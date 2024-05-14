Nikada

Introduction

I’ve been following Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) closely, and I’ve written a total of four articles about the company on SA to date. The latest one came out in January 2024 and back then I said that it had made little progress towards a commercial launch of its products.

On May 10, Lightwave Logic released its financial report for Q1 2024, and it seems that the company has finally secured another source of revenues beyond a commercial agreement from May 2023 as revenues for the quarter came in at $30,417. However, cash used in operating activities rose to $4.77 million due to increased research and development expenses. In addition, expenses for the full year could surpass $22 million, which would decrease the cash position significantly. I’m keeping my rating on the company’s stock at strong sell. Let’s review.

The Q1 2024 financial results

If you aren't familiar with Lightwave Logic or my earlier coverage, here's a brief description of the business. The company was founded in 2004 and specializes in the development of electro-optic polymers with the aim of increasing the efficiency of internet infrastructure. Basically, the idea is that converting data into optical signals means that data can be transmitted at significantly higher speeds and with less power. Lightwave Logic has more than 100 issued and pending patents and is focusing on the datacom and telecommunications hardware supply chain for the 100 Gbps and 400 Gbps fiber optics communications market. I’ve been skeptical about the prospects of the products of Lightwave Logic in the past, considering the company had been saying revenue is just around the corner for years:

The momentum is building, and we believe that we are rapidly accelerating toward becoming a truly world-class polymer device revenue-generating enterprise - Lightwave Logic CEO Michael Lebby, May 01, 2017 - source

In May 2023, Lightwave Logic announced its first commercial material supply license agreement for its Perkinamine chromophore materials for use in manufacturing of photonic devices. However, the up-front licensing fee was just $50,000 and the company couldn’t secure more such deals for the remainder of the year.

Looking at the Q1 2024 financial results, we can see that revenues stood at $30,417. The May 2023 commercial agreement accounted for $16,667 of this amount, and the remainder came from coating and poling work on devices supplied by a customer (page 9 of the Q1 2024 financial report). It seems that Lightwave Logic is finally making good progress on the commercialization of its solutions, and I’m optimistic that revenues for 2024 could surpass $200,000. The margins are decent too, as the gross margin for Q1 2024 was 83%. That being said, I’m concerned that research and development expenses rose by 21.6% year-on-year to $4.62 million, mainly due to prototype device development expenses. This widened the operating loss to $5.85 million for the quarter. Also, cash used in operating activities was $4.77 million.

Lightwave Logic

Turning our attention to the balance sheet, Lightwave Logic finished March 2024 with $31.51 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company expects to have expenses of around $1.84 million per month over the next 12 months (page 8 of the Q1 2024 financial report). This suggests that it can finance its operations through August 2025. However, Lightwave Logic often pays for services with shares and stock options (page 5 of the Q1 2024 financial report - stock options issued for services, and common stock issued for services and fees of $0.7 million and $2.16 million in Q1 2024 and Q1 2023, respectively), and I don’t expect it to run out of cash anytime soon.

Overall, I think this was a decent quarter for Lightwave Logic as almost half of revenues came from services and I think the commercialization of the company’s products is finally picking up pace. That being said, I don’t expect annual revenues to surpass $1 million in the next few years and I continue to think that electro-optical devices are unlikely to be the future of the internet. Not in the next few decades anyway, as the technology is in its infancy. In my view, the business of Lightwave Logic could be worthless in its current stake, and I think that short selling seems viable here. According to data from Fintel, the short borrow fee rate is 4.48% and short sellers can hedge the risk through call options. The January 2025 ones with a strike price of $5.00 don't look expensive at the moment.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at the upside risks, I think that the major one is a potential short squeeze as the short interest is 17.12% of the float, and it takes over 113 days to cover as of the time of writing. It’s also possible that I’m underestimating the ability of Lightwave Logic to scale its operations over the coming months. In March 2024, the company said that it had meetings with start-ups, existing OEMs and tier-1 multinational corporations to discuss licensing agreements. On May 13, Lightwave Logic said that more than 20 major corporations had viewed the technology demo of its polymer modulators. In my view, there could be another licensing deal announced in the coming months and this could provide strong momentum for the stock.

Investor takeaway

Lightwave Logic has started the commercialization of its solutions, and I’m optimistic that revenues for 2024 could surpass $200,000. However, expenses for the year could top $22 million based on the company’s expectations for monthly expenditures, and I doubt that annual revenues will exceed $1 million anytime soon. I think the business shouldn’t be worth much in its current state, and short selling seems feasible due to the low short borrow fee rate and availability of options to hedge the risk. However, the short squeeze risk here is significant, and it could be best for risk-averse investors to avoid Lightwave Logic's stock.