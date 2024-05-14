American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (AHR) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.73K Followers

American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Alan Peterson - Vice President, Investor Relations & Finance
Danny Prosky - President & Chief Executive Officer
Gabe Willhite - Chief Operating Officer
Brian Peay - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Michael Griffin - Citigroup
Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley
Anthony Powell - Barclays
Michael Carroll - RBC Capital Markets
Farrell Granath - Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Michael Lewis - Truist Securities
Michael Stroyeck - Green Street

Operator

Good morning and afternoon. My name is Aaron and I will be your conference operator for today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the American Healthcare REIT's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Thank you. And with that, I would like to turn our call over to Alan Peterson, Vice President of Investor Relations and Finance with American Healthcare. Alan, you may begin.

Alan Peterson

Good morning. Thank you for joining us for American Healthcare REIT's first quarter 2024 earnings conference call. With me today are Danny Prosky, President and CEO; Brian Peay, Chief Financial Officer; Gabe Willhite, Chief Operating Officer; and Stefan Oh, Chief Investment Officer.

On today's call, Danny, Gabe, and Brian will provide prepared remarks discussing our financial position, results of operations, and other recent news relating to American Healthcare REIT. Following these remarks, we will conduct a question-and-answer session with covering research analysts.

Please be advised that this call will include forward-looking statements. All statements made during this call other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements that are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to

Recommended For You

About AHR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AHR

Trending Analysis

Trending News