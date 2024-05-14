Orezone Gold Corporation (ORZCF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Orezone Gold Corporation (OTCQX:ORZCF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 14, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Patrick Downey - President, CEO
Peter Tam - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jeremy Hoy - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

I would now like to turn the call over to Patrick Downey, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

I would now like to turn the call over to Patrick Downey, President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Patrick Downey

Thank you very much, and welcome to the Orezone Q1 2024 Results Conference Call. With me today will be Peter Tam, CFO, who will be going through the financial aspects of the quarter.

So during Q1, we had gold production of 30,139 ounces, which was right on plan. Gold sales of 31,229 at an all-in sustaining cost of $1,324 per ounce sold. Cash at the end of the quarter stood at $15.6 million. We also paid down a further $5 million of senior debt, which on top of the $34 million we paid in 2023 leaves us with approximately $56 million of senior debt remaining.

We had 0 LTIs during the quarter, worked of 1.4 million hours which is another strong reflection of the operational excellence at the Bomboré mine. We also essentially completed the MV3 wrap. I'll talk about it in a little bit later on, but that now allows us access to mining in the South, and we're on track to meet full year guidance for 2024.

We also announced that we'll be doing a Phase II Hardrock expansion. It will be completed in 2 stages. We announced that last week. I'll talk about that later on in the presentation. And very importantly, we will be commencing another phase of exploration, which

