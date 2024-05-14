Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Bank of America's 31st Annual Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bank of America’s 31st Annual Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference May 14, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Jim Currier - President and Chief Executive Officer, Aerospace Technologies

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Obin - Bank of America

Andrew Obin

Hi, analysts. Welcome to the 31st Annual Transportation, Airlines, and Industrials Conference. I think the name was a little bit, I would say, out of date maybe, because we’ve decided this year to put a lot more industrials into transportation, airlines. And so this is in a way a reboot of the event at a much bigger scale in New York. And I’m very happy that all of you are here. And we have a lot of multi-industrial companies here, a lot of other industrial companies.

Look, I think the big themes that we’re going to be focusing this year is industrial recovery. I think investors are waiting for bounce back in the PMI. I think people are looking at the churn in water activity among industrials. Meanwhile, I would say for the first time since the 1950s, U.S. has a meaningful industrial policy, which is shaping a lot of growth in the sector. Our work indicates that one-third of the industrial verticals has generated over 100% of growth in the industrial space over the past several years. And it’s really aerospace plus the key verticals that the U.S. industrial policy is focusing on. We actually see a very, very bright future for industrial growth over the next several years. We do think it’s structural in nature. So we think we’re still in very early innings of what’s going to be a multi-year growth cycle.

And with that, very lucky to have Honeywell here. And we have, Jim Currier, who is President and CEO of Aerospace Technologies. Honeywell is one of the

