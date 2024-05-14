Richard Drury

Thesis Summary

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has rallied strongly since hitting a low, but the stock sold off after reporting Q1 earnings.

I see this as just some short-term volatility, with nothing particularly bad in the earnings, and plenty to be excited about.

HOOD is clearly winning consumers over, it is expanding its market share, increasing profitability and still has plenty of untapped markets it can tackle.

I believe the stock can double from here based on both fundamentals and technicals.

Q1 Earnings

Robinhood beat on both earnings and revenue, and yet the stock is down 10% over the last five days, giving us potentially a great entry into this company.

Let’s begin by reviewing their latest Q1 results:

Q1 summary (Investor presentation)

As we can see, HOOD’s revenues grew to $618 million, growing 31% QoQ. This was achieved while keeping a lid on OpEx, which only grew 9% sequentially. This allowed the company to grow its EBITDA by 86% sequentially, and achieve a positive net income of $157 million.

Moving on to a revenue breakdown:

Income statement (10Q)

In the 10Q, we can see a more detailed breakdown of Robinhood’s revenues, which is divided into Transaction and Net Interest revenue.

As we can see, Transaction-based revenue increased by over 50% YoY, and this can be largely attributed to the increase in Crypto revenues.

On the other hand, Net Interest revenues increased across the board, but most notably in Margin interest, which now makes up the largest contributor in this segment.

HOOD increased both its sources of revenue, and we also saw a very encouraging increase in ARPU.

Net revenue growth (Investor slides)

ARPU increased over 20% sequentially in Q1 This is because HOOD is better leveraging each of its customers, which is clear when we see the notable increase in Retirement accounts.

Retirement growth (Investor slides)

This shows HOOD is managing to transition from a stockbroker to a one-stop-shop fintech.

Cash (Investor slides)

Lastly, it is also worth pointing out that HOOD has a very robust financial position, with over $5 billion in cash. This, in fact, adds up to over $5 of cash per share.

All in all, it was a great quarter for Robinhood. The stock has doubled in price in the last six months, but I still see plenty more upside in the future.

Robinhood’s Untapped Potential

Robinhood has done very well over the years to bring in young investors thanks to its low fees and user-friendly platform. What was once seen as only a place to trade stocks has now evolved into a much more rich ecosystem.

The latest example of this is Robinhood’s Gold Card.

Gold subscribers (Investor slides)

This program offers very enticing cashback and other perks, such as a 5% return on uninvested cash and also a 3% IRA match.

As we can see, Gold subscribers are much more valuable to HOOD, as they have 8x the assets under management and 2x the deposit growth rate.

As we can see below. Gold is only one of many initiatives and new products releasing in 2024.

Product roadmap (Investor slides)

In the short-term, HOOD still has a lot of market share to tackle in the U.S., both in terms of existing customers and also in terms of bringing in the younger population into the world of investing.

In the longer-term, the international market will no doubt be an important level for HOOD to pull on.

There is still a high amount of unbanked individuals who could benefit from the kind of solutions and products Robinhood offers.

Unbanked population (fastcompany)

With plenty of growth on the horizon, the only other key variable here is profitability, and this is perhaps what makes HOOD most enticing here.

As stated in the earnings call:

And third, we're a technology company and a highly scalable platform with about 90% fixed costs. So, as our revenues increase, we believe we can drive significant margin expansion and free cash flow.

Source: Earnings Call.

We have already seen a huge jump in profitability in the last quarter as revenue increased, and this is likely to continue due to the reasons stated above. Earnings growth could be impressive for HOOD in the next 5 years.

Valuation

Even though HOOD has shown a great trajectory this year, it doesn’t seem to be reflected in analyst estimates.

EPS Estimates (SA)

EPS are expected to actually fall in 2025 and 2026, and I don’t exactly know what justifies this view. In the last quarter, adjusted EBITDA increased 40%, and I think HOOD has a lot of runway.

With that said, HOOD is not cheap.

HOOD Valuation (SA)

As we can see, the stock trades at 27x earnings. However, it does have a forward PEG of 1.72, which is reasonable. In my opinion, though, the forward PEG could actually be a lot lower, since I believe the earnings at this point could be underestimated.

Technical Analysis

Looking at the stock chart, I also see a compelling set-up.

HOOD TA (Author's work)

The way I see it, HOOD is now close to entering a wave 5 inside a larger wave iii, which should take us north of $24. We are bouncing off the 200-day moving average, and the RSI just touched oversold. Also, the MACD looks close to a bullish crossover.

This is a good point to buy, and one could even place a stop-loss below the 200-day MA to limit downside.

Risks

With that said, it’s important to note that HOOD operates in a crowded and competitive market, which could put downward pressure on the fees it charges. Furthermore, it is also true that a lot of the growth in revenues in the last quarter has been thanks to crypto, which is a volatile and cyclical market. These revenues could come down significantly in 1–2 years.

Takeaway

Overall, I think HOOD has done very well to attract new investors and position itself in the brokerage space. This is reflected in their latest earnings, and I expect growth to continue. I believe analyst estimates for Robinhood Markets, Inc. are rather conservative, and this gives us an opportunity to buy at a discount.