Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.73K Followers

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Candace Brule - Vice President Investor Relations
Peter Kukielski - President & Chief Executive Officer
Eugene Lei - Chief Financial Officer
Andre Lauzon - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jackie Przybylowski - BMO
Orest Wowkodaw - Scotiabank
Ralph Profiti - Eight Capital
Greg Barnes - TD Securities
Dalton Baretto - Canaccord

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Hudbay Minerals First Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference call is being broadcast live on the webcast and is being recorded today May 14, at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. I will now turn the conference over to Ms. Candace Brule, Vice President Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.

Candace Brule

Thank you, operator. Good morning and welcome to Hudbay's 2024 first quarter results conference call. Hudbay's financial results were issued this morning and are available on our website at www.hudbay.com. A corresponding PowerPoint presentation is available on the Investor Events section of our website and we encourage you to refer to it during this call.

Our presenter today is Peter Kukielski, Hudbay's, President and Chief Executive Officer. Accompanying Peter for the Q&A portion of the call will be Eugene Lei, our Chief Financial Officer; and Andre Lauzon, our Chief Operating Officer.

Please note that comments made on today's call may contain forward-looking information and this information by its nature is subject to risks and uncertainties and as such actual results may differ materially from the views expressed today. For further information on these risks and uncertainties, please consult the Company's relevant filings on

Recommended For You

About HBM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HBM

Trending Analysis

Trending News