KanawatTH

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) had been able to submit its New Drug Application [NDA] to the FDA for Upstaza for AADC Deficiency in March 2024. The importance of this is that not only has the FDA accepted this NDA with Priority Review status, but has set a PDUFA date of November 13th of 2024 for it. This sets up a major catalyst for investors to focus on.

What makes this a good biotech to look into goes beyond the scope of only one regulatory milestone, though. Matter of fact, there are several other regulatory catalysts expected in 2024 such as resubmission of Translarna for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy [DMD] in mid-2024.

Along with a plan to submit an NDA for vatiquinone for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's Ataxia [FA] in late 2024. The potential here with the regulatory catalysts is only one part of what is to be expected for the company this year. It also has two data readouts expected this year, which are interim results of PTC518 for the treatment of patients with Huntington's Disease and top-line data of utreloxastat for the treatment of patients with ALS. With several advancements on the regulatory front for its pipeline, plus several data readouts expected to happen in 2024, I believe that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. investors could benefit with any potential gains made.

Upstaza Expansion Opportunity Could Be A Good Value Adding Event

As I noted above, PTC Therapeutics not only had its NDA of Upstaza accepted by the FDA, but given a Priority Review date of November 13th of 2024. This is the date by which the agency will decide upon whether this drug should be approved in the United States, for the treatment of patients with AADC deficiency. This company already has one leg up on this indication because it had already received European Union approval of Upstaza back in 2022. It was approved for the treatment of AADC deficiency patients aged 18 months and older.

At the time of approval in the EU, it was a huge event because it was the first disease modifying agent of its type for these patients. Along with another milestone, which was that it was the first gene therapy directly infused into the brain of a treated patient.

What's the value for shareholders here? Well, the expansion to the U.S. would allow it to target another large market. While this indication is not a major market opportunity like other indications in PTC's pipeline, I believe that the stock price should trade higher on the back of U.S. marketing approval news.

Other Regulatory Milestones On Deck As Backups

The regulatory front is never a sure thing, but PTC Therapeutics does not only have one submission in the process of generating shareholder value. Matter of fact, it is making a move towards potential approval of several other drugs from its pipeline. The first of which, where multiple regulatory submissions are expected, would be with a drug known as sepiapterin.

This drug has been developed for the treatment of patients with phenylketonuria [PKU]. The goal of it is to adequately restore functioning PAH genes, which are responsible for breaking down the amino acid phenylalanine. A marketing authorization application [MAA] to the European Medicine Agency [EMA] had already been submitted back in March 2024. However, there is a push to submit an NDA to the FDA for it in Q3 of 2024 and then other regulatory submissions to Japan and Brazil in 2024 as well. The point here being that I believe several submissions of sepiapterin should be catalysts that investors should look forward to.

The ability for it to move forward, with several submissions of sepiapterin for PKU, is only the beginning. Another NDA submission planned is vatiquinone for the treatment of Friedreich's Ataxia in late 2024. Friedreich's Ataxia [FA] is a type of disorder characterized as a disorder of the nervous system, which leads to the damaging of the spinal cord and peripheral nerves. This is a large market opportunity, and I believe that this could be a huge value-adding event. Both, in terms of submission of the NDA to the FDA and possible U.S. marketing approval. Why is that? Well, consider that the Friedreich's Ataxia market is expected to reach $2.06 billion by 2030. With the United States being the largest target market.

Another advancement being made, in terms of the regulatory front, would be the NDA resubmission of translarna for the treatment of patients with nonsense mutation DMD [nmDMD]. The reason why it's a resubmission is that PTC Therapeutics attempted to obtain FDA approval once for this drug, but was rejected. That is, the agency concluded in its complete response letter [CRL] that Study 041 would not be enough to show effectiveness of the drug being able to help nmDMD patients. Plus, there were CMC issues noted as well, which the company was in the process of fixing.

An initial measure to re-submit was unsuccessful in June 2022. It was stated then, that it would not be able to accept an NDA resubmission with only the use of Study 041. Definitely, these were terrible setbacks, but I believe there is a chance for it to possibly recover. How so? It is because a Type C FDA meeting held in Q4 of 2023 was far more productive. Based on feedback from the FDA at this meeting, it was noted that a resubmission of the NDA of translarna is possible by mid-2024. What's different this time around? Well, it will still make a move to attempt U.S. marketing approval with Study 041, but this time is adding the totality of data from its international drug registry study of nmDMD.

Two Data Readouts With Additional Investment Opportunities

As you can see above, there are several regulatory milestones expected for it in 2024. However, these are not the only possible value adding events for investors to look forward to. It is in the process of running a study known as PIVOT-HD, which is using PTC518 for the treatment of patients with Huntington's Disease. Huntington's Disease [HD] is characterized as a rare disorder of the central nervous system [CNS]. What happens is that nerve cells [neurons] in the brain die off, which affects multiple aspects of living such as: Behavior, movement, thinking, posture and personality. An interim update from the PIVOT-HD trial is expected to be released in Q2 of 2024.

Then, there is another major program being advanced. This would be with respect to the development of utreloxastat for the treatment of patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis [ALS] is characterized as a progressive neurodegenerative disease, whereby neurons responsible for voluntary muscle movement and breathing are affected. The use of this drug, for the treatment of this patient population, is being explored in the CardinALS study. It is expected that data from this mid-stage is to be released in Q4 of 2024. Both of these are large target market indications, which is why, I believe, should the results from either one or both turn out to be good, then the PTC Therapeutics, Inc. stock price should trade considerably higher.

Financials

According to the 10-Q SEC Filing, PTC Therapeutics had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $884.8 million as of March 31st of 2024. This biotech is already producing revenue from regulatory approved drugs. However, it is not at the point where there is substantial growth with currently approved products. For instance, total revenues for Q1 of 2024 were $210.1 million. On the flip side, total revenue for Q1 of 2023 was slightly higher at $220.4 million.

However, I don't believe that an investment here should be based on revenue growth at this time. While it is not growing substantially now, it could later on. In essence, I believe value for shareholders would be regarding the several regulatory milestones expected, along with two data readouts. It believes that PTC Therapeutics, Inc.'s cash on hand will only be sufficient to fund a cash runway lasting the next 12 months. Its cash burn for full-year 2024 is expected to be between $740 and $835 million.

Risks To Business

There are several risks that investors should be aware of before investing in PTC Therapeutics. The first risk to consider would be regarding the NDA submission of Upstaza for the treatment of patients with AADC Deficiency. A PDUFA date of November 13th of 2024 has been set for review of the drug for possible approval. There is no assurance that U.S. marketing approval of Upstaza for the treatment of this patient population will be achieved. If this happens, then it will have to solely rely on sales of it in the European territories.

A second risk to consider would be regarding the several submissions expected for other drugs from its pipeline. Other regulatory applications being submitted are sepiapterin for PKU, translarna for nmDMD and vaqiquinone for FA. There is no guarantee that, even if the company submits them, that the regulatory agencies will accept such applications in their present form. In addition, there is no assurance that one or all of these drugs will be approved for marketing.

A third risk to consider would be regarding the two data readouts, which are expected to happen during this year. These would be interim data from the PIVOT-HD study in HD patients, and also top-line data from the CardinALS trial of utreloxastat for ALS. These are tough indications, and there is no assurance that one or both of these studies will turn out to be positive, nor that they will meet the intended primary endpoints.

The fourth and final risk to consider would be regarding the financial position that this company is in. I laid out above its cash burn and the fact that it believes it only has enough to fund its operations for at least the next 12 months. As such, it will be looking at finding ways to raise additional cash through the use of any financial instrument it can find. I believe it is possible that it could decide to raise cash if the stock price trades higher on the back of a positive news item.

Conclusion

PTC Therapeutics has a lot to be excited about. As I have laid out above, it has a lot of progress being made on the regulatory front, which respect to several milestones approaching in 2024. Plus, the fact that it has a few data readouts as well, which, if positive, I believe could be a boost as well.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has been able to build a solid pipeline with multiple shots on goal. It is not guaranteed that all the catalysts will be positive, but it does provide several opportunities for investors to look forward to.