It's Not Worth Investing In Digital Realty Trust For The Dividends (Downgrade)

FangXiaNuo

Digital Realty (NYSE:DLR) brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. We have started coverage of DLR back in August 2023, with an initial neutral rating. Our first article, titled the Pros and Cons of Investing in Digital Realty Trust, highlighted on one hand that the firm has outperformed the broader REIT market in the past decade and that it has been committed to return value to its shareholders in the form of dividends, while on the other hand we have mentioned the potential risks related to debt refinancing and limited upside potential for the share price.

Rating history (Author)

The aim of today's article is to give an updated view on the valuation, particularly on how the price multiples have changed since our last writing, and how the results of the dividend discount model have changed as a function of a different required rate of return and dividend growth rate assumptions. We will also discuss whether the debt refinancing issues is still one of the key risks or not. Last, but not least, we will provide a short summary on the firm's latest quarterly results and assess, whether it supports our thesis on the valuation.

Let us start our writing by updating our valuation.

Valuation

To assess, how much DLR's stock is worth, we are going to use two distinct approaches. First, a dividend discount model, and second, price multiples.

Dividend discount model

The key input parameters needed for this model are the required rate of return and the forecasted dividend growth rate in the near term and in perpetuity. To make our projections more meaningful, we are going to use scenario analysis to come up with a range of possible fair values.

In all of our scenarios, however, the required rate of return will be the same, equalling to the firm's own weighted average cost of capital, which is currently estimated to be 9.00%, or one percentage point lower than in our previous writing. Please, note that in our previous article the WACC was 10%, driven by the higher cost of equity.

WACC (finbox.com)

At this point, it is important to note that, when we are talking about the risks related to debt refinancing, it actually influences this input parameter. If debt needs to be refinanced at a higher interest rate, it leads to higher cost of capital, resulting in higher required rate of return for our calculation and eventually lower fair value.

Scenario 1. - High case

For this case, we assume that DLR will continue to increase its dividend at its historic rate in perpetuity, which is roughly 4.4%. This value is much lower than what we have assumed in our previous writing, where we expected a 10% dividend growth in the next 5 years, followed by a 4.5% growth in perpetuity. We believe that our previous assumption of the near term growth was too aggressive, as it was based on forecasted revenue growth.

Dividend growth (Seeking Alpha)

As the current annual dividend is $4.88, our resulting fair value, based on the dividend discount model, is $116 per share, about 20% lower than the current share price.

Results (Author)

Now, the question is, how realistic this calculation is? Is the 4.4% dividend growth sustainable in perpetuity? Is it still too aggressive despite lowering the growth rate compared to our previous article? We believe that this case may still be slightly optimistic. Let us check two scenarios, where we adjust the dividend growth rate downwards to capture the potential downside.

Scenario 2. - Mid-case

For this case, we use a dividend growth rate of 3.6% in perpetuity, which is equivalent to the firm's AFFO growth ("FWD"). For comparison, we used 5% in our previous writing. As the AFFO is one of the key metrics that drive how much dividend the firm is able to pay, we believe that the AFFO growth plays a significant role in eventually defining, by how much the firm can increase the dividends in the future.

Results (Author)

Using this growth rate, our estimated fair value is $99 per share, or 30% lower than the current share price.

Scenario 3. - Low case

Here, we assume that the long term historic dividend growth rate is sustained in the near future, until 2030, but from then onwards, it is lowered to 2.5%, which is a value often used to describe the broader growth of the economy overall.

In this case, the calculated fair value is significantly lower than in our previous estimations, roughly $90 per share, which is almost a 40% discount compared to the current share price.

Results (Author)

All in all, we believe that from a dividend point of view, the firm is currently overvalued. While we do not expect that the firm is going to cut its dividend anytime in the near term, we think that the growth rate is not high enough to justify the current share price. To get a more comprehensive picture, however, let us take a look at a set of price multiples, which can also help us gauge, how much we should actually pay for DLR's stock.

Price multiples

The following table summarises a set of price multiples that can help us gauge DLR's fair value. We would like to highlight the most important metric for REITs, which is the P/AFFO.

Price multiples (Seeking Alpha)

All the price to funds-from-operation metrics indicate that DLR's shares are currently overvalued compared to the REIT sector median. This overvaluation ranges from 62% to 85%. These numbers further strengthen our bearish view that we have established, when we estimated the fair value based on the dividend discount model.

For these reasons, we believe that DLR is not an attractive option for dividend- and dividend growth investors.

Debt maturities

One of the key risks that we have highlighted in our previous writing was the potential need to refinance debt in the coming years.

The following table, which is taken from the last annual report, published in February, shows that a significant amount of the debt will mature in 2024 and 2025.

Debt maturities (DLR)

If the firm needs to refinance these debts, it will likely be at a much higher interest rate, as the Fed is still keeping the interest rates at elevated levels.

Effective Federal Funds Rate (tradingeconomics.com)

Although rate cut discussions have been making headlines in the past months, whether the Fed will eventually cut the rates this year, or not, and if yes, by how much, remains highly uncertain.

As pointed out earlier, higher interest rate leads to higher cost of capital, resulting in lower fair value. If we believe that the firm's shares are already overvalued, this could make our view even more bearish.

Quarterly results

For completeness, let us highlight the quarterly results that have been released on May 2nd, to see whether our input parameters for the fair value estimation are realistic or not. While we have established above that we are not really convinced that the firm is an attractive buy at the current valuation, we will take a look at these latest results and point out some key facts and figures that we like and that we don’t about the business itself.

High demand for DLR’s services

The following graph from DLR’s earnings presentation shows how the quarterly booking figures have been developing since 2015. We can see that the firm has managed to achieve $252 million in bookings in the past quarter, which is a record for them. In our opinion, the tailwinds, especially the wider adoption of AI, which made the growth possible in this quarter are likely to last in the coming quarters and years.

Demand (DLR)

2. The near term outlook appears promising

The firm has also achieved a record backlog of $541 million, which they are planning to complete in the coming 2-3 years. This shows that DLR has enough projects in their pipeline, which can fuel their growth in the near term. The updated outlook for the full year of 2024 also shows that things are shaping up positively for DLR, especially if we focus on the rental rates on renewal leases and the NOI growth.

Backlog (DLR)

Guidance (DLR)

Pricing (DLR)

3. Diversified globally

We also like that the firm’s revenue streams are diversified geographically. While slightly more than half of the revenue is generated in North America, the firm does have significant operations in Europe and Asia. In our view, during the current unstable geopolitical and macroeconomic environment, it is attractive to have a diversified source of revenue.

Exposure (DLR)

4. The dividend continues

This will be a point, which is both positive and negative. The firm has just declared its new quarterly dividend of $1.22. On one hand, it is positive because we know that the dividend is likely to be safe and sustainable in the coming quarters and the firm can definitely cover it. On the other hand, there is no dividend growth. The quarterly dividend has been at the same level since March 2022. Based on this slowing dividend growth (meaning no growth at all right now), our assumptions may even be too optimistic in our valuation section. One might say, however, that this does not account for the potential positive benefits of share buyback programs. That is true, but right now, that is not even the case for DLR. And this takes us to the next point.

5. DLR announces equity offering

The firm has recently announced an equity offering priced at $1.47 billion. Raising capital through equity offerings is normally not a good sing for investors. There are several reasons for this. First, existing shareholders are diluted, and their returns are eroded. Second, raising equity is expensive. Normally, companies resort to equity financing when internal resources and debt financing is not readily available. Raising equity could increase the firm’s weighted average cost of capital, leading to a higher required rate of return generally, which eventually leads to an even lower fair value. For these reasons, we are not particularly delighted by the latest news, even if the cost of debt capital is also elevated presently, due to the high-interest rate environment.

Conclusions

The firm's shares appear to be overvalued based on a set of price multiples and also based on our dividend discount model.

The potential need to refinance a significant amount of the debt creates further uncertainty as the interest rates are still at elevated levels, and it is still unknown, whether a cut will come this year or not, and if yes, how significant that rate cut would be.

The recent earnings release combined with the proposed equity raise also do not make us more convinced about maintaining our hold rating.

For these reasons, we downgraded DLR's stock from hold to sell.