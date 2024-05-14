NCR Atleos Corporation (NATL) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

NCR Atleos Corporation (NYSE:NATL) Q1 2024 Results Conference Call May 14, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Brendan Metrano - Head of Investor Relations & Treasury
Tim Oliver - President & Chief Executive Officer
Paul Campbell - Chief Financial Officer
Stuart Mackinnon - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Canyon Hayes - D.A. Davidson
George Tong - Goldman Sachs
Michael O'Brien - Wolfe Research
Arun Seshadri - BNP Paribas

Operator

Good day, and welcome to the NCR Atleos Q1 FY '24 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Brendan Metrano. Please go ahead.

Brendan Metrano

Good morning, and thank you for joining the NCR Atleos' first quarter earnings call. Joining me on the call today are Tim Oliver, CEO; Paul Campbell, CFO; and Stuart MacKinnon, Chief Operating Officer. Tim will start this morning with an overview of first quarter performance and an update on our objectives for 2024. Next, Paul will review our financial results and outlook, and then we will move to Q&A.

Before we get started, let me remind you that our presentation and discussions will include forward-looking statements. These statements reflect our current expectations and beliefs and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expectations. These risks and uncertainties are described in today's materials and our periodic filings with the SEC, including our annual report.

Also, in a review of results today, we will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures, which the company uses to measure its performance. These non-GAAP measures are described and reconciled to their GAAP counterparts in the presentation materials and on the Investor Relations website.

Note that on the website, we have also provided historical financial results on a carve-out accounting basis for

