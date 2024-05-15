Who Wants To Be A C-Store Landlord?

Roman Tiraspolsky

Have you ever heard of Buc-ee’s?

If you’re from the American South, the answer is almost definitely yes – even if you’ve never actually been to one.

The convenience store extraordinaire had only 48 locations open as of last December, but it’s a growing legend even beyond the nine states it operates in:

Alabama

Colorado

Florida

Georgia

Kentucky

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas.

Southern Living hails it as being "detour worthy" and "a road trip" destination in its own right, adding that:

“The thing about Buc-ee’s is that, before you’ve been to one, it doesn’t make any kind of sense. And after you’ve experienced it firsthand, you don’t need for it to. It’s a 24-hour mega gas station with a bustling barbecue joint inside – a retail experience that’s part home-décor store and part outdoor fitter. In this gawker’s paradise, the people-watching is surpassed only by the dizzying selection of snacks… “Folks come for the abundant and obsessively maintained restrooms and stay to browse the corn hole sets, footed pajamas, deer feeders, and scented candles (including some perfumed with the sugary aroma of their signature puffed-corn treat, the Beaver Nugget). You’ll find anything from a 14-ounce tub of bacon grease to a Dutch oven or a cast-iron smoker.”

Apparently, you can “even complete your Christmas shopping” at Buc-ee’s. It’s the perfect traveler’s spot for quirky comfort – a combination that’s developed – and developing – a cult following.

It’s also capitalizing on a growing trend I can’t wait to tell you about.

These Aren’t Your Grandfather’s Convenience Stores

Buc-ee’s isn’t publicly traded.

But it could be someday if it keeps playing its cards right.

Convenience stores are a growing “thing,” you see. And more and more people are recognizing it, from investors to owners to customers.

Analysts, too, as evidenced by a recent Barron’s article, “Americans Are Flocking to Convenience Stores.” It begins:

“Not long ago, food had such a bad reputation at convenience stores and gas stations that The Simpsons lampooned it regularly; Apu, proprietor of the fictional Kwik-E-Mart store, once tried to end it all by eating one of his shop’s hotdogs. “Today, the situation couldn’t be more different. Store chains such as publicly owned 7-Eleven and Casey’s General Stores and Pennsylvania’s privately owned Wawa and Sheetz are ramping up their selection of hand-crafted foods and beverages. That – along with an ever-expanding store count – has led to a big boost in traffic in the post-pandemic era, one that looks poised to continue, particularly for the dominant companies in the industry.”

Citing Placer.ai, a location analytics company that studies consumer activity, the article notes that C-store visits won out over fast-food restaurants, coffee chains, and gas stations “by a wide margin” in the first half of last year. Plus:

“Placer.ai’s data showed that, by July 2023, major chains were notching foot traffic up more than 60% compared with a pre-pandemic baseline in January 2019. That contrasts with less than 20% growth for gas stations.”

In other words, C-stores are a big and growing deal that cannot be ignored.

A “Convenient” Way to Capitalize on C-Stores

The appeal of C-stores makes a lot of sense when you consider several different factors, including how:

Fast-food and restaurant costs are way up, making people more willing to try out other options.

Variety is the name of the game these days, with a growing number of people at least appreciating the idea of customizing their orders… and a growing number of C-stores offering that food option in spades.

Time is money, and money is time. In which case, the very concept of a C-store seems to be what customers are craving.

Many C-stores are connected to gas stations, and Americans are once again hitting the road.

For those concerned about that last point due to current environmental pushes, the Barron’s article has a thing or two to say about that too:

“Electric vehicles, which continue to increase in popularity, aren’t a big threat. EVs still make up only a small percentage of cars on the road, and any transition away from gasoline will take decades to play out. In addition, many convenience stores are equipped with charging stations. And they take longer than a tradition gas fill-up, giving drivers time to grab a snack – or a meal – from inside the store.”

So not only are they a strong current trend… they should be a strong lasting trend as well. In which case, well-managed businesses that actively invest in this development could do very well.

That includes select real estate investment trusts.

There are several net-lease REITs that own intriguing amounts of these operations. They’re well-diversified across a number of categories, so they’re hardly C-store pure play opportunities.

Yet, they’re still intentionally profiting from the concept by renting out properties to the likes of 7-Eleven and Wawa. If you want to profit from them too, here are some companies to consider…

Realty Income Corporation (O)

Realty Income is a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that invests in freestanding, single-tenant commercial properties. The company is the largest publicly traded net lease REIT with a 334.2 million SF portfolio made up of over 15,000 properties located in all 50 states, the United Kingdom, and several other major countries across Europe.

The company was formed in 1969 and is well known for its monthly dividend, which has been paid throughout its 55-year operating history. Realty Income is an S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat and has raised its dividend for 30 consecutive years at a compound annual growth rate (“CAGR”) of 4.3% since 1994.

The net lease REIT’s portfolio has a mix of property types which primarily consist of retail properties, and to a lesser extent, industrial and gaming properties. As a percentage of annualized rent, retail properties represent 79.6% of the company’s portfolio, while industrial and gaming properties make up 14.7% and 3.3%, respectively.

As seen in the chart below, C-stores are Realty Income’s 2nd largest industry and make up almost 10% of its annual rent. Two of the company’s top-10 tenants are C-store operators, including 7-Eleven & EG Group, which combined make up almost 5% of the company’s annual rent.

O - IR

As it pertains to retail properties, a key aspect of Realty Income’s investment strategy is to invest in real estate used in industries that are resistant to e-commerce.

Grocery stores comprise the company’s top industry and offer a full array of essential goods. Convenience stores offer essential goods but with more convenience, and the company’s 3rd largest industry, dollar stores, offer essential and general goods at a low price point, making its business model difficult to duplicate through e-commerce.

As a whole, convenience stores make up 9.5% of the company’s annualized base rent (“ABR”) and provide stable cash flows through inelastic demand.

In its latest presentation, the company pointed out several interesting statistics about C-stores. These include that ~20% of shoppers visit to buy food, ~70% of inside sales come from customers that are not buying gas, and that by 2040, electric vehicles will only account for roughly 6% of total vehicles in service.

O - IR

Over the last 10 years, the company has had an average adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, growth rate of 5.07% and an average dividend growth rate of 3.92%. The company has routinely delivered positive AFFO growth, albeit at a moderate pace recently. Over the next several years, analysts expect O to grow its AFFO per share by 3 to 4% annually.

At the end of 1Q-24, the company’s portfolio occupancy was 98.6% with a weighted average lease term (“WALT”) of 9.8 years. Currently, the stock pays a 5.61% dividend yield and trades at a P/AFFO of 13.54x, compared to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 18.41x.

We rate Realty Income a Buy.

FAST Graphs

NNN REIT, Inc. (NNN)

This company is a REIT that primarily focuses on single-tenant, net lease retail properties which are leased on a triple-net-basis. NNN’s portfolio is diversified, with more than 3,500 properties totaling over 36.0 million SF across 49 states.

In addition to the creditworthiness of prospective tenants, when looking at potential acquisitions, NNN places a lot of emphasis on property locations with high land value.

Additionally, the company makes acquisitions in small batches and avoids full-portfolio transactions. It targets small properties that average 11,000 SF of gross leasable area and aims to put quality over quantity and emphasize selectivity.

NNN was formed in 1984 and has increased its quarterly dividend for 34 consecutive years.

Yes, that’s right, longer than Realty Income.

Its dividend track record is the 3rd longest of any publicly traded REIT, putting the company in an elite class.

NNN - IR

Like many of its net lease peers, NNN looks for tenants operating in retail industries that are resistant to e-commerce. Its top line of trade is automotive service, which makes up 16.3% of its ABR, followed by convenience stores and full-service restaurants at 16.2% and 8.6%, respectively.

NNN - IR

Convenience stores are a natural fit for the company’s acquisition strategy, as they are freestanding properties that primarily have main street and corner locations with high land value per asset. Plus, the essential nature of C-stores enables the industry to perform well through multiple economic cycles.

7-Eleven is the company’s top tenant, which leases 138 properties and generates 4.4% of its portfolio ABR. Other convenience store operators include GPM Investments, Couche-Tard (Pantry), and Sunoco (SUN). NNN has 4 convenience store operators listed in its top-20 tenants that lease 441 properties and make up ~11.5% of the company’s ABR.

In total, the company’s portfolio includes 661 C-stores that make up 16.2% of the company’s ABR.

At the end of 1Q-24, NNN’s portfolio had a 99.4% occupancy rate and a WALT of 10.0 years.

NNN - IR

Over the last 10 years, the company has delivered consistent results, achieving positive AFFO per share growth in each year except for in 2020 during the pandemic. Since 2014, NNN has had an average AFFO growth rate of 4.57% and an average dividend growth rate of 3.38%.

The stock pays a 5.35% dividend yield and trades at a P/AFFO of 12.85x, compared to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 16.79x.

We rate NNN REIT a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Agree Realty Corporation (ADC)

Agree Realty is a net lease REIT that invests in freestanding retail properties as well as ground leases. Like the previous 2 companies, to insulate its portfolio from the threat of e-commerce, ADC targets retail properties that sell durable goods, or provide essential goods and services.

Additionally, the company places a lot of emphasis on retailers that have an established omnichannel retail strategy.

One difference between ADC and Realty Income is that ADC is a pure play on net leased retail properties. Where O diversifies across retail, industrial, and gaming properties, Agree is solely focused on high-quality retail properties.

One difference between ADC and NNN REIT is that ADC targets fungible properties that are basic and can be used across multiple retail sectors. ADC does not invest in single-purpose assets such as car washes and targets investment-grade tenants. As of the company’s latest update, ~69% of its ABR was derived from tenants with an investment-grade credit rating.

ADC has a market cap of approximately $6.0 billion and a 45.0 million SF net lease portfolio made up of more than 2,100 properties located across 49 states. At the end of 1Q-24, ADC’s net lease portfolio was 99.6% leased and had a WALT of 8.2 years.

Additionally, the company’s ground lease portfolio encompassed 6.1 million SF and consisted of 224 leases located in 35 states. At the end of 1Q-24, its ground lease portfolio was fully occupied, had a WALT of 10.3 years, and received 88% of its ABR from investment grade retail tenants.

ADC - IR

Agree Realty’s top tenant is Walmart which makes up 6.0% of its ABR, followed by Tractor Supply and Dollar General which make up 5.0% and 4.7%, respectively.

ADC’s top retail sector is grocery stores which make up 9.7% of the portfolio ABR, followed by home improvement and tire & auto service which make up 8.7% and 8.4% of the portfolio’s ABR.

While C-stores are not one of ADC’s top-3 retail sectors, it is its 4th largest retail sector, generating $46.1 million in ABR, or 8.2% of the total portfolio ABR. Two convenience store operators are listed in ADC’s top tenants, which includes 7-Eleven at 2.2% of ABR and WAWA at 1.8%.

ADC - IR

Agree Realty’s high-quality portfolio of net leased properties has produced reliable and consistent results over the last decade. The company has achieved positive AFFO per share growth in every year between 2014 and 2023.

Since 2014, ADC has had an average AFFO growth rate of 5.72% and an average dividend growth rate of 5.94%. Analysts expect AFFO to grow by 4% in 2024 and then by 4% the following year.

ADC pays an annual dividend yield of 4.99% that is distributed monthly. The stock is currently trading at a P/AFFO of 15.00x, compared to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 18.02x.

We rate Agree Realty a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT)

EPRT specializes in the acquisition and management of single-tenant properties that are typically acquired in sale-leaseback (“SLB”) transaction and leased on a net basis.

The net lease REIT differentiates its investment approach by targeting middle-market companies that have unit-level reporting and ample rent coverage. As a percentage of ABR, 98.8% of its portfolio has unit-level financial reporting and, on average, the portfolio has unit-level rent coverage of 3.8x.

Additionally, the company targets tenants that provide services or experiences. As of its latest update, EPRT generated 93% of its cash ABR from service-oriented and experienced-based tenants.

EPRT has a market cap of approximately $4.8 billion and an 18.7 million SF portfolio made up of 1,873 properties leased to 374 tenants across 48 states. The company’s portfolio is diversified across 16 industries which include quick service restaurants, medical / dental offices, auto services, C-stores, entertainment, and early childhood education.

Car washes constitute the company’s largest industry and represent 15.1% of EPRT’s portfolio, followed by early childhood education and quick service restaurants, which make up 11.6% and 10.7%, respectively.

At the end of 2023, EPRT’s portfolio was 99.8% leased and had a WALT of 14 years.

EPRT - IR

Based on annual rent, C-stores make up 5% of the company’s portfolio and ranks 8th in its service category. EPRT’s portfolio includes 145 convenience stores, which generated ~$18.4 million in cash ABR during 2023.

EPRT - IR

EPRT is one of the newer net lease REITs we cover, but it has shown promising signs since its IPO in 2018. To support the company’s newly assembled portfolio, it has a solid balance sheet with an investment-grade credit rating of BBB- from S&P Global.

The company has excellent debt metrics, including a 4Q-23 net debt to adjusted EBITDAre of 4.0x, or 3.2x on a pro forma basis. It has a long-term debt to capital ratio of 34.09% and a fixed charge coverage ratio of 5.6x.

EPRT’s debt is 100% unsecured and 100% fixed rate. Its debt has a W.A. interest rate of 3.6% and a W.A. term to maturity of 4.9 years. At the end of 2023, the company had roughly $1.1 billion of pro forma liquidity and no debt maturities to address until 2027.

EPRT - IR

Over its short history, the company has achieved an average AFFO growth rate of 8.21%. Analysts expect AFFO growth to moderate of the next several years, with AFFO per share expected to increase by 5% in 2024 and then by 7% the following year.

While analyst projections are below the company’s average growth rate, 5% and 7% AFFO growth is still very impressive, especially in the current environment.

The company pays a 4.20% dividend yield and its stock is currently trading at a P/AFFO of 16.14x, compared to its normal AFFO multiple of 18.70x.

We rate Essential Properties Realty Trust a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)

GTY is a net lease REIT that specializes in the development, acquisition, and financing of single tenant retail properties with a heavy focus on convenience and automotive properties.

The company has a primary focus on convenience and automotive properties because they are essential businesses that are resistant to recession and e-commerce. GTY invests in properties where people spend money on their car, or in their car, such as drive-thru retail.

Getty’s primary retail sectors include convenience and gas, car wash, auto-servicing, and drive-thru retail. It looks for properties that have high traffic counts on corner locations and usually targets properties ranging from 3,000 to 5,000 SF.

As of the company’s most recent update, convenience & gas represented 65.1% of its portfolio, car washes represented 18.9%, legacy gas & repair represented 9.2%, auto service represented 4.9%, and drive-thru retail represented 1.2%.

At the end of the first quarter, the company’s portfolio was made up of 1,108 properties located across 42 states and the District of Columbia.

GTY’s portfolio was 99.7% occupied with a WALT of 9.2 years. Additionally, 68% of its properties are on corner locations and its average tenant rent coverage was reported at 2.6x.

GTY - IR

Getty Realty relies heavily on gas and convenience stores, as that property type represents more than half of its portfolio. C-stores have been evolving over the years to offer more than just gas and have expanded their inside offerings.

C-store industry trends show that inside sales have increased at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% through multiple economic crises since 1980, including the Great Recession and Covid. In large part, the growth of inside sales can be attributed to the expanded food service that many C-stores now offer.

Per GTY, between 2021 and 2022, C-store food services increased by 14.3% and was the top inside sales generator.

GTY - IR

Since 2014, Getty Realty has had an average AFFO growth rate of 4.78% and an average dividend growth rate of 7.71%. Analysts expect moderate growth over the next several years with AFFO per share projected to increase by 3% in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

The company pays a 6.44% dividend yield and trades at a P/AFFO of 12.30x, compared to its 10-year average AFFO multiple of 15.22x.

We rate Getty Realty a Buy.

FAST Graphs

Who's Buying C-Stores?

For a quick recap, below is a list of the REITs discussed and their respective concentrations in C-stores.

Investor Relations (compiled by iREIT®)

It's obvious that these net lease REITs understand the power behind C-store rent checks...and so do I.

Now, who's filling up with these C-store dividends?