Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) Presents at Bank of Bank of America Securities 2024 Health Care Conference (Transcript)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Bank of America Securities 2024 Health Care Conference Call May 14, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Marc Casper - Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mike Ryskin - Bank of America

Mike Ryskin

Thanks everyone for joining us. For those of you who don't know me, my name is Mike Ryskin on BofA life science tools and diagnostics team. And I'm thrilled to kick off the Bank of America Las Vegas Healthcare Conference. Joining us for our first session fittingly is Marc Casper, CEO of Thermo Fisher Scientific. Marc, thanks so much for joining us.

Marc Casper

Mike, it's a pleasure. Good morning, everyone. Nice to see everybody here in Las Vegas.

Mike Ryskin

Usual format will be a 30 minutes Q&A fireside chat and then we'll pop in for some questions from the audience at the end. But just to kick things off, Marc, let's start by discussing underlying market conditions as you see them here in May for 2024. Thermo is well recognized as the leader in the industry and the various markets you play in. So I think it would be a really good starting point to talk about sort of like the state of the union, the state of the industry from your perspective, your latest view on 2024 and how things are progressing.

Marc Casper

Yes. So Mike, probably the best way to frame things, I'll start from a little bit about kind of long term, a little bit about Thermo Fisher and then quickly about what's going on in the short term. Well, long term, the industry is phenomenal, right? When I think about the drivers in our industry, drug pipeline, scientific discoveries, unmet health care needs, advances in technologies like semiconductors and batteries, all of which, our capabilities -- our industry's capability support, the long-term growth here is very strong.

