk about where we were a year ago because that was -- you were brand new in the role of consumer at the time. You actually broke news that morning of introducing my plan. Talk about what you've learned in your role and talk about what you've learned in a year of my plan?

Sowmyanarayan Sampath

Craig, very good morning to you. I'm so excited to be here today. Before that, let's get the safe harbor statement. You can pick it up at the Verizon IR website, if you want to read it in more detail, okay? Now that we've got that out of the way.

It's been a very positive first year for me. The momentum is good in the business right now. My first order of priority was to stabilize and grow the postpaid business. We made a lot of progress on that. The first piece of progress was just operational execution. We

Recommended For You

About VZ Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on VZ

Trending Analysis

Trending News