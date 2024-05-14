Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Chris Brandon - Vice President, Investor Relations
Darin Harris - Chief Executive Officer
Brian Scott - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Bittner - Oppenheimer
Lauren Silverman - Deutsche Bank
Nick Setyan - Wedbush Securities
Gregory Francfort - Guggenheim Securities
Alton Stump - Loop Capital
Jon Tower - Citi
Dennis Geiger – UBS
Chris O'Cull - Stifel
Sara Senatore - Bank of America
Jim Sanderson - Northcoast Research
Jake Bartlett - Truist Securities
Alexander Slagle – Jefferies

Operator

Thank you for standing by, at this time I would like to welcome to the Jack in the Box Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Webcast. [Operator Instructions]. I would now like to turn the call over the Chris Brandon, Vice President of Investor Relations. Chris, please go ahead.

Chris Brandon

Thanks operator, and good afternoon, everyone. We appreciate you joining today's conference call, highlighting results from our second quarter of 2024.

With me today are Chief Executive Officer, Darin Harris, and our Chief Financial Officer, Brian Scott. Following their prepared remarks, we will be happy to take questions from our covering sell-side analysts.

Note that during both our discussion and Q&A, we may refer to non-GAAP items. Please refer to the non-GAAP reconciliations provided in the earnings release which is available on our Investor Relations website at jackinthebox.com.

We will also be making forward-looking statements based on current information and judgments that reflect management's outlook for the future. However, actual results may differ materially from these expectations because of business risks. We therefore consider the Safe Harbor statement in the earnings release and the cautionary statements in our most recent 10-K to be part of our discussion. The material risk factors as well

