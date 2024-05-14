Alcoa Corporation (AA) Management Presents at BofA Securities 2024 Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference (Transcript)

May 14, 2024
Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) BofA Securities 2024 Global Metals, Mining & Steel Conference Transcript May 14, 2024 3:00 AM ET

Executives

Bill Oplinger - President and CEO

Analysts

James Hetherington - Bank of America, Australian Sales Desk

James Hetherington

My name is James Hetherington, I’m from BofA’s Australian Sales Desk. It’s my great pleasure to introduce this afternoon Bill Oplinger, President and CEO of Alcoa Corp. As most of you will know, Bill has performed a number of roles at Alcoa over the past couple of decades, becoming President and CEO last year.

With that, I’ll hand to Bill to begin his presentation, there will be an opportunity for some Q&A at the end. Bill?

Bill Oplinger

Thanks and I am going to take the lectern here. Normally, I wouldn’t read you prepared remarks, however, we are in the midst of the Alumina Limited deal and so because of that, we need to be very precise about what I say. So, unfortunately, I’m going to read you some prepared remarks.

So, thanks for joining the discussion about Alcoa today, this is my seventh BofA conference representing Alcoa Corp., although my first one as the CEO, it’s always a great opportunity to interact with investors and it’s always a good conference.

So, of course, please read the cautionary statement and important information slides at your convenience. There’s loads of those.

So just quickly, to get everybody on the same page, Alcoa is a global pure play upstream aluminum company with ownership in 27 locations on six continents. We have two business segments, alumina and aluminum.

In aluminum, Alcoa is a top five global producer, excluding China, with smelters close to major customer markets. We have 87% of our smelting tons powered by renewable energy and our carbon emission intensity is currently less than one-third the industry average.

