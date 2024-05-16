Buy The Dip: 2 REITs Getting Way Too Cheap

z1b

The real estate investment trust, or REIT, earnings season is now well underway, and it is leading to some interesting buying opportunities.

As usual, investors are quick to overreact to short-term news. It is leading to a lot of volatility to the upside when good news comes out and downside when companies face temporary setbacks.

But in reality, REITs should be priced based on decades of expected future free cash flow and, therefore, quarterly results really shouldn't have much of an impact on valuations.

If you understand this and have a long-term orientation, you can take advantage of this short-term volatility and often pick up shares of REITs at a large discount after they sell off following disappointing results. Most often, the disappointing results are nothing more than a temporary setback, and they have no major impact on the fair value of the company, resulting in great buying opportunities.

Here are two examples to buy the dip today.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR)

Prologis (PLD) recently released its first quarter results, and it caused the entire industrial property sector to sell off.

Prologis

I think that this is an opportunity because:

(1) The management of Prologis noted that the poorer results were due to some delays in leasing, but it remains very optimistic about the coming years, particularly as new supply returns to a lower level.

(2) Most of these industrial REITs enjoy a huge mark-to-market opportunity, with their current lease rates materially below market rates. This growth is highly predictable, even if the industrial sector cools a bit in the near term.

(3) Finally, Prologis is a bit unique because of its massive size and lack of specialization. Some of its peers are better positioned but dropped regardless.

I think that most industrial REITs have become quite opportunistic following this recent sell-off, but if I had to pick one today, it would be First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.

Its share price has now declined by 28% since 2022, but it has grown its funds from operations, or FFO, per share by 22% since then, and as a result, its valuation multiple has essentially been cut in half:

Data by YCharts

It is now priced at one of the lowest valuations out of the industrial REITs, and that's despite enjoying some of the strongest growth prospects.

Currently, it is priced at just 17.5x FFO, which may not seem particularly cheap, but here you need to consider that:

Its current rents are deeply below market, and it is expected to enjoy 40-50% releasing spreads over the coming years as most of its leases have a 4-5-year term. This means that even if rent growth slows down due to new supply hitting the market, FR should still be in a strong position to keep growing its rents.

It also owns a very vast land bank that's today not earning any cash flow, but the REIT has historically been able to develop properties at a 7% initial yield, resulting in a large spread over its cost of capital.

Finally, the REIT uses little debt with a low 25% LTV, and it has no debt maturities until 2026, which also warrants a higher multiple.

When you take this into account, its FFO multiple is very low. Based on its forward normalized cash flow, it is today in the low 10s - which shouldn't be the case for such a high-quality REIT.

We estimate that it is also priced at a 30% discount to its net asset value. Its current implied cap rate is in the low 6s based on today's cash flow. Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) recently bought some similar assets at a 4.7% cap rate from Blackstone (BX). And if you now go a few years out into the future, the implied cap rate will be a lot higher into the 8s as rents are adjusted to market level unless FR's stock prices rise higher.

Such high cap rates make no sense for class-A industrial properties in supply constrained markets and, therefore, we expect FR's share price to strongly recover in the coming years as it keeps pushing rents higher.

So far this year, it is enjoying 45% cash rent hikes.

Finally, the dividend yield is quite low at 3.2%, but keep in mind that it is rising rapidly and has a very low payout ratio. In this last quarter, it was hiked by 15.6%, which is the highest dividend growth rate in the REIT sector, and the current payout ratio is still just 56%.

Between the yield, the growth, and the upside from multiple expansion, I expect to earn 15%+ annual total returns going forward.

Crown Castle Inc. (CCI)

Crown Castle is one of the few major cell tower REITs.

It reported good results, but it has dropped anyway in the past weeks and has now given back most of its recent gains.

Data by YCharts

It appears that the market dislikes the uncertainty created by the various activist investors fighting over what's the best path to unlock value.

Some want to sell the fiber assets, cut the dividend, return capital to shareholders, refocus on towers and even international markets, following the footsteps of American Tower (AMT).

It leads to lots of uncertainty and, understandably, some investors don't like it. This is particularly true if you are an income investor and the dividend safety matters to you. If CCI ends up selling its fiber assets, it is nearly certain that the dividend will be reduced as well.

But I view this as a net positive.

First, it confirms that even highly sophisticated groups believe that CCI is undervalued, they are heavily investing in its stock and will keep the management in check.

Secondly, if they end up selling the fiber assets, I would expect this to create value for shareholders. It could lead to some bumpiness in the near term, but would likely create value over the long run, as it would allow the REIT to refocus on towers and accelerate its growth prospects, both of which warrant a higher valuation multiple.

Meanwhile, the more important part of the story is the actual performance of the company. This part of the thesis has not changed, and we remain convinced that CCI will return to faster growth in the coming years, and with that, its valuation multiple should expand significantly. Today, the company is priced at just 12.8x FFO, down from over 20x for most of its history. Even getting just halfway to its regular multiple would unlock substantial value for shareholders.

While we wait, we also earn a 6.3% dividend yield and unless they decide to sell a major portion of their assets to unlock value, we think that the dividend is sustainable.

Crown Castle

Bottom Line

The REIT market is volatile, and it is leading to some interesting opportunities to buy the dip, but the window of opportunity could be closing soon. As interest rates return to lower levels, I expect the REIT sector to bounce back, resulting in significant upside for investors who buy them today while there is blood on the streets.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.