SolarEdge: Maybe In 2025 When The Channel Normalizes

July Alcantara

Investment Thesis

SolarEdge (NASDAQ:SEDG) has had a rough year. The stock price has fallen 84% from its 52-week high ($313.55 to $49.47). Like the rest of the solar industry, SolarEdge has been struggling with higher interest rates leading to lower solar demand and a saturated channel leading to product over supply. What sets SolarEdge apart has been their lack of awareness around contracting demand, leading to a substantial inventory pileup.

This article will cover the products and regions they service, the reasons for decreased demand, why their inventory is so high, their strong balance sheet, and what I am looking for to consider investing.

Solar and Software Products

SolarEdge is a diversified solar company that provides all the products you will need for a solar installation except solar panels. They have products of various capacities to cover residential and commercial applications. SolarEdge's system is based on string inverters that link multiple panels in series before connecting to a larger inverter. In older string inverter systems, the power output of an entire string could be limited by one underperforming panel (the underperformance could be due to an issue, dirt build up, or spotty clouds). SolarEdge bypasses this problem with their Power Optimizer which routes panel power through an independent wire. In this set up, each panel adds its production to the main DC wire, but each panel in the circuit can have varying output. The Power Optimizer also provides remote sensing capabilities that can alert when a panel has an issue. For batteries, the company offers a DC-Coupled system. In a DC-Coupled system, the solar panels feed directly into the battery with no need for inverters up front. This is a better system than AC battery systems, which run generated power through an inverter three times, from panel to battery to end use.

SolarEdge also provides a range of apps that cover design, performance monitoring, electricity bidding, and virtual power plant resource management. In April, they also announced the acquisition of Wevo Energy, an EV charging and Solar management platform designed for larger charging providers.

The Channel Will Remain Saturated Through 2024

SolarEdge has a serious inventory problem. The number of power optimizers shipped has decreased for five quarters in a row, for an 84% contraction from peak (6,674 thousand units in Q4 FY22 to 1,071 thousand units in Q1 FY24). Inverters sales have also dropped 79% over 3 quarters (334.6 thousand units in Q2 FY23 to 68.9 thousand units in Q1 FY24).

Units Shipped by Quarter (SolarEdge Q1 FY24 Presentation)

The decline in sales has been driven by interest rates, California's Net Energy Metering 3.0, European weakness, and distributors reducing the amount of inventory they want to hold.

SolarEdge generates most of their revenue in Europe, followed by the US, then the rest of the world. Interest rates have been elevated in both Europe and the US, leading to a contraction in consumers' willingness to spend on high-cost investments like solar. Though the Federal Reserve looks unlikely to cut interest rates in the US any time soon, rate cuts have begun in Europe. Switzerland was the first country to start rate cuts at the end of March, and has since been followed by Czech, Hungarian, and Swedish central banks. All eyes are now on the ECB, which is expected to initiate rate cuts in June. SolarEdge's performance is highly correlated to interest rates. The ultra-low Covid interest rates led to an increase in demand and a corresponding increase in SolarEdge's share price. As demand has declined, SolarEdge has given back all its gains, returning to 2019 price levels.

SolarEdge 5 Year Stock Price Performance (Koyfin)

California's Net Energy Metering 3.0 took effect in Q1, 2023, the new policy reduced the payment consumers can expect to receive from utilities for power generated by their solar installations. This has impacted US sales, which also peaked in Q1, 2023.

SolarEdge Sales by End Market (SolarEdge Q1 FY24 Supplement)

Germany is a large part of SolarEdge's European sales. On the last earnings call management stated the German market started the year slower than expected and lacked the usual seasonal increase in sales. Management believes the miss is due to a "longer than usual winter and continued digestion of recent regulatory changes." I feel the point about a longer winter is an excuse, while the regulation change is valid and could help sales going forward. The German Parliament recently passed the Solar Package 1 which intends to increase solar capacity to 215GW by 2030-an addition of roughly 19GW per year-and provides additional feed-in tariffs to support solar installation.

Annual and Quarterly Revenue (SolarEdge Q1 FY24 Presentation)

The pullback in consumer demand has caused solar distributors and installers to cut back on the amount of inventory they hold. This has had a knock-on effect on SolarEdge, leading to a drop in their sales greater than the actual drop in solar demand. Management said that they under shipped final demand by $250 million in Q1, and they expect an under shipment of $250-300 million in Q2. Based on Q1 results, this would imply around $450 million of product was sold in the quarter (from SolarEdge and customer inventory). This is still half their revenue from a year ago.

Low demand and customers reducing inventory has resulted in excess inventory buildup for SolarEdge. This has become a major problem for them, with $1.55 billion of completed products in stock. Management expects to only sell through two-thirds of the inventory they started the year with. The excess inventory is not only an anchor on their balance sheet, it is also hurting the launch of new products, which I will cover in a later section below.

Negative Earnings and Margins

Operating expenses have remained consistent quarter over quarter in the range of $150-175 million. Combined with falling revenue, SolarEdge has lost money for three quarters in a row and these losses will most likely persist for the rest of the year based on their weak sales guidance. The transition from profitable to loss-making matches the rapid decline in share price shown above.

Consolidated Net Income (Loss) (SolarEdge Q1 FY24 Presentation)

When business was doing well, the company kept gross margins near 30%, but this has become negative due to poor planning and manufacturing purchasing. Just as a reminder, gross margins are calculated on the product sold before accounting for operating expenses; SolarEdge is currently selling their products at a loss and operating expenses only deepen the loss.

Management cited losses on batteries, discounting, and product mix as the cause for reduced margins. Their battery business is losing money because they overpaid for a large shipment of battery cells. Until their existing battery stock is consumed, the battery segment will continue to contribute negative gross margins. Management expects the next generation of batteries to be profitable and meet company margin targets because bulk battery prices have come down.

SolarEdge has begun product discounting, which will be visible in next quarter's results. They have discounted their batteries to clear inventory and are targeting reductions in products that their customers have less of. For example, in Europe they are discounting optimizers while keeping inverter pricing because the channel is saturated with inverters, but optimizer inventory is low. They are doing selective discounting because management is acutely aware that aggressive discounting will hurt their customers that still have excess inventory. By targeting price reductions, they can encourage inventory movement without putting customers with excess inventory at a disadvantage to those with low inventory.

Consolidated Gross Margin (SolarEdge Q1 FY24 Presentation)

Balance Sheet - Good for Now

Despite the losses, SolarEdge has a strong balance sheet for now. They have $680 million in cash and equivalents (including marketable securities), and another $683 million in total receivables. They even repurchased 506 thousand shares for $33 million in the quarter. Management expects Q1 to be the low-point for cash as receivables come due, and they work to reduce their on-hand inventory.

SolarEdge is very well-positioned debt wise. Their only long-term debt is a $632.5 million convertible bond with a 0% interest rate, due in September of 2025. The bond has a $277.80/share strike price, which means bondholders won't convert the debt to shares. Instead, SolarEdge will need to come up with cash to pay them back, but that is a year and a half out.

Doubts I Have with Management

I have concerns about management's attentiveness to the business and market dynamics. The entire solar industry has had a cyclical drawdown, and it's fair that SolarEdge was impacted. However, the substantial overbuilding of inventory, to the point that they have more than a year's worth of product, and the oversaturation of the channel partners implies they were not adequately tracking demand. Part of management's explanation for high inventory was the inability to quickly slow their manufacturing due to contracts they had in place with contract manufacturers. This is a fair point, but I still feel they should have seen the slowdown coming sooner (like their competitors that also use contract manufacturing did) and backed off production earlier.

New Products Coming in 2025

There are a number of new products coming next year. They plan to release larger residential inverters in Europe to match increasing demand for whole home generation. They also have a new generation of batteries that will combine the single and three-phase batteries into a single platform, resulting in lower production costs. They also hinted at more products to come on the next earnings call that will enable lower cost per watt and improved installability.

Despite the cost benefits their new products will provide, they are held back by the overproduction of existing products. They took a $9 million obsolescence accrual in the quarter, and they will likely have to hold off releasing newer products until their existing inventory clears or risk even greater obsolescence impacts.

Wait Until 2025 to Consider Investing

SolarEdge has fallen greatly from its 2023 high, but the bleeding has continued, and I expect it will continue through 2024. I am giving the company a sell rating because of the present and projected losses.

The solar industry is interest rate sensitive, and it appears likely that rates will remain elevated. SolarEdge benefits from Europe being their primary market. With interest rate cuts already happening at the national level, the ECB is more likely to cut rates than the Federal Reserve. In the US, the prospects of rate cuts keep getting slimmer. I expect the Fed to cut rates no sooner than the end of the year, but I see a no rate cut scenario as my base case; any cuts they make sooner are a bonus.

Before considering SolarEdge worth investing in, I want to see channel inventory normalize at a minimum. Ideally, SolarEdge will reduce their inventory as well and complete the sell through of their loss-making products, such as the current generation of batteries. I also want to see customer demand start to return. I doubt we will see Covid highs again any time soon because I expect rates to remain higher than they were in the past. However, a return to the growth story could make SolarEdge worth investing in. Time will tell how the solar market evolves. It is something I am watching, but their competitors are better positioned when it comes to investing in a solar stock today.

Conclusion & Risks

The solar market is a high-growth but cyclical industry that is currently experiencing a downturn. The impacts SolarEdge is facing are not unique to them. Interest rates and government incentives have a large impact on the solar industry. A change in policy could result in a rapid change in share price if future demand is expected to improve. SolarEdge's strong position in Europe could be a source for diversification for solar investors because most of their competitors have US-centric businesses. I see SolarEdge as a company worth watching, but today isn't their day. The risk for continued bleeding is too great, I would rather buy at a higher price post bottom than try and time the bottom only to potentially catch a falling knife.