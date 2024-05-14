Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Investment Outlook

Instructure Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:INST) recently reported its Q1 2024 financial results, beating revenue but missing earnings estimates.

I previously wrote about Instructure in May 2023 with a Buy outlook due to rising revenue and improving operating income trends.

Management is still integrating its Parchment acquisition; longer sales cycles and much higher interest expense will likely weigh negatively on organic revenue growth and profits.

The stock appears fully valued at its current level, so my outlook on INST is now Neutral [Hold].

Instructure’s Market And Approach

The global e-learning market size was an estimated $218 billion in 2022, according to a market research report by Grand View Research.

The report forecasted a strong compound annual growth rate [CAGR] of 18.6% from 2023 to 2030, which, if achieved, would suggest a market size in 2030 of $853 billion.

Demand drivers for e-learning include the need for faster onboarding and greater productivity for corporate employees, along with increasing efficiencies for a hybrid workforce and reduced costs.

The chart below shows the historical and projected future growth trajectory for the U.S. E-learning services market from 2020 through 2030 by type:

The customized e-learning market represented the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to retain the top spot in demand through 2030.

E-learning companies have been seeking to expand their portfolios through acquisitions or mergers.

Instructure sold its corporate e-learning division in 2021 and now focuses on the K-12, higher education and professional education markets.

Recent Financial Trends

Total revenue by quarter (columns) has grown due primarily to the acquisition and integration of Parchment; Operating income by quarter (line) has remained positive in recent quarters.

Gross profit margin by quarter (columns) has trended slightly higher as a result of economies of scale as the firm grows revenue; Selling and G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue by quarter (line) have fallen due to management’s restructuring of their sales approach to increase collaboration and lead generation efforts.

Earnings per share (Diluted) have worsened in the most recent quarter due to a sharp increase in interest expense from the Parchment acquisition.

(All data in the above charts is GAAP.)

For balance sheet results, INST ended the quarter with $83 million in cash and equivalents and $1.15 billion in long-term debt.

Over the trailing twelve months, free cash flow was $145.9 million, and CapEx spending was $6.5 million. The company awarded $46.3 million in stock-based compensation in the previous four quarters, the highest amount in the past eleven quarters.

In the trailing twelve-month period, INST’s stock price has fallen by 16.7% vs. that of the iShares Expanded Technology-Software ETF’s (IGV) rise of 35.63%, so the stock's performance has heavily lagged a relevant index, as the chart indicates below.

Below is a major financial metrics table for reference:

Metric Amount EV/Sales ("FWD") 6.0 EV/EBITDA ("FWD") 14.6 Price/Sales ("TTM") 5.1 Revenue Growth ("YoY") 13.5% Net Income Margin 32.6% EBITDA Margin 5.2% Market Capitalization $2,890,000,000 Enterprise Value $3,970,000,000 Operating Cash Flow $152,380,000 Earnings Per Share (Fully Diluted) -$0.31 2024 FWD EPS Estimate $0.85 Rev. Growth Estimate ("FWD") 15.3% Free Cash Flow/Share ("TTM") $1.01 Seeking Alpha Quant Score Sell - 1.82 Click to enlarge

Instructure’s Rule of 40 performance has deteriorated significantly since the last time I covered it, with operating margin dropping the most year-over-year, as the table shows here:

Rule of 40 Performance (Unadjusted) Q1 2023 Q1 2024 Revenue Growth % 17.2% 13.5% Operating Margin 28.7% 5.0% Total 45.9% 18.5% Click to enlarge

Why I’m Neutral On Instructure

Instructure Holdings, Inc. is facing continued headwinds and macroeconomic uncertainties as customers and prospects move cautiously in their buying processes.

Also, the company is continuing to integrate its Parchment acquisition throughout 2024, but the prime sales quarters are occurring now, Q2 and Q3.

So while the company may have made changes or even improvements to unifying its sales process, it’s too early to tell if management’s changes will bear much fruit in the main selling season in 2024.

Additionally, the company is now seeking to sell a larger full-platform system to customers rather than just an LMS system, so deal sizes will be potentially larger and require longer lead times to close and implement.

Regarding valuation, the market is valuing INST at an EV/Sales multiple of around 6.0x on NTM estimated revenue growth rate of 13.5% against a median Meritech SaaS Index implied ARR growth rate of around 17% (Source).

The Meritech Capital Index of publicly held SaaS application software companies showed a forward EV/Revenue multiple median of around 5.7x on April 25, 2024, as the chart shows here:

So, by comparison, INST is currently valued by the market at a slight premium to the broader Meritech Capital SaaS Index, but the company's estimated forward revenue growth rate is lower than the index, suggesting the stock may be overvalued compared to the index.

Risks to the company’s outlook include an economic slowdown that is underway alongside stubborn inflation and continuing longer-than-usual sales cycles, which may reduce its revenue growth potential in the near term.

In the past twelve months, Instructure’s EV/EBITDA valuation multiple has fallen by 19%, as the chart shows here:

Seeking Alpha

The company is still digesting its Parchment acquisition, is facing cautious customers and prospects, and has a potentially full stock valuation, so my near-term outlook on Instructure Holdings, Inc. is Neutral [Hold].