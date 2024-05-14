JasonDoiy

After a tough couple of years following the Covid boom, Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) appears back in growth mode. The local social media player has the founding CEO back in charge and signs of reinvigorated growth are starting to pop up. My investment thesis remains ultra-Bullish on the stock, trading at just $2 despite a strong balance sheet.

Source: Finviz

Reinvigorating Growth

The local social media provider reported another improving quarter for Q1 '24 as follows:

Q1 Revenue of $53.15M (+6.8% YoY) beats by $2.34M.

GAAP net loss of $28 million

Operating cash flow of $(14) million

Adjusted EBITDA margin improved by 17 percentage points YoY.

The real key is that the returning founding CEO implemented cost savings to push Nextdoor towards positive free cash flow in Q4 this year, versus a goal of 2025. The guidance for Q2 '24 has revenue growth accelerating to a record $58 million, with consensus estimates at only $56 million.

Source: Nextdoor Q1'24 shareholder letter

Nextdoor is driving some of this growth via improving ad platform capabilities, with self-serve advertiser revenues up 30% YoY. The company only generates a minimal ARPU per user at $1.22, but at least the number is back in growth mode after a 7% dip in the prior Q1.

Source: Nextdoor Q1'24 shareholder letter

As with any social media player, the user base is the main driver of value. Nextdoor had seen the WAUs stall during 2023 with a return to sequential growth in Q1 '24. WAUs jumped 4% sequentially to 43.4 million and up nearly 7% from the lows of 40.4 million users during Q3 '23.

The question is whether CEO Nirav Tolia can take Nextdoor to the next level. The social media company last listed 88 million verified neighbors with the Q4 earnings call, while other platforms have far more users. Pinterest (PINS) lists 518 million MAUs, and a 50% ratio of DAUs would equate to 269 million DAUs.

Nextdoor added an impressive list of new Board members with the additions of Marissa Mayer, former CEO of Yahoo! and Niraj Shah, founder CEO of Wayfair. The company is now highly focused on product innovation and the ability of founding CEOs to drive corporate change.

Exiting CEO Sarah Friar didn't leave the company bare. In Q1, Nextdoor again saw engagement grow with session depth up 36%, providing the opportunity to monetize existing users at a much higher rate via additional ad impressions.

Records Ahead

Nextdoor highlighted the 2024 revenue target of $232 million at the mid-point, but the company failed to point out the forecasted growth rate for exiting the year. The consensus estimates have the social media player exiting 2024 with Q4 revenues of nearly $62 million, first quarter above $60 million, for 11% growth.

The stock becomes an entirely different investment story with double-digit revenue growth and a large cash balance allowing for share buybacks. Nextdoor already repurchased 4.4 million shares in Q1, though the share count is up at 392 million.

The market cap hasn't even reached $1 billion yet, and the company has a $500 million cash balance. The quick path to positive free cash flows will protect the cash balance and the stock trades below 2x EV/S targets, even with 2025 revenue targets for 15% growth producing $268 million in revenue.

The stock appears in breakout mode, with the company back on a path to producing record revenues while eliminating the cash burn. The founding CEO and a stronger board will hopefully improve the product.

The EV is down to only $400 million, and a quick path to positive adjusted EBITDA makes a huge difference in the valuation equation. Nextdoor didn't report any general improvement in adjusted EBITDA in Q1, with a $14 million loss and guided to a $13 million loss for Q2.

With only 1 analyst on the earnings call, the management team wasn't really pushed on how a forecasted $13 million EBITDA loss for Q2 turned into positive cash flow in Q4, with revenue growth of only up to $4 million during the period.

Nextdoor has strong gross margins topping 80%, so additional revenue quickly falls to the bottom line without additional spending. The company would need up to $15 million in additional quarterly revenues to eliminate the current cash burn.

The social media company isn't likely to grow at such a fast clip, but the plan to turn cash flow positive in Q4 might indicate expectations of topping the current sales target.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Nextdoor trades at a minimal valuation, especially if the company is returning to growth. Investors should use Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. stock, still trading near the lows, as an opportunity to load up on shares of a local social media platform with the ability to join the realms of the other larger stocks with vastly higher market valuations.