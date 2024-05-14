Fraport AG (FPRUF) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

May 14, 2024 4:04 PM ETFraport AG (FPRUF) Stock, FPRUY Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
146.73K Followers

Fraport AG (OTCPK:FPRUF) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call May 14, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Florian Fuchs - Head, Investor Relations
Stefan Schulte - CEO
Matthias Zieschang - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Carlos Caburrasi Ortega - Kepler Cheuvreux
Sathish Sivakumar - Citi
Elodie Rall - JPMorgan
Ruxandra Haradau-Doser - HSBC
Patrick Creuset - Goldman Sachs
Andrew Lomberg - Barclays
Jose Arroyas - Santander
Harishankar Ramamoti - Deutsche Bank
Graham Hunt - Jefferies
Dario Maglione - BNP Paribas Exane

Florian Fuchs

Warm welcome also from my side. All documents for this presentation were released this morning, 7:00 A.M. CST. Now, it's time for the management presentation.

Presentation will be held by Matthias Zieschang, our CFO and afterwards, there is a Q&A session. We kindly ask you to limit your question to a maximum of three, so that everyone will have the opportunity to raise some questions. As always, do take note of all the cautionary language at the disclaimer.

And with that, I'd like to hand over to Matthias to start with the presentation, please.

Matthias Zieschang

Yes. Thank you very much. Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen also from my side. Let me start my presentation today with a closer look at our traffic performance at the Frankfurt side in the first four months of fiscal year 2024.

On Slide number 3, you see on the one side, the reported passenger development and on the other side, the underlying passenger development. As you know, we were meaningfully impacted by strike since the past quarter, which were carried out by Lufthansa Unions and the Verdi Union for the passenger screening business in Germany.

As a result, we lost about 500,000 passengers due to strikes and another 100,000 passengers because of a one-day closure for bad weather in January. Please note that the before

Recommended For You

About FPRUF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FPRUF

Trending Analysis

Trending News