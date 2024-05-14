Vow ASA (SSHPF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 2:52 PM ETVow ASA (SSHPF) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.73K Followers

Vow ASA (OTCPK:SSHPF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 14, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Henrik Badin - CEO
Tina Tonnessen - CFO

Henrik Badin

Welcome to Vow's Trading Update for the First Quarter 2024. This presentation will be held by Tina Tonnessen, our CFO and myself. Tina, this really marks a little anniversary actually. We have been listed 10 years on the Oslo Stock Exchange, and this is the 40th quarterly presentation I'm holding, and I'm enjoying holding it together with you.

Moving to our first slide. To support the main statement of this quarter on steady course, I have some key points I would like to mention. Revenues are in line with first quarter last year, but it is actually the highest revenues we've ever had within the cruise industry segment, combining Aftersales and projects within cruise. Maritime Solutions and Aftersales delivered double-digit EBITDA margins. Industrial Solutions, still, I would say, still impacted by costs related to capacity buildup and some delays in the order intake. Comprehensive cost savings are initiated and more are underway. Also important to make notice of several R&D business development and improvement projects have successfully concluded. And this has strengthened Vow's market position, and it will also allow for leaner operations going forward. We will elaborate more around that in the coming slides. Another shift we see is cruise operators are renewing their fleets and preparing to place new orders at yards for ships with bigger capacity and more advanced systems. This is in our favor, and it also replaces options with lower margins that have now expired. I will also talk more about that in the coming slides. And we have encouraging feedback from customers within the circular solution business segment.

And I want to highlight three large industry projects that

