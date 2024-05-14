KP Tissue Inc. (KPTSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
KP Tissue Inc. (OTCPK:KPTSF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Mike Baldesarra - Director, Investor Relations
Dino Bianco - Chief Executive Officer
Michael Keays - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Hamir Patel - CIBC Capital Markets
Zachary Evershed - National Bank Financial
Kasia Kopytek - TD Cowen

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to KP Tissue First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Before turning the meeting over to management, I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

I will now turn the conference over to Mike Baldesarra, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Mike Baldesarra

Thank you, operator, and good morning, ladies and gentlemen. My name is Mike Baldesarra. I'm the Director of Investor Relations at KP Tissue Inc. The purpose of the conference call is to review the financial results of the first quarter of 2024 for Kruger Products Inc. which I'll refer to as Kruger Products going forward.

With me this morning is Dino Bianco, the Chief Executive Officer of KP Tissue and Kruger Products; and Michael Keays, the Chief Financial Officer of KP Tissue and Kruger Products.

Before I turn the call over to my colleagues, I'd like to highlight that the following discussions and responses to questions contain forward-looking statements concerning the Company's activities. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause company results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements.

The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by

