Iron Mountain Q1: Impending Dividend Raise May Justify Its Investment Thesis

We previously covered Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in February 2024, discussing the excellent record management/ data center monetization thus far, as observed in the sustained top/ bottom-line expansions in FQ4'23, further aided by the promising FY2024 guidance.

Combined with the Data Center commentary offered by multiple AI chip designers, it was apparent that the generative AI demand remained robust, with the uplifted market sentiments likely to persist for a little longer.

Since then, IRM has further rallied by +6.4% compared to the wider market at +2.5%, naturally triggering the moderation in its forward dividend yields and the uncertainty of its investment thesis, with it currently "fully valued."

While the REIT continues to report robust FQ1'24 earnings call while offering excellent FY2024 guidance, we believe that it may be better to wait for a more attractive entry point with the stock currently trading at its peak.

We may also see the management hike payouts in the upcoming earnings call, offering interested investors with an improved dividend thesis.

The Storage/Data Center Investment Thesis Remains Robust, After A Moderate Retracement

For now, IRM has reported a double beat FQ1'24 earnings call in May 02, 2024, with total revenues of $1.47B (+4.2% QoQ/ +12.2% YoY) and AFFO per share of $1.10 (-0.9% QoQ/ +8.9% YoY).

Much of its top-line tailwinds are attributed to the accelerating growth observed in the Services revenues to $592M (+8% QoQ/ +17.4% YoY) and to a smaller extent, high-growth Data Center revenues of $143.93M (+4.9% QoQ/ +28.1% YoY).

It goes without saying that IRM's presence in the Data Center segment remains nascent, since it only comprises 9.7% of its overall revenues while being well-supported by its legacy/ slow-growth Global RIM business revenues of $1.21M (+1.6% QoQ/ +8% YoY).

However, readers must also note that the management is already striving to expand its footprint moving forward, with two of its existing Data Center sites already fully leased with the third site in Phoenix, US, now in construction.

This will build upon IRM's "considerable pipeline of opportunities," with the segment's top/ bottom-line contribution expected to continue growing as demand remains robust.

It is apparent that the REIT's comprehensive records/ data management services in both the physical and digital formats are well sought after, especially aided by its end-to-end asset lifecycle services for hyperscale, corporate data center and corporate end-user device assets.

At the same time, the bottom-line expansions are mostly attributed to IRM's rich gross margins of 56.7% (-0.4 points sequentially/ -0.2 from FY2019 levels of 56.9%) and inherently efficient scaling in operations - with expanded adj EBITDA margin of 35.1% (inline sequentially/ +1.6 from FY2019 levels of +33.5%) over the LTM.

This is on top of the REIT's tight share count of 295.22M in the latest quarter (+0.21M QoQ/ +2.18M YoY/ +7.14M from FY2019 levels of 288.08M), implying the management avoidance of dilutive capital raises.

Based on IRM's long-term debts of $12.69B (+6.3% QoQ/ YoY) and the cash/ equivalents of $191.65M (-13.9% QoQ/ +30.8% YoY), we are still looking at a relatively reasonable net debt of $12.5B (+6.7% QoQ/ +15.5% YoY).

Combined with the FQ1'24 annualized adj EBITDA of $2.07B (-1.1% QoQ/ +12.5% YoY), it is apparent that the REIT's net-debt-to-EBITDA ratio remains decent at 5.65x, compared to 5.57x in FQ4'23, 5.88x in FQ1'23, and 5.49x in FQ4'19.

Even when compared to its direct peers, such as the pure-play Data Center REIT - Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) at 6.27x and Equinix (EQIX) at 2.88x, mixed Data Center/ Telecom REIT - American Tower (AMT) at 4.74x, and the Specialty REIT sector average leverage of 5.29x, it appears that IRM's leverage ratio is only slightly elevated.

Despite so, we believe that there is little risk to its bottom-line and dividend safety, based on the Seeking Alpha Quant's TTM Interest Coverage ratio of 1.82x and TTM AFFO payout ratio of 61%, compared to the sector median of 1.84x and 73.91%, respectively.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Combined with the management's reiterated FY2024 revenue guidance of $6.07B (+11% YoY) and AFFO per share guidance of $4.45 at the midpoint (+8% YoY), we can understand why the consensus has raised their forward estimates.

IRM is now expected to generate an accelerated top/ bottom line CAGR of +9.7%/ +9.5% through FY2026, compared to the previous estimates of +8.3%/ +6.3% and the historical growth of +6.6%/ +6.1% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively.

Most importantly, with the management guiding "fully funded growth plan, minimal dilutive capital raises, and intensified investments in data centers" in the recent Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, we expect to see the REIT consistently deliver sustainable AFFO per share growth ahead.

IRM Valuations

And it is for this reason that we believe IRM remains reasonably valued at FWD Price/ AFFO of 18.07x, compared to its mixed REIT peer - AMT at 17.86x, pure-play Data Center REIT - DLR at 23.04x and EQIX at 22.10x.

Most importantly, the recent generative AI boom has notably justified the embedded premium long observed in Data Center REITs, building upon the Metaverse hype and the sustained transition towards cloud computing post-COVID-19 reopening.

This also explains why IRM's FWD Price/ AFFO is higher compared to the previous article at 17.36x, 1Y mean of 16.01x, and 3Y pre-pandemic mean of 11.88x.

This is especially since the global cloud market is expected to grow from $495.3B in 2022 to $2.49T in 2032 at an accelerated CAGR of +17.8%, thanks to the new cloud super cycle.

With IRM still guiding intensified investments in data centers, we believe that it may be able to capitalize on the insatiable demand for Storage/ Data Center services moving forward - a sentiment similarly mirrored by multiple Data Center REITs thus far.

So, Is IRM Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

IRM 3Y Stock Price

For now, IRM has rallied very impressively and charted new heights while running away from its 50/ 100/ 200 day moving averages.

Based on the LTM AFFO per share of $4.21 and the FWD Price/ AFFO per share of 18.07x, the stock is trading slightly above our fair value estimates of $76.00, an increase from our previous estimate of $68.90. Based on the consensus FY2026 AFFO per share estimates of $5.33, there remains a decent upside potential of +20.7% to our long-term price target of $96.30 as well.

Even so, due to IRM's immense 1Y rally by +42.8%, well exceeding the wider market at +26.1%, it is undeniable that its REIT dividend investment thesis has slightly deteriorated to forward yields of 3.26%.

This is compared to its 4Y average of 5.59%, the sector median of 4.67%, and the US Treasury Yields of between 4.5% and 5.4%.

Based on the last increase by +5% in quarterly payouts to $0.65 in August 2023, readers may want to monitor IRM's upcoming earnings call, since a hike may be overdue to justify its dividend thesis.

For now, we believe that the management can well afford a good payout hike, based on the relatively low TTM AFFO payout ratio of ~61%, compared to the REIT's "long-term target range of low-to-mid 60%" and the sector median of 73.91%, further aided by its profitable growth trend thus far.

As a result of these factors, we are cautiously rating IRM as a Buy, though with a caveat that investors wait for a moderate retracement to its previous support levels of $68s for an improved margin of safety.

With the stock currently retesting its all-time highs of $79s, we believe that it is likely to trade sideways in the near term, as interest rates stay higher for longer with inflation still elevated.

At the same time, the $68s levels will also offer an expanded forward dividend yields of 4%, assuming another +5% hike in quarterly payouts to $0.6825. We'll see.