Canadian Solar: Rising Chinese Production Pushes Global Market Into Glut

May 14, 2024
Harrison Schwartz
Summary

  • Canadian Solar Inc.'s stock has lost around 15% of its value since I covered it last, reporting poor EPS and negative cash flows.
  • The company's significant presence in China poses risks due to labor issues and the differing country's legal rights to assets for foreign investors.
  • With stagnating demand and high financing costs, the global solar market is struggling, creating a growing solar panel glut that may last years.
  • Canadian Solar's solvency and liquidity profile appears poor but is subject to unique benefits and risks associated with its operational focus in the PRC.
  • With Canadian Solar's market capitalization reduced, it may need to accelerate equity sales to offset its significantly negative free cash flow.

workers and machinery in a solar panel manufacturing industry factory

fanjianhua/iStock via Getty Images

In October of last year, I published "Canadian Solar: EPS Outlook Plummeting On Solar Glut And China Risks," highlighting my moderately bearish outlook for the solar panel producer Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

