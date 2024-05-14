Rheinmetall AG (RNMBF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.73K Followers

Rheinmetall AG (OTCPK:RNMBF) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 14, 2024 2:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Dagmar Steinert - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sven Weier - UBS
Virginia Montorsi - Bank of America
Sebastian Growe - BNP Paribas Exane
Christoph Laskawi - Deutsche Bank
Sash Tusa - Agency Partners
Michael Raab - Kepler

Dagmar Steinert

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Rheinmetall's Q1 '24 Conference Call. Before I start on Page 3, I would kindly remind you of 2 things. First, as we are hosting our virtual AGM later this morning, we have a hard stop at 9:15. I will try to be brief so that I have time to answer your questions in the Q&A.

Second, please be reminded of our legal disclaimer on the second page.

Let us now move to Page 3, please. The first quarter marks an excellent start to the year and was characterized by double-digit top line growth and a solid margin improvement. However, higher working capital and CapEx activities affected our operating free cash flow. As in previous years, I would like to remind you that we are expecting a heavy back-end loaded business. We didn't book business with the military trucks, which we are expecting to be called off in Q2 and in Q3 this year.

Rheinmetall's backlog surpassed the €40 billion mark for the first time.

The main driver for Rheinmetall nominations of nearly €4 billion were orders for Skyranger Air Defense Systems. Another significant contribution came from the service contract for the heavy weapon carrier, which unlike the heavy weapon carrier itself, was already booked in the first quarter. The strong start to the year and the progress that we are currently seeing in our second quarter gives us high confidence to achieve our '24 guidance. Lastly, we successfully closed the small bore piston disposal on April 15, and

Recommended For You

About RNMBF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on RNMBF

Trending Analysis

Trending News