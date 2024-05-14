Blue Chip REIT Battle: Prologis Over Realty Income

timandtim

REITs to be reckoned with

Two of what I would consider to be the "blue chips" of the REIT industry have been crushed since the rate hikes that ensued in 2022. They represent polar opposites of the retail-commercial real estate spectrum. One is supportive of e-commerce and the other, is traditional brick-and-mortar. Both have their positives and negatives, and both fall within the top 10 holdings of most REIT index funds:

Prologis Inc. (PLD), is currently the largest REIT by market cap. Realty Income (O) has oscillated a bit over the last few years, but now has settled around #7, on par with Digital Realty (DLR).

Sector performance

Looking at a year-to-date sector ranking of all 11 sectors as represented by the wonderful array of SPDR sector ETFs, we can see that the REIT sector has performed the worst. This is a total return versus price return metric, meaning that this paltry return is inclusive of the outsized dividends provided by the REIT sector. While this has disappointed some long-term REIT investors, I smell the opportunity. Being down nearly 5% year to date with inevitable rate cuts ahead could be fortuitous for buyers at these levels.

Percent off high

Prologis has sported the loftier FFO multiple valuations for some time. This has been due to the growth of the company that has occurred adjacent to e-commerce explosions in the "everything from home" era. We work from home, shop from home, order food from home, etc... Combined with the convenience of remote battery-powered surveillance cameras, we can now all live in our little fortresses of solitude like a modern-day Batman or Lex Luthor, whomever you prefer.

Realty Income has been slow growing of late and has pivoted into some new types of commercial real estate, like Casinos, that were not always in the company's strategy.

Both are off more than -30% from their all-time highs, as is the REIT sector in general:

Both of these names surpass the mean destruction of the sector, with the (VNQ) ETF only being down -28.33%. With two of the most synonymous names in the REIT sector giving you a better discount to the ATH than the average, this may be a good time to look at both names.

Growth, dilution and balance sheet management

One of the common complaints of REITs in general is their dilutive nature. Paying out 90% or more of funds from operations leaves the REIT managers with only being able to finance growth through debt financing or floating new shares into the market.

Over the prior decade, Prologis has shined on this front, with far less dilution and a higher growth rate in FFO per share. Thus, the higher multiple that the company has commanded.

Balance sheet

Prologis, on the other hand, has about $6 Billion more in long-term debt accumulation versus Realty Income Corp. over a decade. Let's take a look at a rough estimate of the current interest rates the two companies are paying on their debt:

Prologis:

TTM Interest Expense: $698.6 million

TTM Long Term Debt: $29.45 Billion

Estimated interest rate : 2.97%

Realty Income:

TTM Interest Expense:$816.9 million

TTM Long Term Debt: $24.76 Billion

Estimated interest rate: 3.29%

Thus even with both sporting a Moody's A3 credit rating, Prologis seems to have maneuvered their timing of borrowing better than Realty Income.

Prologis has a long debt runway

Prologis Investor Relations

Even more impressive than Prologis' weighted average interest rates being under 3%, is the weighted average years to maturity at 9.1 years. Near a decade left to borrow what is effectively "free money" with inflation running hotter than 2.97%.

FFO per share analyst growth expectations

Realty Income Corporation

2024 FY FFO/SHARE 4.23 2025 FY FFO/SHARE 4.37 Click to enlarge

Expected growth rate in FFO/share of 3.3%

Prologis Inc.

2024 FY FFO/SHARE 5.44 2025 FY FFO/SHARE 6.11 Click to enlarge

Expected growth rate in FFO/share of 12.3%

Next, we come to expected growth in FFO by analysts. We can see from the full year expected 2024 through the full year expected 2025, Realty Income is only expected to grow FFO per share by 3.3% versus Prologis's 12.3%. That is a pretty large divergence that has separated the two companies into growth versus value in the REIT sector.

Modified PEG ratios using FWD FFO/share multiple divided by expected growth rate

Realty Income PEG FWD = 3.17

Prologis PEG FWD= 1.43

Prologis rent pro forma

Prologis Investor Relations

According to Prologis, the company is looking for organic rent growth in the range of 4-6% per annum, FY 2024-2025. Occupancy is expected at nearly 100%. These numbers would suggest that logistics are one of the healthiest sub-segments of the REIT sector.

Graham numbers

STOCK BOOK VALUE FFO/SHARE GRAHAM NUMBER Realty Income $44.77 $4.23 65.27 Prologis $57.39 $5.44 83.81 Click to enlarge

Considering fair value using a modified Graham number substituting FFO/share for EPS in the formula of the Square Root of (EPS X Book Value X 22.5), or the "Graham Number", we see that Realty Income is the cheaper of the two. While many would argue that Book Value for the sake of many REITs is an inaccurate measure, as rates rise, the value of these assets are getting closer and closer to cost every day.

I would argue that Realty Income's assets have a higher chance of fetching market values above cost due to their central locations in expensive metros. Logistics centers in the middle of nowhere that do not typically compete with more expensive residential real estate for acreage would have a lower rate of appreciation than strip malls in Los Angeles in my opinion, and as the commercial market continues to be re-priced, the market value is becoming more and more a matter of opinion.

Trajectories of the sectors they serve

Prologis

Prologis Investor Relations

The way Prologis makes money is a bit different than Realty Income. They both lease out and operate funds that have partial or majority ownership over the sales and operations of their warehouses. Thus in some way, this is both a catalyst and a risk. A downturn would be even more injurious should warehouses that Prologis collect operational revenue from contract. You wouldn't want to evict yourself right?

Prologis Investor Relations

As for tenants, the top 10 tenants that Prologis caters to are the who's who of e-commerce and delivery. With Amazon, Home Depot, and FedEx in the top three, the tenant list appears much more attractive than Realty Income's current tenant list which contains Dollar Stores, Walgreens, and CVS, all of which have admittedly overbuilt and are contracting in their square footage.

Realty Income

Realty Income Investor Relations

With Realty Income being the largest brick-and-mortar retail REIT that is consumer defensive/staple orientated, their growth prospects are centered around the TAM and the market that they do not yet control. As the company expands its targets to now include industrial, consumer-centric medical, and data centers, the company touts the strength of its balance sheet to make and anticipate strategic sale-leaseback purchases in properties that may be distressed.

Realty Income Investor Relations

This is further accentuated in their most recent investor relations presentation, which once again highlights how freeing up cash by selling your property to Realty Income can either:

De-lever your balance sheet or Use proceeds to buy back shares and enhance your earnings metrics.

The presentation is both a growth pro forma and a "we buy houses with cash" mailer. They want to let REITs and corporations who own a lot of physical real estate know that Realty Income is here to make a deal. The aim at non-REIT company properties is evident by the P/E ratio example rather than a P/FFO example on the right hand graphic.

Dividend growth

Prologis Investor Relations

Prologis has shined not just in the REIT sector for earnings and dividend growth, but across all sector averages in the S&P 500 index over the last 5 years. In fact, logistic REITs in general have beat the averages in earnings and dividend growth as a whole.

In my opinion, this head-to-head is a tie. Yes, we have more than 200 extra basis points of current dividend yield for Realty Income, but the dividend CAGR over the last 5 years is about 3 X better for Prologis. If this continues, the yield on cost at this buy point will be higher for Prologis around 5.5 years later assuming a 12.63% vs a 3.55% dividend CAGR. Funny how those things work.

Prologis 2009 dividend cut

From a 2008 Reuters Article:

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - ProLogis , the world's No. 1 warehouse and distribution center owner and operator, said CEO Jeffrey Schwartz has resigned, and that it would cut jobs and its dividend, and hold off on new development to strengthen its balance sheet. The company's stock tumbled as much as 47.3 percent to a new all-time low of $3.62. Company officials did not immediately return phone calls seeking comment on Schwartz's surprise resignation and the proposed job cuts. Shares of ProLogis fell $2.40, or almost 35 percent, to close at $4.47 on the New York Stock Exchange. Smaller rival AMB Property dropped 30 percent, or $5.70, to $13.25. Since the beginning of the year, ProLogis shares have lost 93 percent of their value.

As we can see, part of the value of Realty Income's dividend is in its resiliency. A cut in the REIT industry, which is partially equity and partially a bond/fixed income proxy, is a "death sentence". As logistics centers are more remote and have less accurate comps and channel checks, a turn in the warehouse industry may sneak up on us without much notice.

If you believe that e-commerce will now reign supreme here going forward and there is no risk of overbuilding, then this 2008-09 dividend cut example could be easily glossed over. I, however, will keep my eye on over-capacity.

Drilling down on the orange line, we can see the destruction Prologis went through when the investment thesis was not yet at full maturity in 08.

Data by YCharts

Risks

Are we at the bottom in REITs? Hard to say. 2008 saw some monumental drops in REITs including Prologis that we can never disregard. However, this seems to be a great time to start adding these names to your portfolio, especially if a CRE fallout is truly isolated to the office segment. Expect more flat performance until some of the worries in CRE loans coming due get worked through. I am not expecting a quick payoff here, this is a long-term bet.

Summary

Prologis in the near term has shown better management of the balance sheet and FFO growth prospects. Their top tenants look to be expansionary versus contractionary in their gross square footage guidance.

They've been able to borrow with better timing as evident in their interest expense as a percentage of LT debt and float fewer new shares. I believe both of these are buys at this level, but if you had to choose one, Prologis would seem to be the better choice, with over a 12% growth rate in FFO expected from the 2024-2025 year-end. The sector as a whole has underperformed all other sectors as a negative stigma around commercial real estate persists.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.