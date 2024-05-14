Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) BofA Securities 2024 Health Care Conference May 14, 2024 11:40 AM ET

Company Participants

Jason Gerberry - Managing Director, US Specialty Pharma and Smid Cap Biotech
Richard Francis - President & CEO
Eric Hughes - EVP, Global R&D & CMO

Conference Call Participants

Jason Gerberry

…Annual Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas. I'm pleased to be introducing our next company presenter, Teva Pharmaceuticals. We've got CEO, Richard Francis and Eric Hughes, Head of Global R&D. My name is Jason Gerberry. I cover Smid Cap Biotech and especially Pharma and so, gentlemen, thanks for joining.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Jason Gerberry

Richard, maybe I'll start with a high level point. You came on board, you had a Capital Markets Day in May of last year, emphasizing sort of a pivot to growth. Your predecessor put out a lot of fires, stabilized the base, then you come in. Now that things were -- the foundation was stabilized and you're looking to drive that pivot to growth. Where do you see since kind of laying out that edict about a year ago, the company having progressed? Maybe you just want to highlight those key points and then we'll go from there.

Richard Francis

Okay. So, firstly, thank you, Jason, for having us. Appreciate it. So, yeah, it was a year ago almost, I think it was last week that we launched the pivot to growth strategy. I think it's fair to say that it was received with a huge amount of scepticism after five or six years of decline.

But in the pivot to growth, we laid out some very clear guidance as to why we were going to grow and what it was going to take, and we'll talk about that today, but it was around driving our innovation in our

