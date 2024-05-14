Sonova Holding AG (SONVF) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.73K Followers

Sonova Holding AG (OTCPK:SONVF) Q4 2024 Results Conference Call May 14, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Arnd Kaldowski - Chief Executive Officer
Birgit Conix - Chief Financial Officer
Thomas Bernhardsgrutter - Senior Director, IR

Conference Call Participants

Julien Ouaddour - Bank of America
Graham Doyle - UBS
Veronika Dubajova - Citi
Hugo Solvet - BNP Paribas
Oliver Metzger - ODDO
Robert Davies - Morgan Stanley
David Adlington - JPMorgan

Arnd Kaldowski

Good afternoon and in the room here. Welcome to the sunny Stafa to keep the people on the call. I hope they also have a sunny day. Thanks for joining for the full year results, 2023-'24 of Sonova. I'm here together with the IR team and Birgit. Birgit will later go through the financials and will be with me on stage with regard to the questions and answers.

Regular disclaimer. Everybody knows the content. Therefore, I'm not going to read it, but please take note. We intend to spend about 35-ish minutes or so in the presentation, then we have ample time for Q&A. You all had a chance to get the material to be uploaded, therefore. There's lots of material in the background and the backup for people who want to dive deeper into numbers.

From a summary for the last fiscal year, a couple of highlight items here to keep in mind. First, the hearing care market has been for the full year, if we count the numbers in unit volume and assumptions on price back to historical growth rates. So somewhere in the 4% to 6%, slightly higher in the second half, significant regional differences. North America was clearly faster in growth than Europe. Although in many European markets, we see good growth, but Germany and France were more muted. U.S. and Canada, probably more a year-over-year effect because in the year before they really went deep under the high

