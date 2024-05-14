ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE (PBSFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

ProSiebenSat 1 Media SE (OTCPK:PBSFF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Dirk Voigtlander - Head, Investor Relations
Martin Mildner - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Annick Maas - Bernstein
Julien Roch - Barclay
Conor O’Shea - Kepler Cheuvreux
Nizla Naizer - Deutsche Bank

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to our Q1 2024 Results Conference Call of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE. Today’s conference is being recorded.

Today’s call is hosted by Mr. Dirk Voigtlander. Please go ahead, sir.

Dirk Voigtlander

Yeah. Thank you, Operator. And good morning, ladies and gentlemen, also from my side. And welcome to ProSiebenSat.1’s Q1 2024 results conference call, which will be hosted by our CFO, Martin Mildner. During the presentation, Martin will take you through the financial and operational performance of the Group and comment on our fully outlook.

As you probably know, we already published preliminary quarterly figures on May 14, which have been confirmed by our actual results today. As always, the presentation will be followed by a Q&A session.

With this, I now hand over to Martin.

Martin Mildner

Hi, Dirk. Thanks a lot, and good morning, everyone, also from my side and thanks for joining our Q1 2024 results call. Before we go into the details, let me give you a quick overview of our key financial highlights in the first quarter, which we summarized on Page #4 of our presentation.

As expected, we closed the first quarter of 2024 with revenue growth across large parts of our portfolio. Overall, our Group revenues increased by 6% year-on-year to €867 million. Our Entertainment business and our non-co-activities each contributed about half of the Group’s revenue growth, while the ongoing strong growth in our segment Commerce & Ventures offset the unsatisfied performance of our segment Dating & Video.

