CVS Health Corporation (CVS) BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference (Transcript)

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference May 14, 2024 10:20 AM ET

Company Participants

Thomas Cowhey - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Allen Lutz - BofA Securities

Allen Lutz

Your analyst at BofA. On behalf of the entire bank, I'd like to welcome everyone to 2024 BofA Healthcare Conference. We are incredibly grateful and excited to have CVS Health with us. We have CFO, Tom Cowhey; and Head of IR, Larry McGrath, in the audience. I think Tom has some prepared remarks.

Thomas Cowhey

Yes. Thanks, Allen.

First off, we'll make forward-looking statements today. So please look at all our SEC filings, look at the risk factors. I encourage you to read through them as you -- and take our remarks in that context.

I just want to start by saying and acknowledge that we're very disappointed by our first quarter results. Frankly, just not an acceptable level of performance. Karen and I are both taking this very personally. And we're rallying the teams to deliver the results that you should expect from us. We continue to believe that Medicare Advantage can be a good and important business for our franchise. And unfortunately, it's just going to take us a couple of years to get it back on track. But we're going to start that process with our 2025 bids that go in just a few weeks.

But Medicare Advantage is only one of our businesses. And I just want to make sure that while we recognize that is a business that requires significant attention and focus to achieve expected performance, we are continuing to execute on other fronts, whether that's Cordavis, whether that's the strength that we saw in the pharmacy and consumer wellness business inside the first quarter, where scripts once again grew well in excess of the

